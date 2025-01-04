Many 4 Mason

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $37,445
Campaign funds will be received by Kathryn Cook
To know Mason is to love him, to laugh with him, and to learn from him. What a privilege it is to come alongside such a God-fearing and faithful husband, father, Pastor, friend and family man, as he enters a season of healing.
On January 22, 2024, after what was a planned heart procedure in preparation for surgery, the doctor sent Mason to the emergency room for some concerning bloodwork. After futher testing and a bone marrow biopsy, Mason received a diagnosis of acute mylogenous leukemia (AML). His beloved wife, Megan, has been by his side every moment as the Dorsey family prayerfully navigates next steps.
His treatment will be multifaceted and multi-managed by a cancer care team that presides in Florida, likely University of Florida’s Shand’s hospital, and in Mexico at Hope4Cancer, a world-renowned integrative cancer center founded by a Christ following physician who incorporates spiritual health into treatment, not just targeted therapies.
Mason is thrilled to be a candidate for Hope4Cancer and he and Megan plan to make the journey to Playas, Mexico very soon. His care team in Florida is supportive and will be in close contact with the Hope4Cancer clinical team as they collaborate in preparation for treatments such as stem cell and bone marrow transplants and chemotherapy back here (based on the further genetic results from the Florida oncology team).
It is overwhelming to think about the journey they face ahead both physically and financially; and it’s easy to fall captive to those thoughts. It’s our prayer that Mason will see God’s faithfulness in abundance as he trusts in our Loving, Almighty Father. We know He will hand select & guide Mason’s physicians and treatments and lovingly goes before him in each step as we’re reminded in Psalm 139:5 “You go before me and follow me. You place your hand of blessing on my head.”
In his book Rejoicing in Lament, Todd Billings points out, “It is precisely out of trust that God is sovereign that the psalmist repeatedly brings laments and petitions to the Lord… If the psalmists had already decided the verdict—that God is indeed unfaithful—they would not continue to offer their complaint.” …Lament stands in the gap between pain and mercy.”
With great hope, humility and lament, we ask you to help relieve the financial burden for Mason’s care. The first phase is a three week in-patient stay at Hope4Cancer in Mexico, with treatments costing $50,000. There will also be 2 follow up visits. The Hope4Cancer physicians will connect with the Florida oncology team for the entirety of a year to ensure that his treatment is seamless.
After the initial three weeks, Mason will need intensive chemotherapy, possible stem cell therapy and probably heart surgery.
Your gift to the Dorsey family will be stewarded with immense care. Their gratitude for your generosity and prayers will far exceed the dollar amount.
Thank you, Oh Lord, for loving us so that we may love Mason and his family and share in their suffering, and we boldly ask for the chance to share in their cancer victories ahead!
**if your preference is to contribute by check, Venmo or zelle directly to the Dorsey family, please e-mail: many4mason@gmail.com for those details**
Praying for your sweet family and for whole and complete healing. May wisdom and peace be brought to you all during this jouney. Sending so much love your way!
Continuing to pray and cheer you on! Thankful for the opportunity to support you from afar. We love you all!
Get well soon Mason. We know you can beat this! Love, Larry, Pascale, Thomas and Bethany
We love you and are praying for Mason and your sweet family!!
Praying for you and sending lots of love.
Prayers are with Mason and his family.
Love & Prayers
We pray for all of you daily. You and God have got this!
Prayers for Mason and the Dorsey family.
Praying for you & Megan and your sweet family.
You are in our hearts and prayers.
Continued prayers
January 8th, 2025
Hi Stormin' the Gates prayer warriors and ardent supporters and those who help raise me up on eagles' wings (Is 40:31),
I'm writing from what I hope will be my last night's stay in Mayo Hospital, which started on 1/3. I was so surprised today when I noticed my nursing team posted my day count on my room's whiteboard. We're at day +174 from transplant. I was like no way that's right, but then I realized day 100 was like 10/25 and it was 60 days from then to Christmas and now here's the new year. Praise God and thank you, especially Meg and the kids, for getting me to +174!!
So it's been a busy weekend with a lot of activity to get me back to being right. I posted on Facebook and I'm sorry if you may not have seen it. To get everyone caught up, I copied the posts from 1/5. If you've seen it, please scroll down to 1/7 for the latest.
1/5 Just a quick GVH update: I forgot that GVH is not like a bacteria or virus to fight off. The transplanted cells are still hunting down infections to fight like the leukemia. The new cells know how to do that. What they don't know is how to leave the healthy organs alone. So the new cells attacked the liver. Mayo is ruling out a simultaneous infection like Cdiff, CMV, Salmonella, other virus, etc. So far clear for any other mess. It seems like it's just the new donor cells which are 100% are the problem and we need to drive this bad boy out with steroids and meds. Thanks for praying the new donor cells learn their job well and leave me my good organs in place and stop irritating my GI tract.
1/7 On 1/6, the doctors gave me the almost garaunteed hope that Wednesday is another jail break/homegoing day. But it's GVH disease and you hold dates with an open hand. Plus we still had to get the GI docs to do an upper and lower scope with samples to test for GVH. We left open the chance they would do it on Monday, 1/6. That quickly changed that morning when the doc who would do the procedure came by and said it wasn't happening, but Tuesday was looking good. So, no biggie, just hung around and worked.
Honestly this has been just shy of a spa weekend. I'm only missing a room with a view, but those need to go to long-term patients (that window was huge for my 30 days); and I could use some massages. The staff have been on top of everything and so kind and generous. Even more, no annoying bed alarms and I had sleep enhancement from 11-5, so no interruptions. Now, I'm on a massive amount of steroids to get this stuff out, but at least I can lie still in quiet and sleep when it falls over me.
So, no need for the upper scope. Everything got lined up for the lower GI scope, and I spent about 2.5 hours between waiting, procedure and recovery for the procedure. No enema (whoo hoo) b/c my GI tract is pretty self-cleaning. My nap started while I waited for the procedure. I was so deep that the anesthesiologist was calling me, but I had no idea. They wheeled me into the room and the sedation blessedly took over and I woke up in recovery with the announcement, "Ok, I'm awake." So I start moving around and realized where I was and how long I slept.
It wasn't long before I was back in my room, but I was party central. Between the good sedation sleep, the morning steroid dose, it was all I could do to restrain myself to the bed. Fortunately they put the bed alarm on, which I asked for because I did not trust myself to have the rational thought of one foot in front of another. Great breakfast at 12:30 and then got to walk with my 7.5# weights.
Not only am I extra party, I'm also extra feels. I was trying to encourage everyone during my walk, but caringly not just showboating. One was a patient who is just getting on her feet and to see her just walk across the hall did my heart good. Another was a brother and sister who's dad had a rough mutation and it's time to take him home and enjoy their last days with him. Having said goodbye to mom and Aunt Helen b/c of AML, I'm thankful I got to spend time with them. Then there was a couple who is I think getting close to discharge after transplant and a couple of other staff folks. I'm not normally Mr. Encouragement, but I kind of get the joy of those who have this gift a bit better now. I was better at it in the early fall, but saying encouraging things about my teams/players while watching football does make football more enjoyable
We got to talk to endocrinology. I have medicine induced diabetes because steroids mess with the blood sugars. So now it's finger sticks 4x/day and 3 shots of insulin in the belly before meals. As the steroids leave so will the blood sugar issues. But for now, I can appreciate a bit of what some of my friends who have diabetes/ even other food allergies have to experience their whole lives and it's such a big lifestyle change. Mine is reasonably manageable and hopefully very temporary, so long as I follow the 17 steps for taking insulin, but even those aren't that hard. Having talked to endocrinology does make it easier to get discharge done tomorrow.
So unless the GI test comes back with something shocking, the plan is discharge and home, sweet home. Megan's been a bit under the weather, so please pray for her to feel better. Mema has done great with the kids and I'm so thankful for family who change their lives on a dime to come and help. For me, just gotta get the steroid and Jakafi to drive out the GVH. Eventually I'll sleep, but the steroids give me enough sleep and sometimes too much juice to be productive during the day.
Thank you all for praying and holding all of us close!!
Mason
January 4th, 2025
Good afternoon Awesome Prayer Warriors and Supporters,
Well it's not the weekend we planned. Tues the 30th things were looking more positive with the Graph v. Host. Liver enzymes were down a bit. Lower GI stuff still persisted, but things were moving forward.
Then came Friday 1/3's blood work and doctor's appointment. Unfortunately, the liver enzymes went up enough to worry the doctor and with the positive liver biopsy and elevated Cytomegalovirus result (not positive but something to watch), and 15 lb weight loss in two weeks; we realized not only am I not metabolizing food but probably not medicine either.
