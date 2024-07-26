Marcus Murphy Political Prisoner Lawfare Fund

Marcus A. Murphy, a licensed-Attorney (CO-LL# 48442) & bar-Member of the federal-courts (D-CO & 10th-Cir.), who was unlawfully & un-constitutionally incarcerated, without Warrant or Indictment, with Excessive-Bail of $35K, for 1 yr./365-days since Wed., Jan. 25, 2023 (1-25-23), in the crooked & corrupt Neo-Nazi Prisoner-of-War (POW) camp (El Paso. (CO) county-jail) without Jury-Trial, as the result of a self-help, non-judicial, “unlawful” botched-Eviction by an out-of-State slumlord & felon-burglar maintenance-man/super, was quoted as saying, “I've been homeless now for 18-mos. & am staying at the local-shelter w/o a car! I'm still running for Congress (CO-5) as a Write-In Candidate!” x.com/MarcusMurphy013 TruthSocial.com/@MarcusMurphy facebook.com/MurphyForCongressCO5