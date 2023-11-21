Campaign Image
Mark Buettner's 300

Raised:

 USD $89,138

Campaign created by Laurel Stein

Campaign funds will be received by Pamela Buettner

Please help support Mark's family. The Goal and Raised amounts include both one-time donations and recurring monthly support.  The thermometer shows progress towards monthly support. Monthly contributions are the best way to provide stability for the family and will accomplish the goal of allowing Pamela to stay home and continue homeschooling the children.  Thank you for anything that you can give.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 days ago

Amy Frederick
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

I CARRY YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN MY HEART AND IN MY PRAYERS

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Thanking God for you and praying for your miracle!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

AnneJosh Whitmore
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Thank you for the monthly option! We are praying for you all and send our hugs as well.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Setting up a monthly donation...

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
16 days ago

Schoon family
$ 15.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
18 days ago

Daily praying for peace and consolation for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
24 days ago

Eternal rest grant unto him, oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Emily Johnson
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for peace.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Updates

Pamela's Facebook post from 11/20

November 21st, 2023

Blessed is the man who endures trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life which God has promised to those who love him. - James 1:12

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing. - 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Not an easy post to write, but to all of you who have devoted so many hours, days, and years praying for Mark, I would like you to know that Mark passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by myself, the kids, and his family. 

Thank you all for lifting Mark and us up in prayer. Our prayer warriors, we have been blessed by all of you. Please continue to pray for us as we process all of this - even though we knew it was coming, it is still a big shock. I won’t be answering texts or phone calls for a while. I just need time.

Cover Mark and Pamela in Constant Prayer

November 12th, 2023

Let’s cover Mark and Pamela with all the prayers we can give them… around the clock. 

Our Catholic prayer warriors know the power of the rosary, so Maria Hercik set up a signup genius to fill the clock with rosaries. Our Protestant prayer warriors are more than welcome to fill in a slot and dedicate fifteen minutes of prayer as well, in whatever format you’d like. 

Please sign up for slots here.

Pamela's Facebook post from 11/5 about noon

November 5th, 2023

Mark is significantly weaker today. He has been getting weaker and more lightheaded as each day comes. Sleeping a lot. Not eating much. Please continue to pray. Thank you

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

