Maria Olson Prayer Support & Updates

As you already know, Maria is dealing with a health situation that needs God's intervention or medical intervention or both. She has had severe pain for several weeks with no diagnosis of the source other than a finding of a mass in her pelvic area. She has been admitted to North Colorado Medical Center in Greely with the plan to get a biopsy of the mass. Hopefully, that biopsy will bring an understanding of the source of the pain and will allow the medical team to lay out a plan of action (unless God removes the mass as you fervently intercede for Maria).

PLEASE PRAY:

That God, who so loved the world that He sent is Son to die for our sins, brings quick healing to Maria's body, permanently dissolving the mass, removing any infection and eliminating all pain from her being. That, if God doesn't remove the mass before the biopsy, the biopsy successfully shows the root issue which is quickly address by medical science. That's both of their jobs are unaffected by the time that focus on Maria's health.





PLEASE NOTE : Both Maria and Todd have been inundated with phone calls and text messages asking for details about Maria. Although they greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and prayer, they cannot sustain daily conversations/texts with so many people. That is why we have created this online space where you can receive updates on Maria's situation and specific prayer requests for healing. Please give them space to work through this season. Please DO NOT text or call either Maria or Todd unless they have specifically asked you to keep in touch.

Now that you have signed up for this campaign, you will receive an email with from this service each time information is added.

PLEASE HELP FIANANCIALLY : Maria has taken an extended leave of absence from work. Todd is also taking time off. That means they could take a financial hit with limited income for a season. Please consider making a donation to help support them financially. There is a 2.7% fee for all donations but every penny after that goes directly to the Olson's.

Thank YOU!!

