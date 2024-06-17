Supporting Marcos for YWAM

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $4,782
At the beginning of the year, I applied to a program with an organization called Youth With A Mission. YWAM is a Christian organization with more than 1,100 locations in over 180 countries. Their mission throughout all of their bases is “To Know God and To Make God Known”.
I was accepted into the program and provided with an extremely unique opportunity to attend the very first program of its kind. It will be a 5 month Discipleship Program centered around Mixed Martial Arts.
The program is in 2 phases: Phase 1 will be a lecture phase located in Sunshine Coast, Australia. For 3 months I will be studying, attending lectures and training in preparation for Phase 2. Phase 2 will take place in whatever country I am sent to. During this time, I will be doing community work and using Mixed Martial Arts to minister to people and share the Gospel with them.
With that being said, I am reaching out to ask for prayer and financial support. My goal is to raise $8,000 by September 1st. This will cover the cost of housing, meals and outreach costs. Although I will need financial support I ask that you pray for my safety and the safety of the team I will soon be joining.
I am super excited to be participating in such a unique opportunity and looking forward to representing my team and getting to do what I love on the other side of the world!
Please let me know if you have any questions/would like to support in another way!
Much Love,
The Lightning Kid ⚡️
Praying for you! Charity
God bless young brother.
So excited to hear how the Lord is working in and through you, Marcos, and to be able to share your ministry in Kidszone!
GOD bless you, Marcos.
Safe travels!
Sorry, I missed your send off. Praying God continues to show up in your life.
Best of luck! Oss
Marcos, you are great role model for all the students especially my son Angel. Keep going forward. Good luck my friend.
Praying for you to make a huge impact with God’s work!
Little is much when God is in it.. With each small gift.. God will bless it as He will bless you and my prayer is that He will use you to impact many lives but also grow your faith even deeper. Marcos, you were created for GREATNESS!!! Don't ever forget that.
God bless you in Australia. Thank you for fun Sunday school classes. From Evan C.
I grant you blessings on your journey Marcos!
“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses…” Let’s do this, Marcos!
