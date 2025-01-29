Campaign Image

Supporting The Marshall’s

Raised:

 USD $850

Campaign created by Tyler Wilson

Supporting The Marshall’s

Dear friends,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our friend’s Justin & Ang as they navigate this deeply painful time, we want to come together as a community to support them.

This campaign is to provide financial assistance for:

 • Medical bills

 • Counseling services to aid in emotional healing.

 • Time off work to grieve and recover.

 • Groceries and Any additional support they may need during this time.

Every contribution, no matter how small, is a gesture of love and solidarity. Let’s surround them with love, compassion, and a reminder that they are not alone.

Thank you. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Char
$ 50.00 USD
17 minutes ago

May you be held in God’s love and light during this time.

Jeremy and Joey
$ 100.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you throughout this difficult time.

Pat
$ 100.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Tyler Wilson
$ 100.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Love you buddy!

Nicole
$ 100.00 USD
37 minutes ago

Marcia
$ 100.00 USD
50 minutes ago

Thinking of you during this difficult time.

Catie
$ 100.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Ron
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

🫶

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo