Mark Buettner's 300

Raised:
USD $89,138
Campaign funds will be received by Pamela Buettner
Please help support Mark's family. The Goal and Raised amounts include both one-time donations and recurring monthly support. The thermometer shows progress towards monthly support. Monthly contributions are the best way to provide stability for the family and will accomplish the goal of allowing Pamela to stay home and continue homeschooling the children. Thank you for anything that you can give.
I CARRY YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN MY HEART AND IN MY PRAYERS
Thanking God for you and praying for your miracle!
Thank you for the monthly option! We are praying for you all and send our hugs as well.
Setting up a monthly donation...
Daily praying for peace and consolation for you all.
Eternal rest grant unto him, oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him.
Praying for peace.
November 21st, 2023
Blessed is the man who endures trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life which God has promised to those who love him. - James 1:12
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing. - 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Not an easy post to write, but to all of you who have devoted so many hours, days, and years praying for Mark, I would like you to know that Mark passed peacefully this morning. He was surrounded by myself, the kids, and his family.
Thank you all for lifting Mark and us up in prayer. Our prayer warriors, we have been blessed by all of you. Please continue to pray for us as we process all of this - even though we knew it was coming, it is still a big shock. I won’t be answering texts or phone calls for a while. I just need time.
November 12th, 2023
Let’s cover Mark and Pamela with all the prayers we can give them… around the clock.
Our Catholic prayer warriors know the power of the rosary, so Maria Hercik set up a signup genius to fill the clock with rosaries. Our Protestant prayer warriors are more than welcome to fill in a slot and dedicate fifteen minutes of prayer as well, in whatever format you’d like.
November 5th, 2023
Mark is significantly weaker today. He has been getting weaker and more lightheaded as each day comes. Sleeping a lot. Not eating much. Please continue to pray. Thank you
