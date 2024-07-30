Supporting The Mark Family

Hello, my name is Kate Mark. My brother Doug and I have created this fundraiser to support our parents, Douglas and Debra Mark, who lost everything in a devastating house fire on July 29th around 3 a.m. Our dad saw an eerie glow outside his window, knew something was wrong and woke our mom, they discovered that glow was a fire and were able to make it out safely. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed their home, garage, two vehicles, and all their belongings. Our parents have lived there since 1996, and it was the home where my brother and I grew up and made countless memories. We are profoundly grateful for the years we had and the support we’ve received. Every little bit helps, we appreciate everyone’s help and all of the kindness we have received.