Maria Olson Prayer Support & Updates

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $500
As you already know, Maria is dealing with a health situation that needs God's intervention or medical intervention or both. She has had severe pain for several weeks with no diagnosis of the source other than a finding of a mass in her pelvic area. She has been admitted to North Colorado Medical Center in Greely with the plan to get a biopsy of the mass. Hopefully, that biopsy will bring an understanding of the source of the pain and will allow the medical team to lay out a plan of action (unless God removes the mass as you fervently intercede for Maria).
PLEASE PRAY:
PLEASE NOTE: Both Maria and Todd have been inundated with phone calls and text messages asking for details about Maria. Although they greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and prayer, they cannot sustain daily conversations/texts with so many people. That is why we have created this online space where you can receive updates on Maria's situation and specific prayer requests for healing. Please give them space to work through this season. Please DO NOT text or call either Maria or Todd unless they have specifically asked you to keep in touch.
PLEASE HELP FIANANCIALLY: Maria has taken an extended leave of absence from work. Todd is also taking time off. That means they could take a financial hit with limited income for a season. Please consider making a donation to help support them financially. There is a 2.7% fee for all donations but every penny after that goes directly to the Olson's.
Praying for complete healing! God bless you Maria! 1 Peter 2:24
We love you! You helped so much with daddy, you deserve the same courtesy ❤️
Thank you Lord for the miracle in Maria
You will live and not die and declare the things of the Lord… with abundant Life! You are an amazing Woman of God my friend! ❤️🔥
We pray blessings on you Maria.....for complete healing and restoration that is permanent. Let any and all ungodly cells in your body now be dissolved and rooted out, never to return. Amen and amen.
July 1st, 2025
It’s Monday, June 30. Maria is back in hospital and has been since Friday.
She is battling with digestive issues that point to a problem with her colon Pray for wisdom for the medical team to properly diagnose her condition and implement an effective solution Better yet, agree with us that the issue is now resolved by our God’s healing glory and her digestive system now works at 100%.
June 16th, 2025
June 14th, 2025
Please pray for Maria. She is being sedated for an exam that will be painful.
Pray that whatever is found can be easily taken care of.
Pray that she does not feel any pain.
Pray for victory in health and well being for Maria
Pray for financial blessings as neither of them are working while Maris is seeking healing
June 12th, 2025
The doctors did a biopsy of the mass in Maria's pelvic area. The results seem promising...they have said that it is an abscess. No news yet on the treatment plan.
Please Pray.
1. That the abscess now drains and is completely and permanently dissolved from Maria's body.
2.That the incision/wound from the biopsy heals quickly with no complications or infection of any kind.
3. That the treatment plan is simple, non-intrusive and thorough to eliminate the possibility of anything returning to her body.
