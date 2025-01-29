Supporting The Marshall’s

Dear friends,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our friend’s Justin & Ang as they navigate this deeply painful time, we want to come together as a community to support them.

This campaign is to provide financial assistance for:

• Medical bills

• Counseling services to aid in emotional healing.

• Time off work to grieve and recover.

• Groceries and Any additional support they may need during this time.

Every contribution, no matter how small, is a gesture of love and solidarity. Let’s surround them with love, compassion, and a reminder that they are not alone.

Thank you.