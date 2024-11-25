Supporting Baus family after barn fire

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $26,805
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Baus
On the morning of November 21, 2024, Mark and Melissa Baus were living a typical day when a fire destroyed the barn they train out of, the Minnesota Equestrian Center in Winona, MN. Through their quick actions and selflessness, they were able to save most of the horses. Unfortunately, 2 beloved horses did not make it.
Mark is a renowned APHA and AQHA horse trainer and judge. Melissa is a nationally known photographer and graphic designer. They have 3 children and horses are a family affair for the Baus'. The devastation of this barn fire has impacted the Baus family both financially and emotionally. Many friends have come together to help move the horses to a new facility. But they find themselves without resources they once relied on to sustain their livelihoods and business.
In true cowboy and cowgirl fashion, Mark and Melissa are focused on caring for the horses they were able to save and keeping their training program going. They have touched lives far and wide and now it's time for them to receive the help they so often extend to others.
Please consider helping this selfless family get back on their feet. Your continued thoughts and prayers are appreciated as well any type of financial contribution.
As many know, other families were affected by the fire as well. Assistance for them is in progress and we will update as more information becomes available.
Mark and Melissa- you guys have always been so kind and helpful to us we really appreciate you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. So grateful your bravery was able to save so many horses and you and your family are safe.
Thinking of you today Mark, Melissa & family & in the days to come.
Melissa and Mark, We met you in late October at the barn and you were so kind to spend so much time with us and show us all your wonderful horses. Our hearts go out to you. I hope you find your own farm soon! Pam and Erica Schwotzer
Continued prayers
My heart goes out to the family and to those who lost their two horses in the fire. Being a horse owner/lover all my life I can’t imagine losing my horse to a fire. I am so grateful all of you guys got the rest of them out and the family is safe and all the other workers are safe! I hope you find good homes for them over this coming winter! Best of luck in rebuilding. !
May God bless you and be with you in this difficult time. Praying for you 🙏🏻
La Crosse horse owner, my heart goes out to you.
More love coming your way from a La Crosse Barn family
Prayers to you and the family
Good vibrations sent your way from our La Crosse barn
November 25th, 2024
Nobody can prepare you for a barn fire. There are so many aspects...so much loss. It's an experience that really can't be summarized in a single social media post.
Let me start with some good news: the surviving horses were all examined by our vet and are doing incredibly well. For that, words cannot express our gratitude..
However, we are heartbroken to share that we lost two horses in the fire. That loss will stay with us forever.
Our client, Mary Jo Bird and her daughter Shanalyn, lost three years of time, love and investment in their dream horse, Maxx. He was a horse that would have easily made dreams come true. They were doing everything right by him. Mark had just sent them a glowing progress report and was excited to show Maxx to them. From a talent perspective, there was no doubt this horse was destined to be successful at a national level. He had the silliest personality to boot!
The second horse we lost was our very own Chimmy- affectionately known as "Coco" by the kids. I had just shared a video of him, showing how excited we were about his future. He was going to make a forever type horse-kind, adorable, great minded and dependable.
"Dependable" and "kind" also describe our barn family. To be surrounded by happy, hard working, attentive and caring individuals is one of the biggest blessings we could ask for. I truly believe you can do any job, if you enjoy the people you work with. Many times, Mark and I talked about how lucky we were to have the best people around us.
Not only were we blessed with an incredible team, but were also privileged to work in one of the finest equine facilities in the midwest, the Minnesota Equestrian Center. The Rivers family took a leap of faith when they built this facility 21 years ago, and we, along with so many equestrians, have benefited from their vision. To have known this facility from its beginnings and to understand what it means to Jessica Rivers and her family- and then to see it destroyed within minutes - is nothing short of a nightmare.
As I said from the start, nobody can prepare you for a barn fire. To our fellow horse and barn owners, I cannot stress this enough: IT HAPPENS FAST. It's dark. It's hot. It's terrifying. You wont have a plan. Your horses will be in flight mode, and they wont be easy to handle. If there are others around, communication will likely be impossible. There is danger in handling the horses and danger in letting them loose. Your decisions will be made in a split second.
Speaking of split seconds, I want to share another moment that I will carry with me forever. Our 8-year-old daughter was home from school and with us during the fire. I yelled for her to "go" and pointed to a door away from the flames. In that instant, I had to decide to trust her to leave or ensure her safety myself. I chose to trust her and I ran to save the horses. I questioned that decision the entire time, as I couldn't see her leave and had to believe she made it out. If it weren't for her incredible bravery - walking out of that burning building with our dog in her arms- I wouldn't have been able to save a single horse.
Later, she told us she was terrified because all she could see was black smoke and flames and all she knew is that we were in there. She sincerely believed she lost both of her parents. Once we had the horses contained, Mark and I braced ourselves, wondering if these were the moments before we found out we lost our daughter. Bethany Mota - you are our hero. Thank you for finding her, taking her under your wing, and comforting her alongside your two children in your own time of need.
To the fire professionals: the firefighters and excavation crew saved the indoor arena and connecting barns! Eight fire departments and over 100 firefighters were on the scene. Their teamwork is beyond admirable, and we are so grateful for their efforts.
We move now quite literally, to Shannon Marg and her team. They hustled to get her barn ready to take in our displaced horses. The kindness you have shown to us over the year when stabled at your farm never goes unnoticed.
To everyone helping behind the scenes: there are too many names to list and I worry about missing someone, but please know we are deeply grateful. To those who dropped everything and came running - Mallory Beinborn, Annie Marie, Eric Petersen, John Elliot Poellinger & Lisa Montpetit Brabbit we can't thank you enough. Laurel Anthony, Elizabeth Jakovich, Ben Schoepf & Rachel Schoepf: thank you for being a part of our support system from afar.
Looking forward, we are thankful for Bonnie Minor, who has graciously opened her barn to give Baus Horses a new landing spot. Many of you know, Bonnie retired from showing horses earlier this year, and her generosity means so much to us.
We are still processing everything and haven't responded to all of the messages yet, but please know we feel your love. Thank you to everyone that has reached out, donated items, or provided financial help.
As if this day wasn’t devastating enough, we ask for your prayers for the Ronningen family, a local horse family who suffered an unimaginable loss in a car accident on Wednesday. They lost their 8-year-old daughter, Kambrynn. They are facing the hardest days of their life. We pray that they find peace and light knowing their sweet girl will live on through the gift of organ donation, bringing miracles to other families. Godspeed, Kambrynn! We hope you are riding all the horses Heaven has to offer! 🙏