So I checked into the hospital yesterday evening to take medicines by IV and monitor blood closely and get some faster progress so the Graph v. Host does not spread or intensify.
Mayo has been wonderful. Got in the room about 6:30, worked out all the medications and needed changes, and even got dinner in under the wire. Had a better night's sleep, a great conversation about how God is growing deep faith in the nurse tech, great devotion with Job 1:1, 2, 21 and passionate prayer for the 10-40 window. I got in a 50 minute walk with a 10# AND I no longer have the IV pole.Without being on fluids, I should be able to sleep better tonight. I've had great conversations with both APRN's, although Megan really bonded with the first one over her Vikings football, the 2nd one got me off the IV pole.
Despite UF losing a fight to UK on the hardwood, it's been a good 1st day. Please keep praying for the enzymes to go down, the lower GI stuff to stop, the steroids not to skyrocket the blood sugar too high, and any chance to get out of here soon. I'm able to work and workout, depending on what tests need to be run. And even more good news, I'm guessing I've knocked out my out-of-pocket max already, so the rest of the year is paid for!!
Y'all have a great weekend!! Enjoy some great time with God and thank you for all your love and support and prayers!!
With great appreciation,
Mason
December 27th, 2024
Hey Faithful Supporters and Prayer Warriors,
I hope you've had a Merry Christmas or that your Chanukah is off to a great start. And I hope that the New Year rolls around with a lot of joy and hopefulness for 2025.
December was a good month here. Office visits were pretty routine, labs were stable and life was all about Christmas joy. We had a lot of baking, wrapping, decorating and counting down to Christmas. The girls got their theater fix with costuming, makeupping, and hair-doing for a local high school production of The Little Mermaid. Carter just got to bop around living his best life and they all had a lot of hangouts with friends. Megan was busy being Santa's helper baking up a storm and wrapping her fingers off. She also was able to promote in her business. She and I did squeeze in a few of our favorite Christmas movies. In a dramatic first for our family, we picked out a Christmas tree in 5 minutes thanks to Mia's quick eye.
I enjoyed getting to be a pastor in the midst of Advent and reconnecting with folks and dreaming about what God might have our church up to in the new year. Even more fun, running is getting stronger. Still taking it slow with more walking but I'm up to 2 mile long runs and some 100m/200m sprints.
In another very unexpected celebration, we put my car out to pasture. We figured a few thousand $'s into a 13 year old car probably wasn't the best choice. Found a 3 year old RAV4 XLE the next day and am loving having a moonroof. Now if I can just figure out how to "unbedazzle" the ignition switch from the previous owner's "upgrades"; it'll be just about perfect. At least the mushroom stickers on the moonroof peeled off easily, thanks to the girls' fingernails.
Unfortunately, a new visitor has come by. 12/18's labs revealed elevated liver enzymes (like skyrocketed). So we started another Prednisone party with almost 2x the dose I had last time in September. My followup on 12/26 showed that was a step in the right direction as the enzymes coming down a good bit. Unfortunately some lower GI fun started on 12/24, but calmed down enough so I could enjoy Christmas Eve and day.
I also had the fun of my first liver biopsy on the 26th. Let's just say a certain medical product manufacturer has some product improvements to make. Device #1 couldn't get down to the liver. Device 2 was better and got a sample. However, the sample wouldn't come off the device and then it shot the sample on to the floor. It took a few minutes to find it, but that meant a third attempt. So more Lidocaine to keep things numb. But though it made it to the liver, it didn't get a sample. Onto device #4, a repeat of device #1. By this time the resident tapped out and the doc came in to apply some more lidocaine in a few different places. Device #5 worked, but it was questionable for a while. Since I couldn't eat all day, the lower GI party took a break, but not sure which pain was preferable.
The biopsy is back and it's confirmed I've got Graph v. Host disease in the liver. Now the Prednisone party kicks into full swing, 140 mg's / day. So if you need me to come and like lift your house from the foundation and relocate it to a new lot at 2am, I may just be your guy. Additionally, we're going to add a new med for GVHD. The party food for this affair will be a diet akin to the BRAT (bananas, raisins, applesauce toast) diet for infants. It's a ton of white flour, no seed berries or fiber, plain chicken/fish.
I get to stay out of the hospital unless I need some extra TLC for the GI party, but thank God I'm okay on that for now. So we're praying the Prednisone kicks the GVH out significantly and that Monday's labs show a big drop in the enzymes. . Please add in a prayer for the immune system to be strong and hold off any possible infections since the Prednisone can lower its fighting ability. And a more regular GI tract would work too. Thank you for supporting me and the family with your prayers. Hopefully come Monday I'll have a great praise report with lowered liver enzymes and getting back to a normal diet and less time in certain areas of the house.
Thank you all so much for all your love, prayers, financial and emotional support. Have a great time ringing in the new year and wrapping up all the holiday parties!!
Much love,
Mason, Megan, Bailey, Mia and Carter
November 8th, 2024
It's Day +114, or something like it, and life is good. Gr8 job Prayer Warriors and many, many thanks!!
Life is so much more fun when there's more family, baseball, football, and finally getting to preach again. I am so thankful for having been able to come home early and just getting to be home while the kids did school, ran back and forth to different activities and getting to cheer on Carter's baseball team. Having the Mets in the postseason was a bit of icing on the cake too & Carter was right there in solidarity wearing my field hat for the duration.
I'm also very thankful for my family's patience as I reintegrated into home life. I tried to remember just the one or two little snippets I've heard about our nation's armed service members needing to gently reintegrate into the family's routine and schedule, but I know there were a few times where I created some bumps. For the grace Megan, Bailey, Mia and Carter showed, I am thankful.
Speaking of our armed services, my release was the week of the NAS Jax airshow. May aunt and I had a great time watching the Blue Angels from the Ortega Target parking lot. So much fun watching F-18's screaming 60' overhead!!
Medically, life continues to roll on. They yanked my central line catheter so let the running recommence. After 4 months trying not to sweat a bandage off, 15 30 second intervals is awesome. And I can get back to pullups. Had the 90 day biopsy too. It came back clear and I'm still at 90-10 donor marrow vs. old me. While the biopsy site is mostly pain free, I have had slight neuropathy in my stomach and legs. Feels like joybuzzers going off. It's infrequent, random, and less than a couple seconds per instance and not while reclining or lying down. And we're still praying for the docs and insurance to figure out the dosage for the next round of chemo. When it gets sorted, I'll have neupogen shots during the week, 5 days of Dacogen, then 6 weeks until the next round. This is a booster round to increase my chances of healing from 75% to 90%, and should be pretty mild, only 10% less than my shiny, happy self.
Lastly, it was so good to be welcomed back in the pulpit last Sunday! I can't thank the saints at Trinity CC enough for all their support and hard work to bless our family and keep moving forward in ministry. I'm very thankful to have been back on All Saints' Sunday, especially after having missed 4 funerals during these past 4 months. And Salt and Light Dance & Theater company led part of our worship with two beautiful worship dances that let Bailey and Mia express their joy and grief from the past year. Looking out on so many faces I've been blessed to know and love since moving to Clay County 5 years ago was beyond joyful.
Thank you all for the love and prayers you continue to bless us with so generously. Being at this point in healing is only possible because of you and your ministry for us. Thank you!!
October 17th, 2024
Hello Faithful Prayer Warriors and Wonderful Supporters!!
Thank you so much for praying for me during these past almost 10 months. Your perseverance and faithfulness in prayer has been an incredible blessing and relieved a lot of the burden upon my family and I. There aren't enough words to express my gratitude and appreciation for all you have sacrificed for us.
During our office visit on 10/8, our oncologist broached the subject of going home, rather than continuing to stay at the Hope Lodge. I could have gone home that day, but he was a bit more cautious and wanted to wait until day +90, a week later. On 10/8, the first round of Graph vs. Host disease was on its way out, but a second round was developing. Fortunately this second round was even more mild than the first and only affected the forearms, knees, face and made me a bit more susceptible to a rug burn type of feeling, just under the skin. My face was a light sunburn pink and the forearms and knees just had some red measles looking marks on them. Nothing hurt, other than the brief rug burn sensations, and not for very long.
So I was able to enjoy a wonderful weekend night at home the first weekend in Oct. The second weekend as it worked out, we were going to be short a caregiver one night, so that turned into a full weekend at home. That gave the doctor a little more impetus to consider a permanent move home.
But, I learned two things about talking with my doctor: 1) don't bite on the first thing he says, he needs a second or third thought before you have his final answer & 2) maybe push back a little if he thinks things are going well, just to make sure he really thinks so. Now we laugh a lot with our doctor and he and the APRN's who work with him are terrific, but I learned I just need to make sure to hold things with an open hand and don't get too attached to my plans.
