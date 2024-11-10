Help Marty Come Home to Rehab Safely!

Thank you for being part of our support circle as we travel this journey to recovery for Marty, Karson, and myself.

On the 8th of August Marty went in for routine surgery, and to put it simply, it didn’t go as planned. A series of unfortunate things happened, and it was several weeks before Marty began to recover. Thankfully, he was relocated to a Greeley rehabilitation facility a few weeks ago as he continues getting better. Those that have followed our story since August know the details of his long road to recovery.

During these few months, so many people have been asking how they can help and support. Marty is nearing a point in his improvement where we are talking about release to go home, sometime around the end of November. With the joy that comes with a much-anticipated return home come some significant unplanned home changes. We must move to a place where we will no longer have stairs to navigate and will still need ambulatory equipment to help him navigate daily life safely.

The following items are a short list of things needed, and the approximate cost associated with each item:

Deposit and 1st Month Rent $6000

Movers $2000

Scooter $4000

Adjustable Bed $4500

Walker $200

Assistive Devices $500

We do not have a Meal train set up as we want to be focused on where our biggest need is – money. While we welcome some of your homecooked favorites still, we have to be somewhat coordinated as to not have waste when accepting meals. Should you wish to help with a meal, please reach out directly to me and we can make a plan for the best day.

Last – any individual that has access to resources is welcome to reach out to me as well. If we can purchase items for less than what we are budgeting for, that is a celebration in and of itself.

Thank you for your continued prayers, calls, cards, and all the love being sent. God Bless you all.

Barb Frazier