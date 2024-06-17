Supporting Marcos for YWAM

At the beginning of the year, I applied to a program with an organization called Youth With A Mission. YWAM is a Christian organization with more than 1,100 locations in over 180 countries. Their mission throughout all of their bases is “To Know God and To Make God Known”.

I was accepted into the program and provided with an extremely unique opportunity to attend the very first program of its kind. It will be a 5 month Discipleship Program centered around Mixed Martial Arts.



The program is in 2 phases: Phase 1 will be a lecture phase located in Sunshine Coast, Australia. For 3 months I will be studying, attending lectures and training in preparation for Phase 2. Phase 2 will take place in whatever country I am sent to. During this time, I will be doing community work and using Mixed Martial Arts to minister to people and share the Gospel with them.

With that being said, I am reaching out to ask for prayer and financial support. My goal is to raise $8,000 by September 1st. This will cover the cost of housing, meals and outreach costs. Although I will need financial support I ask that you pray for my safety and the safety of the team I will soon be joining.

I am super excited to be participating in such a unique opportunity and looking forward to representing my team and getting to do what I love on the other side of the world!

Please let me know if you have any questions/would like to support in another way!

Much Love,

The Lightning Kid ⚡️