So he opened up the 10/15 conversation with "I think you're looking better, your rash is healing nicely." And after countering to make sure he agreed with his first statement, he then started asking if I wanted to stay close to Mayo or go home. My choice was obvious.
The only other discussion is to do 6 rounds of what should be the lightest chemo I've had just to drop the chances of recurrence of the cancer from 25% to 10%. So maybe next week, I'll have the first week of chemo and then 6 weeks between subsequent rounds. But the promise is I'll be 90% of whatever I am now, rather than 100%.
I am still in a bit of an immunity bubble and will be for to unforeseeable future. Between the immuno-suppressants vs. anti-rejection meds, bloodwork being slightly affected by upcoming chemo, I can't be in large crowds without a mask and a lot of distance precautions. And there's still avoiding a lot of direct sunlight, but heading into winter makes that a lot easier.
So there is great rejoicing in the Dorsey house. I even missed using my own washer/dryer. But to sleep in my bed, get caught up on a few things I've let slide, be with Megan and the kids and those who have been caring for us, and just be around all the creature comforts is a wonderful, terrific precious gift!! Thank you all so much for helping us get here!!
With all my heart and deep appreciation,
Mason
October 5th, 2024
Dear Awesome Prayer Warriors,
Thank you all for your love and deeply appreciated prayers. I had a very humbling thought in the gym on Wednesday because of how wonderful and overwhelming it is to be loved by all of you. Thank you for the love you have poured out on my family and I.
The past 9 days have been really good. The graph vs. host has receded a ton from the first places it appeared (arms, triceps, quads, calves, feet) and new outbreaks didn’t develop very much and are receding (back, hamstrings). I am still doing my Red Skull (Captain America’s nemesis) impersonation which just started this week, but it looks like I was out in the sun a tad too much. There’s been no itching/burning, just the splotchiness. Plus my sodium is staying in close to normal range and magnesium is staying up.
More good news, my bloodwork continues to look strong and solid with white cells, hemoglobin and neutrophils being in healthy ranges. Platelets have fallen a touch, but it’s not abnormal and I did pretty well with far fewer before transplant.
Doc has approved one overnight weekend at home (he has to be very specific with me) and we’re on the shorter side of the countdown to 100 days, and if things still look good, going home permanently.
Please forgive me that good news means shorter updates, because there’s less to tell, but a whole lot more to rejoice over. Thanks for celebrating with us and thanking God for great progress.
Deeply grateful,
Mason
September 25th, 2024
Dear Powerful Prayer Warriors,
Thank you so much for all your love and support and countless blessings you continue to pour out over my family and I. I continue to write from a blessedly boring place because of your generosity and faithfulness. Thank you immensely!!
The good news is I’m spending less time at the Mayo buildings. Last Friday and this past Tuesday, my magnesium was just high enough to not need an infusion. All of a sudden an hour and a half of my day opened up. Not that I had anything particularly to do, but there are more comfortable places to nap. And my sodium level is trending back towards normal range too.
More good news is that my version of graph v. host disease is weird (my term, not a medical one). It started on my arms and hips. Then it started on my thighs and then calves and feet. Well the arms are clearing, but it has also jumped to my upper back. We’re not sure why it’s jumping but hoping it’s because my anti-rejection med was too low. So in addition to the steroid cream, we bumped up my dosage of the anti-rejection med a smidge. Hopefully this clears things up and I can avoid a course of oral steroids. And fortunately there’s still no itching or other uncomfortability.
We’ve also had some more positive conversations with the doc about other things which I’ll share later as the time draws near and symptoms keep improving.
Was able to go home the past 2 Saturdays and in October we’ll try weekends at home. It is nice to be able to nap in my own chair and just hang out with the kids. Meg and the kids are holding up like champs. We all appreciate the help, phone calls, visits, meals, cards and prayers that have come our way.
Thank you for all you have done to help us through this time. And thank you for continuing to pray us through this!
With great appreciation,
Mason
September 16th, 2024
Dear Awesome Prayer Warriors,
Thank you all for another pretty boring 11 days!! Your prayers and love poured out this past week and a half continue to do wonders only God can do! Thank you very much!!
Overall, everything is moving in a positive direction. Blood work numbers have a bit of ups and downs due to medications, but they are all in relatively healthy ranges and the best I’ve had probably in a year or so. Hemoglobin is almost normal, platelets are just a bit low as are white blood cells. And neutrophils are lower than I’d like. So far, no infections and I feel really good. The only other numbers that concern the docs are sodium being just a bit off normal range and potassium being the same. But no cramps or fatigue so we’ll just wait for these to rise up.
I have developed a fetching red rash on my arms. The docs haven’t quite attributed it to Graph v. Host Disease, but the meds they are using are similar to what they would use if it was. Sometimes it looks like a light sunburn and sometimes like a heat lamp in a fast food restaurant. It’s pretty contained so far and doesn’t itch or bother me in any way.
I’ve had two more wonderful Saturdays at home, which makes watching Gators football bearable. Even got to play outside on the last visit, since the rain let up and the clouds kept me out of direct sunlight (a sunburn, even minor, can trigger Graph v. Host disease). And I’m very thankful for the wonderful support of family and friends, especially those who get the pleasure of staying with yours truly here at Hope Lodge.
All of you have filled this year with great encouragement, support, hope, assurance, and God’s presence in the midst of this healing. Thank you for all your love and expressing that love in so many ways.
With great appreciation and prayers for all of you,
Mason
September 5th, 2024
Dear Wonderful Prayer Warriors,
Thank you so much for continuing to pray!! God keeps answering your prayers!! Medically speaking it was another boring 2 weeks. Overall things have gotten pretty routine. The only concern is magnesium levels slightly below normal range. Not sure why I’m not holding on to magnesium or able to improve but fortunately right now it’s just a number with no real symptoms.
So the praises are many: bloodwork continues to be good and improving in some areas; able to workout 5x’s/week; very little nausea that Zofran is able to chase away; we’ve talked more with other families who are here and been able to give some encouragement for their transplant process; sleep is good; and because of my “lowered immune system” I still don’t have to clean toilets.
One of the best things is that the docs have given permission to spend a few hours, 1 day/week at home. So I had my first home visit the Saturday of Labor Day weekend which definitely took the sting out of some disappointing football.
Not only am I thankful for your many prayers but also for my sister spending a month with us and now Megan’s parents being here to help too. And thank you for all who are sending meals, gifts, calls and messages. All of these combined with the many prayers have been so good for my soul. Thank you all for being a wonderful support and intercessors for my healing.
With great appreciation and affection,
Mason
August 26th, 2024
Hello Faithful Prayer Warriors!!
I am so thankful for all of you and the massive help your prayers have provided my family and I. You have been so wonderful and so helpful and I am deeply humbled that you would even think of me, let alone speak my name into Jesus’ ear so He can intercede for me. Thank you so much for all your generosity!!
Praising God that my sodium levels are returning to normal range and that I had a great excuse to eat a plate of nachos, a 5 Guys burger and fries, a plate of enchiladas, and wash it all down with some Sprite this weekend. Last Mon thru Wed my sodium levels were way low and I felt like I had the flu with that all over body achiness. Then the muscle cramps started. So I spent 3 days on the couch with a lot of naps thrown in. But Wednesday night brought a huge difference and by Thursday I was back on the treadmill. Helpful hint, if you ever have to take sodium pills, dissolve a 1mg tablet in 4 oz of water. The other blessing from the low sodium is that it got me off the diuretic I was on to boost magnesium, so that means more sleeping through the night.
Very thankful to have had a fun visit with the kids on Saturday. 2 weeks is too long to go without seeing them. We had a great time breaking in Dude Perfect’s Sticky Tic Tac Toe and devouring the previously mentioned 5 Guys. It was really good to laugh and joke together.
The other note of praise is that my bloodwork continues to hold steady and should get better. I now have white cells and my neutrophils are in normal range.
Fortunately, there’s not much else to say. Other than the low sodium fun it’s been a blessedly boring week with some college football and llttle league world series excitement thrown in. So keep those prayers for boring coming, they’re working; as are the prayers for healing!!
Much love and great appreciation,
Mason
August 18th, 2024
Hi Prayer Warriors!! Thank you so much for continuing to pray for us. Your prayers = God’s strength and healing and it’s incredible to be the recipient of all your love and God’s healing power.
We’re celebrating another boring week. Got to talk with our doctor this week and I pushed him on a timeline for returning home and back to work. His timeline is slightly different. He’s thinking maybe in September I’ll be able to make visits home for a day a week. Then maybe in October we can talk about when to move back home and when to start work. He’s at least appreciative that I’m asking because not asking might indicate that I’m not feeling well. But for now, this is the best guess.
