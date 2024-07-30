Supporting The Mark Family

Raised:
USD $20,310
Campaign funds will be received by Douglas Mark
Hello, my name is Kate Mark. My brother Doug and I have created this fundraiser to support our parents, Douglas and Debra Mark, who lost everything in a devastating house fire on July 29th around 3 a.m. Our dad saw an eerie glow outside his window, knew something was wrong and woke our mom, they discovered that glow was a fire and were able to make it out safely. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed their home, garage, two vehicles, and all their belongings. Our parents have lived there since 1996, and it was the home where my brother and I grew up and made countless memories. We are profoundly grateful for the years we had and the support we’ve received. Every little bit helps, we appreciate everyone’s help and all of the kindness we have received.
Dougie, Thanks for always having my back, whenever you had a chance, over the last 55 years or so - especially at work. Love to you and yours always. LAF
I'm Sooooooo Sorry to hear about this tragic event. Thankful that no one was hurt. Let me know if there is anything I can do for ya'll.
So glad you are both safe!
Sending some family love your way
I’m so sorry to hear this, my heart aches for you guys. Just know you have a big community to help support you!
Love you both.
Love and prayers being sent.
I'm so sorry you had to endure such a tragic loss. Please know that you are in our thoughts and daily prayers are being sent to you during this difficult time.
Thinking of you all and surrounding you with love and support. Please don’t hesitate to ask for anything from your Myers family.
So grateful you are both safe. Sending love.
I will keep you all in my thoughts!!! Lots of love and light!!!
Glad you and your wife are ok.
Deb, So glad you guys are ok!
We love you all and hope this helps a little.
