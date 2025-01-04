Many 4 Mason

To know Mason is to love him, to laugh with him, and to learn from him. What a privilege it is to come alongside such a God-fearing and faithful husband, father, Pastor, friend and family man, as he enters a season of healing.

On January 22, 2024, after what was a planned heart procedure in preparation for surgery, the doctor sent Mason to the emergency room for some concerning bloodwork. After futher testing and a bone marrow biopsy, Mason received a diagnosis of acute mylogenous leukemia (AML). His beloved wife, Megan, has been by his side every moment as the Dorsey family prayerfully navigates next steps.

His treatment will be multifaceted and multi-managed by a cancer care team that presides in Florida, likely University of Florida’s Shand’s hospital, and in Mexico at Hope4Cancer, a world-renowned integrative cancer center founded by a Christ following physician who incorporates spiritual health into treatment, not just targeted therapies.

Mason is thrilled to be a candidate for Hope4Cancer and he and Megan plan to make the journey to Playas, Mexico very soon. His care team in Florida is supportive and will be in close contact with the Hope4Cancer clinical team as they collaborate in preparation for treatments such as stem cell and bone marrow transplants and chemotherapy back here (based on the further genetic results from the Florida oncology team).

It is overwhelming to think about the journey they face ahead both physically and financially; and it’s easy to fall captive to those thoughts. It’s our prayer that Mason will see God’s faithfulness in abundance as he trusts in our Loving, Almighty Father. We know He will hand select & guide Mason’s physicians and treatments and lovingly goes before him in each step as we’re reminded in Psalm 139:5 “You go before me and follow me. You place your hand of blessing on my head.”

In his book Rejoicing in Lament, Todd Billings points out, “It is precisely out of trust that God is sovereign that the psalmist repeatedly brings laments and petitions to the Lord… If the psalmists had already decided the verdict—that God is indeed unfaithful—they would not continue to offer their complaint.” …Lament stands in the gap between pain and mercy.”

With great hope, humility and lament, we ask you to help relieve the financial burden for Mason’s care. The first phase is a three week in-patient stay at Hope4Cancer in Mexico, with treatments costing $50,000. There will also be 2 follow up visits. The Hope4Cancer physicians will connect with the Florida oncology team for the entirety of a year to ensure that his treatment is seamless.

After the initial three weeks, Mason will need intensive chemotherapy, possible stem cell therapy and probably heart surgery.

Your gift to the Dorsey family will be stewarded with immense care. Their gratitude for your generosity and prayers will far exceed the dollar amount.



Thank you, Oh Lord, for loving us so that we may love Mason and his family and share in their suffering, and we boldly ask for the chance to share in their cancer victories ahead!

**if your preference is to contribute by check, Venmo or zelle directly to the Dorsey family, please e-mail: many4mason@gmail.com for those details**