For the most part things are going well. Blood numbers dipped a bit this week and then recovered a bit better at the end of the week. My bone marrow biopsy went real well and the APRN was able to knock it out pretty quick without having to work too hard to get the needles in. The report looks very positive so far with a lot of mature blood cells and only a small % of blasts which should mature to healthy blood cells. Still waiting on the full report which will discuss how much the new marrow is doing v. the old marrow.
There are a few things the docs are watching. I continue to need magnesium infusions, having received 4 last week. For some reason I’m just not holding on to it. One of the medications is a little too high in my bloodstream, but a bit of abstinence will bring it back down. Then there’s the combo of nausea and not being sure what sounds good to eat. So I’m having to force eat a bit, but staying at 160 lbs isn’t an option.
Still have good energy for the gym, and still getting good naps and good sleep at night. Very thankful that Megan and Melanie, my sister, have taken such good care of me and the kids are doing so well through this.
Thank you for all your prayers and support for our family! Each of you has made this process so much easier.
August 4th, 2024
Prayer Warriors, thank you so much for continuing to pray. Honestly, it still feels like I’m in cheat mode with the volume of reasons to praise God
First, discharge was last Thursday 8/1. They topped me off with another unit of blood. Please pray for my last nurse Brittney who tweaked her knee pretty bad that day and is moving to outpatient. Also pray for a nurse, Hunter, who I had three times my last week. She is an AML survivor for two years now and sees it as her ministry to encourage patients with her story which is a really strong and powerful testimony to God’s healing work.
Upon discharge I was able to see my sister Mel who is with us as long as we need her. Many thanks to her and Brian for giving up so much time to hang with us and bless us with Mel’s cooking.
We are massively blessed to stay at Hope Lodge run by the American Cancer Society. All the bedrooms are suites with a queen, twin and living area. The dining area is massive and we’ve got a cabinet, shelf space in the freezer and refrigerator. This is huge because we don’t have to drive between home and Mayo; and between appointments I can come back to the lodge rather than wait around in the Mayo buildings. There’s a good gym too. The best part is the kids can come visit.
I’m catching up on some sleep. Slept like a rock Thursday through Saturday nights and caught a few catnaps too.
After 3 weeks off, it was good to lift again and walk the treadmill with 5lb weights in each hand. It’s also good to walk the property in the evenings when it’s nice and cool outside.
We’ve met some really nice fellow residents here at Hope Lodge.
The side effects have been only some hair loss. Appetite is good. No fevers or GI stuff or pain anywhere.
Counts continue to increase. Platelets are at 60k (on their way to 150 minimum), ANC’s at 3 (on their way to 9 min), White cells are at a 6 (forget what the minimum is). Hemoglobin was at 9, normal is 13-16, but that’s on top of a transfusion so waiting to see what it is Monday.
In case I haven’t mentioned it, the new marrow is fully engrafted now.
So life is looking up. My expectations were never that it would be this easy, but I’m very thankful to still be in cheat mode. Thank you for all your prayers and all the blessings you continue to pour out!!
July 31st, 2024
Hey Prayer Warriors!
We're expecting the docs to discharge me on Thursday! Thank you so much for getting us to this point. On Monday my numbers made a small improvement that grew exponentially by Tuesday and leaped even more by today!! The fevers have stayed down and I'm even starting to get some more sleep at night. All wonderful things to praise God for. The E.Coli infection is still being treated but I'm hooked up with a pharmacy who will send a nurse to hook up the IV and will show us how to do it.
We're able to stay at the Hope Lodge on the Mayo campus which is a beautiful space and a huge blessing. I'll have appointments Mons, Weds, Fris, for the time being and they are all day appointments. It's wearing and they start early in the morning. Hope Lodge is a wonderful gift through the American Cancer Society. This will save a lot of drive time, especially at 0darkthirty & when worn out after a long day. And there's the peace of mind of being near Mayo in case of emergency.
Still praying for these mouth sores and hiccups to heal up. Other than that energy is really good and feeling positive about everything.
Thank you so much for praying!!
July 28th, 2024
7/28 Update
Hey Prayer Warriors!! Thank you for covering us in prayer the past 4 days. They have been much needed and much appreciated!!
Thursday the first fevers rolled in. They weren’t bad to start but hit 103 around 2ish. Praise report I slept a lot of this off. And then praise report, at 4 back to a normal temp. The fevers continued on and off Friday.
About this time, the hiccups kicked in again. There haven’t been any episodes like back in Feb/ March where the hiccups suffocated me. They are a nuisance and do hurt sometimes, but still tolerable even in the night. So praises for their mildness.
The fevers are because I’ve tested positive for E. Coli and it’s running through my bloodstream. Praises that the docs are on it and I’m on heavier antibiotics. And praises that Saturday and Sunday have had less fever episodes and not as severe.
None of this interrupted our plans for my birthday so it was great to see the kids after 2.5 weeks away. Politely the fevers came back at the end of their visit and left 4ish hours later.
Because of all the fever fun, my docs worked hard to get me all the infusions (blood, platelets, magnesium) and meds going so they could leave me alone at night until 5am to draw labs. Can’t thank them enough for this!! So I’ve gotten more sleep at night but hiccups and output still wakened me. Hoping tonight is more of the same, but I’m borderline. BTW I’m a platelet and hemoglobin hog in here, so I’m grateful for all of you who keep donating. Thank you. You are literally keeping me going.
Woke up this morning and felt a lot better. Was able to do a little yoga on the couch they have which is just big enough to get some good stretches in after sitting in a chair/ bed for 3 days straight. I was able to walk more times around the floor, but wouldn’t you know a fever spiked, but it was short-lived. Thanking God for chicken broth which helps to alleviate my sore throat so I eat.
Not sure when the hiccups, mucositis, and E. Coli will alleviate, but thank you for your prayers that both sustain me and shorten their stay!! And thank you for all your birthday wishes. There was cake and the kids so it was a good day despite the fevers.
Much love and appreciation,
Mason
July 26th, 2024
Well, we knew that the valley was coming, but it still stinks to walk through it. Mason's numbers hit zero on Day +7. It sounds like they usually hang out at zero for a little over a week. During this time, Mason has been very diligent about eating, walking, and exercising. Yesterday (Day +8), Mason developed a fever along with the less desirable side effects. As soon as he hit fever stage, they started IV antibiotics and ran a ton of tests. It looks like they found the culprit and the antibiotics have been doing their job as he hasn't had a fever at all today. He is still feeling pretty junky, but definitely better than yesterday.
We are praying that Mason's body recovers quickly, that he is able to stay hydrated, and can continue to eat, walk, and rest. I am so thankful for the staff that responds quickly and really cares about Mason. It means so much to me that when we are out walking, nurses that aren't on his daily service are stopping Mason and asking him how he is doing. We are also so humbled and blessed by the family and friends that continue to support the kids while Mason is in the hospital. I couldn't do this without you! Thank you all so much for continuing to pray. We love you all and appreciate your support!
July 23rd, 2024
Hello Prayer Warriors!! Thank you for all the love you continue to pour out in many prayers and much support for our family!! Here’s the latest things to praise God for:
So far the working title of this book is By the Grace of God, I Cheated… Knowing many who have gone through cancer and suffered greatly and many who have passed on, my experience is almost embarrassing to mention. It’s kind of like survivor’s guilt. A few sleepless nights, days of suffocating hiccups and grosser but manageable bodily functions, are the only negative effects I’ve had. This hasn’t been anything close to what I’ve expected and for all of you who have been through worse, I’m very sorry for what you’ve endured.
It's been nice just to hang with Megan each day.
My kids are having a great time with family members. I so appreciate that all of July has been filled with different family members making the month fun for them. I appreciate your visits and love beyond words.
Our church family has been wonderfully supportive with prayers, meals and help for whatever comes up. I really appreciate those who have filled in to preach and everyone who is keeping ministry going strong!!
The doctors, ARNP’s, nurses and techs at Mayo have been outstanding. I’m very thankful that they have responded to my requests for sleep hours between 12-5am unless a critical need has arisen. I’ve been a boring patient so far, so I’m glad we can do treatments outside of sleep hours. The food is really good, made fresh, with enough variety in the menu items, and delivered 10mins before their estimated times. I still have a bike in the room to use and the halls haven’t gotten too boring to walk.
