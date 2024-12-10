In Loving Memory of Mark Murasso Sr

Mark Stephen Murasso

August 29, 1961- December 3, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mark Murasso Sr., 63, a cherished member of our soccer community who succumbed to injuries sustained from a fall at home on November 10, 2024.

Mark was a former director of the Petrides Soccer Club and a long-time member of both the Staten Island Soccer League and the Staten Island Soccer Referee Association. His dedication to the sport and the community was unparalleled. Mark's leadership, passion, and commitment to soccer helped shape the lives of countless players, coaches, and referees. He will be remembered not only for his significant contributions to the sport but also for his kindness, integrity, and unwavering support. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of soccer enthusiasts.

Petrides Soccer Club extends our deepest condolences to Mark's family, his wife Colleen, and his son, Mark Jr., during this difficult time. In this time of sorrow, we seek your support to help the family with funeral expenses and to establish a memorial fund in Mark's honor. Your generous contributions will not only assist with immediate needs but also ensure that Mark's legacy lives on in our hearts and community. Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time.