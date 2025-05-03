Martin's Birthday Fund

For any and all of my friends, past and present, this is a fundraiser to help me celebrate my birthday and the new beginnings that come with life changes.





I'm not one who asks for help often, but I would appreciate any and all well-wishes from those who know me. I would like to use this money to get some fixes on my car so I am assured of having a good vehicle for the foreseeable future. That looks to cost about $800. Any additional money will be used to cover day-to-day expenses as I transition into my next role in life.