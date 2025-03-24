Support the Dykstra Family

On March 22, 2025, the Dykstra family experienced a heartbreaking loss. Their sweet baby, Martin John, was taken home to God before they had the chance to welcome him into the world. Now in addition to their sorrow and grief, they are facing substantial unexpected bills for medical care and funeral expenses.

Those of us who have been blessed with their friendship know that Tom and Karen are faithful, devout Catholics, incredibly supportive friends, and wonderful parents to their seven children.

They continually support others with their prayers, sacrifices, time and love. Now let's show our love for them. Please give as much as you possibly can to help this grieving family. May God richly bless you for your generosity!