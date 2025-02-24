Campaign Image
Supporting Marta Franco & Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Madison Orellana

Any contributions to this fundraiser for Marta Franco’s end-of-life expenses are deeply appreciated as her health has declined unexpectedly. Marta is a dedicated mother who came to the U.S. in search of a better life for her children. She has been a devoted mother, friend, and grandmother, touching the lives of all who knew her.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

