Supporting The Mark Family

Hello, my name is Kate Mark. My brother Doug and I have created this fundraiser to support our parents, Douglas and Debra Mark, who lost everything in a devastating house fire on July 29th around 3 a.m. Our dad saw an eerie glow outside his window, knew something was wrong and woke our mom, they discovered that glow was a fire and were able to make it out safely. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed their home, garage, two vehicles, and all their belongings. Our parents have lived there since 1996, and it was the home where my brother and I grew up and made countless memories. We are profoundly grateful for the years we had and the support we’ve received. Every little bit helps, we appreciate everyone’s help and all of the kindness we have received.

Recent Donations
LAF
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Dougie, Thanks for always having my back, whenever you had a chance, over the last 55 years or so - especially at work. Love to you and yours always. LAF

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

I'm Sooooooo Sorry to hear about this tragic event. Thankful that no one was hurt. Let me know if there is anything I can do for ya'll.

Julie Severance
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

So glad you are both safe!

Chad Testa
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending some family love your way

Colleen
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I’m so sorry to hear this, my heart aches for you guys. Just know you have a big community to help support you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Love you both.

Sue tuminaro
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Gloria Herman
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Love and prayers being sent.

Bill and Jan Fellner
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

I'm so sorry you had to endure such a tragic loss. Please know that you are in our thoughts and daily prayers are being sent to you during this difficult time.

Cheryl and Nicole BG
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Thinking of you all and surrounding you with love and support. Please don’t hesitate to ask for anything from your Myers family.

The Filkins Family
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Margaret Lamar King
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

So grateful you are both safe. Sending love.

Haylie Szemplinski
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I will keep you all in my thoughts!!! Lots of love and light!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Glad you and your wife are ok.

Karen Maloney
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Deb, So glad you guys are ok!

Ellen Gerard
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you all and hope this helps a little.

Mike Ravalli
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

