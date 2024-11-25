Supporting Baus family after barn fire

On the morning of November 21, 2024, Mark and Melissa Baus were living a typical day when a fire destroyed the barn they train out of, the Minnesota Equestrian Center in Winona, MN. Through their quick actions and selflessness, they were able to save most of the horses. Unfortunately, 2 beloved horses did not make it.

Mark is a renowned APHA and AQHA horse trainer and judge. Melissa is a nationally known photographer and graphic designer. They have 3 children and horses are a family affair for the Baus'. The devastation of this barn fire has impacted the Baus family both financially and emotionally. Many friends have come together to help move the horses to a new facility. But they find themselves without resources they once relied on to sustain their livelihoods and business.

In true cowboy and cowgirl fashion, Mark and Melissa are focused on caring for the horses they were able to save and keeping their training program going. They have touched lives far and wide and now it's time for them to receive the help they so often extend to others.

Please consider helping this selfless family get back on their feet. Your continued thoughts and prayers are appreciated as well any type of financial contribution.

As many know, other families were affected by the fire as well. Assistance for them is in progress and we will update as more information becomes available.