Help Support Sarah & Marcus in Cross Cultural Work

Vine & Branches Outreach is the title for the ministry my wife, Sarah, and I, Marcus, have started. We chose this name because of The Bible Verse, John 15:5 - "I (Jesus/God) am the Vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing." Sarah first felt the call to missions in the spring of 2022, but I didn't get the call until the fall of 2023. In the past we have participated in various church related outreaches, but now we are now ready to take the next step and go into full-time ministry, specifically "cross-cultural" work.





We are mentoring under a couple currently serving full-time in the Philippines. They are leading us through their mission's program & we are scheduled to make our first trip for hands-on work in late October of this year. While there, we will be aiding them in teaching and supporting local churches as well as trips into unreached/remote villages to provide basic services and Christ centered outreach.





When we finish our training with them we are scheduled to do a 3 month stay in Israel working in various organizations. Some work will include working in the Aliyah Return Center to help Jewish people who are relocating and working with the Bedouin community in the southern part of of the country. In addition, we will continue to work on the missions program to receive our Certificate of Discipleship.





Our heart is to live out The Great Commission of Matthew 28:18-20, "Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”





If you feel The Lord leading you to donate to our cause, you will be sponsoring/partnering with us to do God's work in spreading the gospel to all nations. Donations will be used towards securing flights and travel expenses, lodging, utilities, and outreach materials. Regardless if you donate, we would still greatly appreciate your prayers ! We are specifically asking for prayers for 1- Doors to be open (Col 4:3-4); 2- Safety & Service (Rom 15:30); 3- Boldness & Wisdom (Eph 6:19-20) To be updated and receive a newsletter, send us your email (Vine.Branches.Outreach@gmail.com) and we will put you on our list. Thank you so much and God Bless!!!





"How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach unless they are sent?" Romans 10:14-15





Marcus & Sarah Faye

Alabama, United States

Cross-Cultural Workers