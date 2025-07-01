Campaign Image

Maria Olson Prayer Support & Updates

 USD $10,000

 USD $500

As you already know, Maria is dealing with a health situation that needs God's intervention or medical intervention or both. She has had severe pain for several weeks with no diagnosis of the source other than a finding of a mass in her pelvic area. She has been admitted to North Colorado Medical Center in Greely with the plan to get a biopsy of the mass. Hopefully, that biopsy will bring an understanding of the source of the pain and will allow the medical team to lay out a plan of action (unless God removes the mass as you fervently intercede for Maria).

PLEASE PRAY:

  1. That God, who so loved the world that He sent is Son to die for our sins, brings quick healing to Maria's body, permanently dissolving the mass, removing any infection and eliminating all pain from her being.
  2. That, if God doesn't remove the mass before the biopsy, the biopsy successfully shows the root issue which is quickly address by medical science.
  3. That's both of their jobs are unaffected by the time that focus on Maria's health.


PLEASE NOTE: Both Maria and Todd have been inundated with phone calls and text messages asking for details about Maria. Although they greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and prayer, they cannot sustain daily conversations/texts with so many people. That is why we have created this online space where you can receive updates on Maria's situation and specific prayer requests for healing. Please give them space to work through this season. Please DO NOT text or call either Maria or Todd unless they have specifically asked you to keep in touch.

Now that you have signed up for this campaign, you will receive an email with from this service each time information is added.

PLEASE HELP FIANANCIALLY: Maria has taken an extended leave of absence from work. Todd is also taking time off. That means they could take a financial hit with limited income for a season. Please consider making a donation to help support them financially. There is a 2.7% fee for all donations but every penny after that goes directly to the Olson's.

Thank YOU!!

Thank you for interceding for Maria's complete healing!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Karen and Gene Newcomm
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for complete healing! God bless you Maria! 1 Peter 2:24

Rebecca Denmon
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you! You helped so much with daddy, you deserve the same courtesy ❤️

Travis and Bonnie Conklin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Lord for the miracle in Maria

Tony Darcy Copeland
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

You will live and not die and declare the things of the Lord… with abundant Life! You are an amazing Woman of God my friend! ❤️‍🔥

Amy - Len Everette
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We pray blessings on you Maria.....for complete healing and restoration that is permanent. Let any and all ungodly cells in your body now be dissolved and rooted out, never to return. Amen and amen.

Pray for Maria

July 1st, 2025

It’s Monday, June 30.  Maria is back in hospital and has been since Friday.

She is battling with digestive issues that point to a problem with her colon   Pray for wisdom for the medical team to properly diagnose her condition and implement an effective solution   Better yet, agree with us that the issue is now resolved by our God’s healing glory and her digestive system now works at 100%.  


Maria Olson June 16 update

June 16th, 2025

Maria is still in hospital dealing with an abcess in her pelvic area. It is being treated with antibiotics.  Last night, she had an anaphylactic reaction to one of the medications.  
Please pray:
1. That the medical staff would have deep wisdom and understanding of Maria’s body and only administer needed medications that will help and not harm her in any way. 
2. That any and all demonic oppression now ceases.  That she is fully protected by God Almighty. 
3.  That any open doors in her being are now permanently closed so that nothing formed against Maria shall prosper. 
4.  That the abscess is now completely dissolved and permanently removed from her being. 
5. That any scar tissue is also dissolved and removed. 
6. That all inflammation and pain now cease.  

Man and amen
Update #3. Maria Olson

June 14th, 2025

Please pray for Maria. She is being sedated for an exam that will be painful.  

Pray that whatever is found can be easily taken care of. 

Pray that she does not feel any pain.  

Pray for victory in health and well being for Maria   

Pray for financial blessings as neither of them are working while Maris is seeking healing  

 

Update #2 on Maria's Situation: June 12, 2025

June 12th, 2025

The doctors did a biopsy of the mass in Maria's pelvic area.  The results seem promising...they have said that it is an abscess.   No news yet on the treatment plan.

Please Pray.

1. That the abscess now drains and is completely and permanently dissolved from Maria's body.

2.That the incision/wound from the biopsy heals quickly with no complications or infection of any kind.

3. That the treatment plan is simple, non-intrusive and thorough to eliminate the possibility of anything returning to her body.

