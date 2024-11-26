Campaign Image

Help Mommy Dearest receive her Heavenly Crown

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $1,140

Campaign created by Sonia A. Balderas

Campaign funds will be received by Ricardo Balderas

Will you help us give Mommy Dearest a beautiful farewell into Heaven? Mommy was a simple soul. So loving, forgiving, compassionate, and kind. No matter what tribulation she dealt with, she always remained faithful and handled her trials with a radiating smile. She reached over 8000 prayers on her prayer wall and will now be protecting us from above. Mom fought so hard towards the end. Two weeks of non-stop procedures to try and get back to her children. But our Lord had another plan and called her home. She had a simple funeral policy and didn’t plan on having a public viewing. We know she touched many hearts while on this earth so we want to provide a full day viewing for her many family, friends, and students to pay their respects. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My prayers will continue...

Sr Martha Ann
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I didn't know Maria, but I have been blessed knowing her kind daughter Sonia. May she rest in peace.

Marcos Carmona
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

A beautiful soul. Rest In Peace.

Pablo and Sofia
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

My Beautiful Sunflower 🌻 Forever with me.. I Love you Mommy

Mary Baron Johnson
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Josie was an incredible, joyful, inspirational, strong, prayer warrior and soul. I’m so grateful to have had the honor of knowing such a devoted and faith filled woman who put all her trust in the Lord.

Ava
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Chambers Family
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Maria will always be a symbol of grace and strength for us .we love you guys!!!!

Pris Vasquez
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending my condolences to you and your family. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.

Melissa B
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Deepest condolences.

Lydia Carcedo
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Mari and Sarg
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bring your heart peace in this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Not much but I hope it helps. Nothing but prayers for you all sorry for your loss

Greg Hirsch
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love Mommy Dearest and this family

Alexis Detiveaux
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Saul Guajardo
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Beautiful mom we will continue to make you proud here on earth. You taught us to be loving and strong. To alway look for the best in people. TBEAR and I will stay loving to each other and our families. When I close my eyes and close my ears, I feel you near everyday everywhere I good. We miss you so very much beautiful mom. See you soon our Sunflower