I’m a boring patient and hope to stay that way. Chemo is done, but the effects of the 4 days and 2 days won’t be fully realized until the 28th. So far, no drastic effects. We’ve started the Tachrolymis and Cellsept for antirejection & immune suppression and it’ll take a bit longer to see what they do. The doctors are praying that I take it easy and don’t push things physically so you may need to pray that I heed their advice rather than my hard-headed Serbian/Scottish/German genes. Honestly I’m living by the adage “no news is good news”. There’s very little to talk about most days.
Blood counts are following the doctors expected trend lines in that everything is on the way down. Which brings the praise of deep gratitude for everyone who donates blood and platelets. I’ve gotten 3 units of blood Fri-Sun and a unit of platelets. To quote Duran Duran, “I can’t bleed without it, I need this blood to survive.” My counts should start to recover as the new marrow builds and takes over.
No infections and no graph vs. host disease yet. Each day infection free is wonderful, even if through an artificial immune system of various drugs.
It’s nice waking up, pushing a button to change my bed position and just watch Sportscenter until I order breakfast which is then placed in front of me.
Thank you all so much for your love and prayers. I can praise God because of all you have done to support my family and I through this time. None of the above paragraphs can be written without your abundant love poured out in prayer.
Love ,
Mason
July 22nd, 2024
I can't believe we are already on Day 4! Only 96 more to go! :-) Mason has been pretty upbeat during this process, so that has been a huge blessing. Days 1 and 2 went by pretty uneventfully. Mason focused on walking, eating, and resting... Days 3 and 4 were chemo days. I was blessed to be able to spend the weekend at Hope Lodge (where Mason will be staying once he is released from the hospital). It was really nice to be so close to Mason. Starting tomorrow (Day 5) he will transition into the routine that will make up the next 96 days. Over the weekend, Mason started to feel some side effects of the chemo, but he has handled them like a champ. His numbers are trending down, which needs to happen, and he is continuing to walk when he can and rest when he needs to rest. Last night we had some excitement when Mason had a reaction to a platelet transfusion. The nurses were great and handled everything quickly. His doctors and nursing staff continue to respond to Mason's needs quickly and efficiently.
We know that Mason's numbers will go down to zero and then start to build back slowly. We pray that Mason's body responds well to the treatment with minimal side effects and his engraphment proceeds smoothly. We pray that he feels up to eating and can continue to walk and rest to build up his strength. Mason has started to get to know some other patients on the floor as well. We are praying for healing and peace that passes all understanding for Mason and our friends that are walking the same road as us. We are also so thankful for the family members that have been helping us with the kids and maintaining our home so I can be with Mason. For those of you who have provided meals for our family (and helpers), thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Finally, we are so very grateful to each of you for your prayers and support.
Thank you for continuing to pray for Mason and our family! We love you all!
Megan
July 18th, 2024
First of all, thank you for all of your prayers today. We could feel them! The day started early with Mason working out, having a good breakfast, and preparing for the transplant. There was a ton of preparation, but in the end, the bone marrow transplant was very similar to getting a blood transfusion. Mason's body handled everything well and the day was spent with the nurses checking his vitals a ton and walking between checks. He also rested and was able to enjoy some good meals.
The next few days will probably be uneventful as he rests and prepares for this next part. Over the weekend, Mason will receive a couple days of chemo and then we have been told that his body will start the hard process of rebuilding. We so appreciate your continued prayers and support as Mason enters into this next part of his healing journey. We pray against infections, sickness, and for minimal side effects from all of the medications he will be starting. He is in great hands with the Mayo team and we are so thankful for how his body has handled the process so far.
We love you all and can't thank you enough for the support, love, and prayers! We are so grateful! Please keep the prayers coming!
July 16th, 2024
As week -1 (days -7 to -1, days before transplant) is winding down it’s time for a few praise reports:
Megan has been a great source of company. Thank you to everyone who is planning to stay with the kids so she can be with me.
Thank you for all of your prayers. No way I can explain the lack of symptoms I’ve had (more later) except being lifted up by your prayers and faithfulness.
We’re on track for getting the new stem cells, which will produce the new bone marrow, tomorrow. With new marrow comes the ability to make blood that is healthy and life giving rather than blood that goes bonkers and wrecks my body. We think the donor may be giving today 7/16 so we get the freshest batch possible.
So far chemo has been fairly easy as far as side effects. The side effects are like a low grade flu when it’s coming on. There’s been a slight bit of dizziness, I guess some nausea, and a bit of tiredness but other than these, energy has been fine. I’m following the docs orders of not lifting a lot which is a pain to do and walking a few times a day and working out some. Trying to find some exercises that are challenging from a bodyweight perspective but don’t require moving the upper body so the central line stays in place like it should.
Again, the expectation on getting the transplant is pretty rosy. It’s a special infusion of stem cells that I just receive like I’m getting blood. I’ll be drowsy due to Benadryl, but be able to get up and move around dragging my infusion pole with me. I can even eat during the process.
Mayo is a really nice hospital, a lot of amenities (good food, 3 menus to order from, cable, movies, bike in the room).
The staff have been great. Some have taken the initiative to fix minor equipment problems that have popped up. Everyone has been very friendly and helpful.
So far I’ve been a boring patient. If they didn’t have me measuring output and didn’t have to take vitals they really wouldn’t have anything to do. So I’ll take boring and give the staff somewhat of a break.
Getting good sleep such that even when I feel like a nap in the day, I can’t nap.
Have been able to at least say hi to other patients in the hallway.
Follow up appointments are being scheduled for the after care so Mayo is on top of making sure the transplant goes well.
It’s July hot outside, but I can stay in 76 degrees and be chill.
Thank you all for your love and thoughtfulness and every blessing you have poured out!!
Mason
July 16th, 2024
The last couple days have been relatively uneventful. Mason has had some minor effects from the chemo, but overall, he has been doing great. Mason's doctor today actually said that he is "boring"... we like boring (and so do they)!
Mason has been trying to stay active and walk multiple times per day, along with riding the stationary bike in his room and doing the exercises his PT approved. Some of his numbers were elevated due to the chemo and they have already started to decline, which is exactly what the doctors want to see.
Tomorrow is another day of rest and flushing out the chemo before the transplant, which will take place on Wednesday (likely in the morning). As we wait for transplant, we have so much gratitude for how well Mason's body has tolerated the treatments so far. The staff at Mayo Clinic has been absolutely wonderful. Finally, we are praying for his donor during the recovery process. We are praying for a seamless transplant on Wednesday morning, for Mason's body to accept the new stem cells well, and for no rejection of any kind.
Thank you so much for praying with us. We love you all!
Megan
July 13th, 2024
Today was day 3 of 4 days of chemo for Mason. Although his liver enzymes are a little high, the doctor feels good about the last dose of chemo tomorrow morning. Mason will look forward to a couple days off (his chemo has been starting at 4:30 am each day) so he can rest before Wednesday.
A blessing today was the visit from Michelle with PT. She was able to work with Mason to create a workout plan for him that will adjust after the transplant as he gets stronger. Michelle was a bright spot in the day today, even if she started out by giving Mason a hard time for his Gator shirt... guess who her team is? (We still love you Noles fans, even if you cheer for the wrong team lol) She was able to explain a little more clearly the need for caution and offer solutions so Mason can still work out, which is great for his body and mind.
Prayers today are for Mason to continue to have minimal side effects from the chemo while also praying that the chemo is doing everything we need it to do (essentially wiping out his current immune system). We are praying his liver can flush the chemo and recover well. Finally, we continue to thank God for the team at Mayo and for the generous donor who is in the donation process now.
Thank you all so much for your continued support and prayers. We love you all!
Megan
July 13th, 2024
Mason is continuing to tolerate the chemo well with just a little wooziness. He is eating well, walking a bunch, and is starting to get to know his team better. Tomorrow's chemo routine may switch up a bit... the cool thing about Mayo's protocol is on the first day of chemo, they actually test Mason's blood to see how his body is metabolizing the chemo and adjust the dosage accordingly for days 3 and 4.
We are praying that Mason continues to have minimal side effects from the chemo, can get into restful, deep sleep tonight between vitals checks, and can continue to walk the floor. We are also praying for his body to respond to the chemo protocol in the way that best prepares it to receive the donor cells strongly. We are praying for his doctors, nurses, and techs. We pray that they are able to pinpoint exactly what Mason needs during this process. Finally, we continue to pray for Mason's donor. We pray for health and blessings during this process and after.
Thank you for joining us in prayer, you are all a blessing to us!
Megan
July 11th, 2024
Hi Family & Friends,
This is Megan (Mason's wife) and I will be taking over the bulk of the posting during this time of transplant. First and foremost, I want to thank each and every one of you for the prayers, calls, cards, and messages we have received. We read each and every message and are humbled and honored to have your love, support, and prayers. Mason has been preparing for transplant and we are excited that it is finally here.
