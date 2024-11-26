Help Mommy Dearest receive her Heavenly Crown

Goal:
Will you help us give Mommy Dearest a beautiful farewell into Heaven? Mommy was a simple soul. So loving, forgiving, compassionate, and kind. No matter what tribulation she dealt with, she always remained faithful and handled her trials with a radiating smile. She reached over 8000 prayers on her prayer wall and will now be protecting us from above. Mom fought so hard towards the end. Two weeks of non-stop procedures to try and get back to her children. But our Lord had another plan and called her home. She had a simple funeral policy and didn’t plan on having a public viewing. We know she touched many hearts while on this earth so we want to provide a full day viewing for her many family, friends, and students to pay their respects.
My prayers will continue...
I didn't know Maria, but I have been blessed knowing her kind daughter Sonia. May she rest in peace.
A beautiful soul. Rest In Peace.
My Beautiful Sunflower 🌻 Forever with me.. I Love you Mommy
Josie was an incredible, joyful, inspirational, strong, prayer warrior and soul. I’m so grateful to have had the honor of knowing such a devoted and faith filled woman who put all her trust in the Lord.
Maria will always be a symbol of grace and strength for us .we love you guys!!!!
Sending my condolences to you and your family. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Deepest condolences.
May God bring your heart peace in this difficult time.
Not much but I hope it helps. Nothing but prayers for you all sorry for your loss
Love Mommy Dearest and this family
Beautiful mom we will continue to make you proud here on earth. You taught us to be loving and strong. To alway look for the best in people. TBEAR and I will stay loving to each other and our families. When I close my eyes and close my ears, I feel you near everyday everywhere I good. We miss you so very much beautiful mom. See you soon our Sunflower
