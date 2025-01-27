Mark MazzaJ6er

Raised:
USD $1,050
Hello,
I am fresh out of FCI Milan. J6er, who has lost everything. I am currently living in a hotel in Greensburg , Indiana. I am trying to start my life over again. I am seeking any kind of help.
I am a born again Christian . My new life is dedicated to serving God.
I was incarcerated for a little over 3years. I took a plea to a charge I did not commit. I was lied to by my attorney, he said I would get 18 months if I took the plea. There wasn’t a plea deal. I was facing 100 years . I took the deal , and the judge sentenced me to 60 months. I was robbed 3times in Northern Neck Regional Jail in Virginia and had to fight a ms13 gang member. I was constantly attacked by DC bloods. I had more death threats than I care to remember. My personal checking account was hacked a drained and my last give send go account was hacked and drained then deleted. I have just gotten a new phone number and phone and email. If you are a patriot and would like to help a Disabled Veteran, I would greatly appreciate it. I have contacted the Veterans Affairs Department to reinstate my benefits. Waiting .
Thank you and God bless you
Welcome home patriot!! God bless you!
God bless you.
