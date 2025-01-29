Supporting The Marshall’s

Raised:
USD $850
Dear friends,
It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our friend’s Justin & Ang as they navigate this deeply painful time, we want to come together as a community to support them.
This campaign is to provide financial assistance for:
• Medical bills
• Counseling services to aid in emotional healing.
• Time off work to grieve and recover.
• Groceries and Any additional support they may need during this time.
Every contribution, no matter how small, is a gesture of love and solidarity. Let’s surround them with love, compassion, and a reminder that they are not alone.
Thank you.
May you be held in God’s love and light during this time.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you throughout this difficult time.
Love you buddy!
Thinking of you during this difficult time.
🫶
