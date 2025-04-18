Mark's YWAM Apostello Fund

Hello, my name is Mark Burgat and I am a recent graduate of Youth With a Mission's Discipleship Training School.

I have recieved a calling from the Lord to go on long term missions to the nation of Japan, but before I do this he called me to take a small detour to Kona Hawaii. It is here where I plan to attend the YWAM Apostello School of Missions, a three to five month class that prepares missionaries for living in another country with a different culture from their own. Taking this class will better prepare me for spreading the Gospel in Japan and using the local cultural context to do so.

Your donation will not only pay for the class itself but also the living expenses at the school. However much you can give to help my further training is a blessing that is greatly appreciated. God bless you all.

-Mark

WHY JAPAN?

From Childhood, and even into adulthood, I've had an interest in the east asian countries. I've been to South Korea, where I intend to do short term missions, multiple times. In late 2023 I took my first trip to Japan and made friends there fast, thus intensifying my love for the region and its people. After connecting with with Missionaries from YWAM, I felt that this is where God had placed my heart and signed up for a DTS in my hometown of Kansas City, which I have completed this past February.

Japan's history with the Gospel is a turbulant one, as it was somewhat accepted at it's introduction to the country in 1547 but was banned by the Shogun in 1587 and it would not be legal to worship the Lord for another 250 years. Since it's legalization, however, Japanese Christians only make up 1% of the population. The reasons for this is various but among them include pressure from society to be Japanese, this includes not adhering to what is percieved as a foreign religion. It is also said that many Japanese do accept Jesus but they believe in infinite gods, so Jesus is simply one more god for them to accept.

Despite the difficulty, some friends that are already on mission there tell me that the harvest is ripe, and I have been asking the Lord to make me part of the effort to reap it. He has been putting things in motion for this to happen and this is the last stop before I reach my destination.

Even if you cannot donate to me, please pray for the nation of Japan itself. That the people there will be receptive of the Gospel and open their hearts to Jesus.