Yesterday, Mason was admitted to Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to start the pre-transplant protocol. We learned that at this point, all days are labeled based on Transplant Day (Day 0). Today is Day -6 and Mason started the chemo that will prepare his body for transplant. We are thankful that so far, he has a great appetite, energy, and is not feeling any negative effects. He is also enjoying the amenities that Mayo has to offer, including really good, nutritious food/smoothies/snacks, lots of tv channels and movies on demand, and a room with a water view.
Our prayers are that Mason continues to have a good appetite, handles the chemo as well as he can with minimal side effects, and can sleep well. There is a wonderful staff that is working hard to care for Mason and is handling and fixing the minor hiccups that have arisen and we are praying for them in this process as well. Finally, we are praying for our amazing donor. Hopefully someday we will be able to meet the person who has made this life-giving decision. We are so grateful.
Thank you again for your prayers and love!
Megan
July 6th, 2024
Hello Faithful Prayer Warriors!!
Thank you all so much for praying during these past months between the first two rounds of chemo and transplant. The last few weeks have been focused on getting ready for admittance to Mayo-Jacksonville. All the pre-tests have been completed and have come back with a green light for tranpslant. And, PRAISE REPORT, it seems the mitral valve concern that kicked off this whole party isn't even a concern. All Mayo's cardio tests reveal a pretty normal functioning heart.
So now this train is ready to enter a 2 year tunnel. There's a tunnel, there's a light, but how dark it is in the tunnel, I'm not sure. Talking with our transplant coordinator, she asked, "So what do you know about transplant?" I replied, "It sucks." "Yep, that's about the best explanation for it." The first 90 days, the tunnel gets pretty dark, between the chemo, anti-rejection meds, and bodily functions going haywire, it's just a pit. But hopefully the tunnel lightens up around day 40 and it takes on a dusky glow. From there my hope is that it's more like riding an flat escalator through an aquarium like at Sea World. It's a tunnel, stuff could go funky, but for the most part it's not turrrible. After the 3 month biopsy we'll know that the graft has been successful and the body can develop a new immune system, and most of the meds should be off. After 24 months, we should have the last biopsy and all will hopefully have gone well and this is all behind us.
So thank you for praying over me and my family! We have been blessed by so much help from all of you, MD Anderson, American Cancer Society, Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Samaritans Ministries, Hope4Cancer, the V for Victory Foundation, and Urban Bean. It's overwhelming to think of all the love that has been poured out. It's hard to put this much gratitude into words, so when I say "thank you" know that there's an ocean in those words.
With deep love,
Mason
June 11th, 2024
Thank you all for praying and for keeping up with us. Believe me I wish I had more specific info to share, but after meeting with the transplant doctor today we're still 3-6 weeks out from transplant. We are ready to start scheduling appointments to check my heart, lungs and other organs. And it looks like our team will begin figuring out the schedules of the 2 matches to see when one is able to donate.
We do know that both donors are women and international. My new marrow will be XX chromosomes which means I am now officially dq'ed from the Olympics. Oh well, time for new dreams.
Thank you for continuing to pray for the transplant to get scheduled, for endurance for the chemo during the first 6 days, for strength to get up, move around and be as normal as possible during the 60 days after transplant, and that I don't get too agitated with the IV pole that I'll be wearing during the hospital stay. Please pray for Megan's strength to deal with all this and for the kids and dealing with the separation from me and Megan.
Thank you a ton for praying!!
Mason
May 21st, 2024
Thank you very much for your continued prayers! We're still in a season of patient travailing prayer as we wait on a donor to be identified and the stem cells to be harvested for transplant. There's a lot of good news in this waiting time:
1) after the last biopsy 2 weeks ago, there are still no myeloblasts detected, the second round of chemo did a really good job
2) One sibling is a haploid donor so there's the definite likelihood of a transplant. other siblings are being tested as well as potential donors from the database
3)life has gotten a bit more convenient. I'm able to get blood work and receive infusions at Baptist Clay rather than having to drive to Baptist Downtown campus. This saves about 80 minutes of driving 2-4 times a week.
4) There have been plenty of units of platelets and blood available as needed. I've pretty much needed platelets every week and have only needed blood once before today. Today's numbers indicate that I'll need some more blood
5)Hence the chemo that knocked out the blasts also pretty much knocked out my ability to make blood and platelets. Overall these are simple infusions and the team at Baptist Clay is really good and friendly.
6) Speaking of the team at Baptist Clay, they were very quick to respond on Fri the 17th when I had a reaction to a plately transfusion and busted out in itchy hives (think cross between mosquitos and sandfleas). They were on top of it and had great teamwork while being concerned without panicing. I cleared up in about an hour and the Benadryl wore off about 3 hours later
7) I really appreciate continuing to hang with the family at home, preach and work, and workout with the only restriction being running short of breath and having to rest more frequently and a few seconds longer
8) Waiting on more genetic testing to come back from Mayo. They did a skin punch biopsy on 5/10 to do further testing so awaiting those results. Since I was hanging with a dermatologist anyway, she looked at a few curious spots and quickly determined they were not cancerous.
9) People are still generously bringing food by and it's a joy to have a few bites and know the delights my family is enjoying
Overall life is good, just waiting patiently for the transplant. Thank you all for all your prayers, calls, texts and love!!
May 21st, 2024
Thank you very much for your continued prayers! We're still in a season of patient travailing prayer as we wait on a donor to be identified and the stem cells to be harvested for transplant. There's a lot of good news in this waiting time:
1) after the last biopsy 2 weeks ago, there are still no myeloblasts detected, the second round of chemo did a really good job
2) One sibling is a haploid donor so there's the definite likelihood of a transplant. other siblings are being tested as well as potential donors from the database
3)life has gotten a bit more convenient. I'm able to get blood work and receive infusions at Baptist Clay rather than having to drive to Baptist Downtown campus. This saves about 80 minutes of driving 2-4 times a week.
4) There have been plenty of units of platelets and blood available as needed. I've pretty much needed platelets every week and have only needed blood once before today. Today's numbers indicate that I'll need some more blood
5)Hence the chemo that knocked out the blasts also pretty much knocked out my ability to make blood and platelets. Overall these are simple infusions and the team at Baptist Clay is really good and friendly.
6) Speaking of the team at Baptist Clay, they were very quick to respond on Fri the 17th when I had a reaction to a plately transfusion and busted out in itchy hives (think cross between mosquitos and sandfleas). They were on top of it and had great teamwork while being concerned without panicing. I cleared up in about an hour and the Benadryl wore off about 3 hours later
7) I really appreciate continuing to hang with the family at home, preach and work, and workout with the only restriction being running short of breath and having to rest more frequently and a few seconds longer
8) Waiting on more genetic testing to come back from Mayo. They did a skin punch biopsy on 5/10 to do further testing so awaiting those results. Since I was hanging with a dermatologist anyway, she looked at a few curious spots and quickly determined they were not cancerous.
9) People are still generously bringing food by and it's a joy to have a few bites and know the delights my family is enjoying
Overall life is good, just waiting patiently for the transplant. Thank you all for all your prayers, calls, texts and love!!
