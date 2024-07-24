Medical Expenses for Marina Urem

Goal:
USD $103,000
Raised:
USD $12,865
Hello all,
Thank you for reading our story. I am reaching out on behalf of my wife Marina to ask for help with medical treatment and accumulated bills from complications of long covid.
She was diagnosed with covid August of 2021 with ICU hospitalizations and nearly didn’t make it. She had double pneumonia from covid and many organs adversely affected which have continued to deteriorate and cause damage to her heart, lungs, gastrointestinal system, eyes, and brain, as well as blood vessels which in turn has caused blood clotting, pulmonary embolism with infarction, cardiac ischemia, decrease in lung capacity, visual changes and tinnitus . After many tried treatments she unfortunately has not gotten better and we are hoping to travel to Europe for a promising blood therapy called H.E.L.P. Apheresis and other IV combination therapies, diagnostic testing, as well as physical therapies. To get there we will need enough financial help for travel and accommodations and any hospital stays and visits, treatments, labs, and test work ups. It is hard to ask for help but these treatments are not covered by insurance and time is crucial because of damage that is happening to her heart currently that is life threatening. She spent a dozen years working as a nurse trying to help comfort and heal everyone who crossed her path and now the winds of change have altered the path given to her. Any help is appreciated as well as prayers. Please share with anyone that you think can help, no amount is too small. Thank you for reading our story this far and God bless you ! 🙏🏻
May God bless you with health…, Hugs
Best for your travels and most importantly, the outcome of healing.
Prayers for your healing
I had a $100 winnings on a lotto ticket tonight. It's yours for your health. We are praying for you both and hope the treatments work.
Praying you you!
Love you both! And praying the Lord will heal you, Marina!
You are in our prayers!! We love you guys!!!
September 8th, 2024
Hello All,
Thank you so much to all that donated - we are so grateful and feel so blessed by everyone's care, support and prayers !
We made it safely to Europe with some obstacles along the way but have settled in and started first treatments with the donations received thus far. We couldn't have done this without everyone's help and appreciate it greatly. Please continue to keep us in prayer for safe and successful treatments and know that we are praying for all of you too!
God bless,
Michael and Marina
