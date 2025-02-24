Supporting Marta Franco & Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $100
Any contributions to this fundraiser for Marta Franco’s end-of-life expenses are deeply appreciated as her health has declined unexpectedly. Marta is a dedicated mother who came to the U.S. in search of a better life for her children. She has been a devoted mother, friend, and grandmother, touching the lives of all who knew her.