May 3rd, 2024
Thank you so much for continuing to pray for me and my family!! Your prayers have been a huge buoy of support to all of us and we appreciate all the love and care you have shown us. The past few weeks have been relatively peaceful. Overall my bloodwork numbers have been slowly declining. I’ve had three units of platelets in the past 3 weeks and got two units of blood today. So the doctor is scheduling another bone marrow biopsy and it may take a week to get results. Other than that, I have a lot of praises to thank God for:
Many prayers and words of encouragement from a great number of people, many unknown to me
Megan and friends helping the kids to finish their school year strong
Getting to watch the girls at Teen Court and Carter wrap up his baseball season
Being able to preach and help lead our youth group
Able to run until last Thursday when I just could not breathe, but at least I can walk
Donors who gave both blood and platelets
Doctors and ARNP’s working to make sure needed transfusions happen and offering help to make like a bit more convenient
Great conversation with our transplant doc at Mayo
Really good insurance and secondary coverage
4 possible donors from the BMDR
Siblings getting test results turned in for testing
Living within 30 miles of Mayo so I can stay at home after leaving the hospital for the first 100 days
Can bring in food to Mayo and they have really good nutritionists
Allowed to lift 35lbs when I’m going through the bone marrow transplant & may have an exercise bike in the room
Here are some things to pray for:
Blood counts to improve
A bone marrow donor
Good results from the next biopsy
Once I have the transplant: praying against infections and severe forms of Graph vs. Host Disease
April 12th, 2024
Thank you all so much for your continued prayers. I'm sorry I've been a bit lazy about posting, but I've been a bit selfish just enjoying not having to think about cancer all the time. A mini-break from cancer is a wonderful thing. I've really enjoyed just the normal everyday routine. And that comes with a ton of praises:
1) A great, loving church who has gone above and beyond in supporting us, caring for us, and doing a lot of the work their pastor could not do
2) Adjusting to a 20 hour work week and now being able to work 25 hours
3) Getting really good sleep
4) Being able to exceed my previous 25lb weight restriction and using heavier dumbbells
5) Running first a mile, then alternating quarter mile runs and walks for a 5k, now running 1.5 miles and sprinting (used loosely) 2 1/4 miles for a 5k
6) looking less like I just had chemo as some muscle tone comes back and the hair gets a bit more thick and darker
7) God providing financially for now and for what may come
8) Steady bloodwork and despite not having an immune system being healthy
9) Megan and the girls loving to make juice and providing me with a glass of veggies and fruits every morning
10) The lawn mower carbeuretor clearing up and getting to cut the grass (don't tell the docs)
11) People being glad to see me and rejoicing with me over the progress
12)Celebrating 2 of the kids birthdays, being able to watch Carter play ball and the girls at Teen Court
13) Being able to lead youth again without having to catch my breath while playing gaga ball
14) Consistent devotion times and being able to fast again
15) Praying with our Church Council and one other prayer group, meeting with different small groups I'm in
16) Laughing with the people at Quest labs
17) Being able to move forward for the bone marrow transplant by meeting with Mayo on Monday the 15th
18) Biopsy on 4/5 revealing no blast cells
19) MD Anderson folks being on top of things and rectifying situations that aren't quite up to snuff
20) Family wanting to do as much as possible to support Meg and the kids while we're in this waiting time
In short, we're on target and moving forward and trying to get a picture of what the next few months will be like getting ready for the transplant, going through and recovering after. This will be a process and your prayers during this time will be hugely important. Thank you so much for all you have done so far and the wonderful support you will give in the months ahead. Your prayers are huge!! Thank you so much!! Mason
March 25th, 2024
Hello and thank you very much for your continued prayers!! It has been a really great week being home from the hospital and there are a lot of praises from this week.
Being back home with Megan and the kids
Generous help from Meg's sister
Sleeping in my own bed and soundly and hard
Daily naps after taking chemo
A gracious and generous church who continues to pray and is willing to let me come back to work for 20 hours a week while being concerned I don't push myself too much
Being able to work out at home and feeling stronger
Getting a supplement and medicine routine down
Great meals from neighbors and friends
Being able to celebrate Bailey's 14th birthday and knowing she had a blast with all the birthday and friend activities she had this weekend
Watching movies & the Crown with the family
Gracious preachers who were generous to be on call instead of preaching
A visit from a friend as his family headed for a few days off
Getting to cut back on the Zofran due to less nausea
Getting to preach on Palm Sunday and express my thanks for all the love and support Trinity CC has given
Meeting my outpatient oncologist and transplant coordinator and knowing there's a lot of work started to move to transplant
Caring insurance representatives to follow up and keep me abreast of the process and progress
All your love and prayers which is giving so much healing. Thank you all!!
March 18th, 2024
My apologies to those who didn't quite understand my FB post on 3/15, using Motley Crue's Home Sweet Home. But the doctors started having a different tune last Tuesday as my immune system counts (neutrophils, white cells and platelets) all started to recover. They were growing more each day, so that by Friday, they gave me my last IV chemo round, pulled the PICC line and sent me home. This is where it pays to have a few older kids b/c we looked like bedouins leaving for a new campsite with all the luggage and the refrigerator we hauled out of the room.
It has been so good to sit in my own house, walk my neighborhood, lift a 25lb weight without restriction, sit on my couch and watch the SEC tournament, nap and sleep in my own bed, and hang out with my family!!
Today, 3/18, I was able to return to work for 4 hours and get caught up and my bloodwork numbers still look good. It was also really good to spend time reading the passages for Palm Sunday, Easter, and the Sunday after. Just soaking in God's word even for a bit is something I've really missed being out. And I'm really excited about possibly preaching again this week.
It's also still very humbling to have the church I serve praying for me, and quite a few churches all over thr country praying. I cannot thank you all for the millions of prayers that have been offered for my family and I. Not a single one has been in vain or wasted. Thank you for humbling me a ton.
As far as what's ahead, it's still day by day taking the second round of chemo and watching the numbers. 4/5 is the day of the next bone marrow biopsy and will hopefully show full regression of the leukemia to move forward with the bone marrow transplant. The transplant is a whole process from financial to psychological to finding a donor to undergoing the transplant.
Thank you all for your prayers and love,
Mason
March 9th, 2024
Hey Prayer Warriors,
Unfortunately the news yesterday was not as good as we hoped. While the blast count has decreased from 40-50%, it didn't go down enough. The blast count is 10% and the doctor wanted it to be 0-5%.
While disappointing, there might be pieces of good news. First I'm starting a new chemo regimen that is kinder gentler and is often used with older people who cannot do the first round of chemo I started on. It's a 28 day cycle with one drug given in pill form for 28 days and the other a shot for the first 7 days. At the end of the 28 days we'll do another bone marrow biopsy and see where the blast count is.
There are some other possibilities with this from of chemo that could make the 28 days easier. But none of it is guaranteed. So I'll share the developments as they happen.
Essentially it is imperative to get to a low to no blast count for the bone marrow transplant to take place. This is prayer request #1. 28 days is April 5 and I could be in the hospital until then. Thank you for praying for me, Megan and the kids as we deal with this not quite as good news.
All my love and appreciation,
Mason
March 7th, 2024
Thank you prayer warriors and loving supporters!! Had a great chat with our doc today and his full expectation based on the preliminary workup from the bone marrow biopsy is that we should get a really good report on Friday ish indicating no myeloid blasts in the bone marrow. While there's still healing of the immune system to go, it's great to know we can let it heal without another round of chemo this time. He's also initiating the conversation with Mayo for the bone marrow transplant, which is a long conversation due to the involvement of the insurance company. So please keep those conversations in prayer.
Here's some other praises over the past 3 days:
New PICC line inserted
The infectious disease doc said goodbye to us since the cultures coming back were just contaminants and not actual bacteria
Feeling stronger and more stable, but chemo brain is still a real thing (slower processing, feeling foggy)
Walked for 2 separate hours yesterday
Clear head CT
Visit from 2 good friends
Kids holding up well w/ Memaw and Papa doing a fantastic job
Better fresh squeezed juices
Great food from home
Off fluid IV which should let me sleep even better
A group of 4 f18's flew past my window today
PICC line held through weight workout
More prayers than I deserve
Thank you all!! Mason
March 5th, 2024
Hello! When people talk about being carried on the prayers of others, that's how I made it through last week so I could dance Sunday night. There was nothing life threatening, but it was an exhausting week where my prayers alone weren't getting it done. You sustained me and lifted me through some rough nights and days. Thank you for interceding for me. Last Sunday was Day 5 of chemo, but things didn't start getting haywire until about Tuesday/Wednesday as fevers, gastrointestinal distress, and the worst hiccups I've ever had all intertwined. The hiccups were the worst with hours of frequest diaphram spasms choking off my breath and my having to force air in. Again, not life threatening, but sleep was in short supply and energy levels were pretty low too. So thank you for all your support to help me through those 5 days.
Here's a list of praises from the past week:
A slew of blood and platelet donors
Being able to go on even slow, short walks to keep things moving
Seeing other patients leave for home
Working with similar nurses and techs and getting to know them more (all of whom deal with my snark and are fun with great personalities)
Docs and ARNP's being quick to address fevers & sudden drops in hemoglobin and start antibiotics
Megan and Megan the nurse getting a hold of me after I had a fever dream and got me back to bed and worked with me to help me realize where I was
Dealing with only 2 rough days of fevers
Pepcid to alleviate the worst day of hiccups ever and help me get back to normal and the nurses who were prompt with bringing it on schedule
Members of the church holding a prayer service in the chapel here at the hospital
Jim coming on last minute to help Megan and take C to ball and an Icemen game
Friends cooking some great organic meals
The last 2 nights of good sleep and the respect of the nursing staff to let 11-5 be sleeping hours
Megan continuing to come daily and bring whatever I need
Mouth sores that aren't sore + an abundance of sodium bicarb to clean them out
doTerra oils to aid healing
Children and teens talking with their parents to give very sacrificially to help me heal
I think even my worst days have been pretty mild
Wearing street clothes the past 2 days
All of you for prayers that made last Wed-Sat bearable. Thank you!!
