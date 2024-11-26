Help Mommy Dearest receive her Heavenly Crown

Will you help us give Mommy Dearest a beautiful farewell into Heaven? Mommy was a simple soul. So loving, forgiving, compassionate, and kind. No matter what tribulation she dealt with, she always remained faithful and handled her trials with a radiating smile. She reached over 8000 prayers on her prayer wall and will now be protecting us from above. Mom fought so hard towards the end. Two weeks of non-stop procedures to try and get back to her children. But our Lord had another plan and called her home. She had a simple funeral policy and didn’t plan on having a public viewing. We know she touched many hearts while on this earth so we want to provide a full day viewing for her many family, friends, and students to pay their respects.