February 26th, 2024
Thank you all so much for your love and prayers. Sorry it's been so long for an update. Getting really good care from the doctors and nurses and cna's here at Baptist Downtown. The easy part of chemo is almost done. About tomorrow around 4 will start the roughest of days. This is where the effects of 24/7 chemo and no immune system should start to kick in with possibilities of fever and the nasty stuff. It's been an adjustment getting used to life in the hospital from food to routine and figuring out how to work out safely with a picc line in. Just some minor bumps and communication concerns, but nothing huge.
Here's a list of praises for the week:
Being admitted for chemo quickly after coming to the ER Monday night, only took 7 hours to get into a room and the docs had a lot of prior info to help move things along.
Started chemo on Wednesday morning and hopefully by 3/5 the biopsy will show great progress
Doctors and ARNP's and nurses who listen each day and help work through difficulties to solve them or push back on my thoughts
Starting to get into a better sleep routine after a couple of short nights
Family and friends who want to help as much as possible and understand there's not a lot to do in addition to many prayers
Many prayers from many people all over
Being active to walk multiple times a day and workout
Thank I didn't my picc line doing pushups and could figure out some adjustments
Beautiful views of the river and outside
Megan bringing healthy juices, smoothies and supplements and figuring out how to cook a good healthy dinner
Continual follow-up support from Hope4Cancer
Good devotion times
Supportive and healthy church that moves foward without their pastor being present
Getting a few hours with the kids on Friday 2/23
40 mins of walking = 2 miles
Friends reruns & new shows
Balancing cords, wires and containers without making too big a mess
Showers
Stable vitals
Being able to flush my system as the chemo goes in
Generally having a good mood
Some new walking buddies
All those who have been so generous supporting Megan and the kids and helping as needed. Those who plan to make trips here to help care for me and the kids
Megan's parents who have really been Mema and Papa on overtime
Being close to home to see Meg and the kids
Thank you all so much for your continued love, support and prayers. The next probably 2 weeks are huge for praying because of my weakened immune system and however my body will respond to massive amounts of chemo poured in.
Much love,
Mason
February 22nd, 2024
You could be a stem cell donor match for Mason! Please click here for the specifics of how to register!
After meeting with the doctor today about stem cell donorship - Mason and Meg are excited to share the process for how to see if you're a match - if you feel so led. It's important to start the match process now before his potential transplant in the next couple months.
In partnership with My NMDP - the National Marrow Donor Program (formerly Be the Match) - you'll be able to request a free swab kit and register yourself in the donor database.
The initial match process is non-invasive (think cheek swab) and no cost. The screening process is straightforward in this step of the process and prospective donors must be within ages 18-40. If you are determined to be a match, further screening and a detailed overview of next steps will take place.
If the Lord has put on your heart to register / test - we encourage you to do so soon in order to ensure we are all in the system in advance of Mason's greenlight to get a transplant.
From the bottom of the Dorsey family's hearts - THANK YOU! This journey is one that only a village can carry through both prayer and action as we trust in God's faithfulness!
Please click here for the specifics of how to register!
February 21st, 2024
Thank you all so much for praying for us and all your love and support. Megan and I got home Sunday evening and had some good family time before heading to Baptist Downtown Monday afternoon to get started with chemo. Here's some praises I'm very thankful for:
Praying with and saying goodbye to friends at Hope4Cancer
Getting across the border smoothly
Points to pay for a hotel room overlooking the bay
Gift of a nice anniversary dinner with Megan
Red meat
Smooth flight home despite a gate snafu and having to go back through security
Getting to see the kids, Mema and Papa Sunday night
TCC having another great worship service and TCC Students gathering
Watching Catching Fire with Bailey
Carter's ollies off the driveway
Relatively short wait in the ER and into a room by 1am
Traveling with the ER nurse & 4 pcs of luggage to the room
Nurses who ordered breakfast for me despite me getting into the room late
Beautiful of the river
Megan buying organic food for our family and planning to help her hubby eat healthy in a hospital
An alkaline water filter
Good oncologist and ARNP to explain the chemo process and answer many questions
PICC line went in easily
Moving to a room on the MD Anderson floor
Friends who support my workout addiction even if the PICC line means no working out until it's removed
Laughing with nurses and cna's
All your prayers, thoughts, concerns and love!!
February 21st, 2024
Thank you all so much for praying for us and continuing to follow the Holy Spirit's lead as you pray. Thank you for the great ministry you are doing and drawing people closer to Jesus.
After talking with the doctors here, we have decided to return home to continue treatments in conjunction with chemotherapy. The prompt for this is that my blood counts from Monday to Thursday went down a bit. Had they held close to steady or improved we would have continued here. But rather than receiving transfusions and losing blood, it seems better to start chemo now along with the treatments from here I'm able to do at home.
Here are some praises from the past 2 days:
16 years of being married to Megan and lots of hugs and congratulations from folks hereGood consultation with the doctor to decide to continue treatments at home while starting in patient chemo. The doctor was honest and shared that he would be doing the same thing
Megan being able to make arrangements quickly
Another blood donor and 3 platelet donors
Good counseling session to reframe cancer not as a disease but as physical healing of emotional conflict
Good talks with many H4C friends
H4C moving quickly to get home protocols up and running
Saturday's pancake breakfast
Family staying with the kids and helping them through this time. Friends helping the kids with school.
Change in diet to work through chemo better
Still being able to work out
Refund of unused time and therapies from H4C
All of you who continue to love and support us throught this!!
February 13th, 2024
Thank you all for your support and love and prayers over these past two weeks!! Thank you for continuing to pray, this is monumentally huge in healing!!
Praises from Sunday evening thru yesterday 2/12:
Getting to watch the Super Bowl for $1 US & my brother helping me figure out I was watching SB54 for far too long
Monday's blood work came with hemoglobin up to 9.6, Leucocites up and platelets up to 28000
3 more donors who gave platelets
Starting a new treatment of mistletoe extract used heavily in Germany to stimulate bone marrow growth
To quote TI: "I'm young with the soul of an old man"; found out my biological age is 44 with a strong autonomic nervous system that give me plenty of rest despite my body being in flight/fight mode due to the AML
Results from a comprehensive thermometry/thermography exam. Have some body detoxing to do and need to boost the endocrine, lymphatic systems and need some electrolytes. Have good skin hair and nails with great potential for self healing
Carter catching a bass out fishing with someone from church
Good days of therapies, but still need leucocytes and platelets and hemoglobin to go up to be able to do the heat therapies.
Many many prayers from all y'all!!
February 12th, 2024
Here's some praises from the last 2 days:
3 platelet donors and 1 blood donor whose donations I received yesterday to help boost my levels
My nurse finding kettlebells so I could workout and remembering some things I learned when I did karate a few years ago for a really great workout this morning
Prayer circles for Megan and I
Scores of churches and people praying and supporting us from all over the country
Lots of love from family and friends
Wonderfully financially generous donors
Fresh haircut from Megan who made her first trek to Wal-mart and had another person with her to translate the labels
Sunshine and a beautiful patio area
Fresh apples
Have been able to handle all the therapies so far
New stem cells from a mother who delivered a healthy baby. The cells were harvested within the first minute of delivery
Help and advice from family and friends
Family and friends helping to care for the kids and help them stay on track with school
February 7th, 2024
Today's blessings: started therapies and made it through the duration of the more intense ones feeling good; nice walk in the rain, met some more folks, Megan for keeping track of paying the bills and our bank account, all those who have given so generously and sacrificially, prayers being lifted up
Thank you all for every encouraging word and prayer and your financial.generosity, Mason
February 6th, 2024
Hey Gang, quite a few things to be thankful for today: 1)very smooth travels despite weather warnings from Southwest 2) lot of good conversations on the plane and here at Hope4Cancer 3)good food salmon-spinach patty with mixed veggies and pineapple sauce, mushroom consume with baked eggplant topped with lentils something white drizzled guac and hot sauce 4) eggplant done right just slides down the gullet 5) new TRX bands work great just outside our room 6) really clean facility, friendly staff in a very safe part of Tijuana 7) great driver who got us through immigration quick 😎 no traffic going into Mexico 9) nice room 10) a lot of helpful tips 11) your prayers and support
February 5th, 2024
Good morning and thank you for my very early morning to travel with Megan to Hope4Cancer.
All of you have been overwhelmingly generous and I cannot say thank you enough for the hope, encouragement and prayers you have filled us with.
Thank you for praying over the healing that will come while we're at Hope4Cancer, comfort for our kids while we're away, and the right oncology path when we return.
Pray for blood counts to rise and new friendships to form and hope for those we meet. Thank you so much for your love and support.
Gratefully,
Mason
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.