Rallying Around the Mann Family

This past week, our dear friend and colleague Jessie experienced unimaginable loss. His family is grieving the sudden and tragic passing of both his uncle and his father within days of each other.

Jessie’s uncle passed away unexpectedly after a fall, and shortly after, his father suffered a similar fall that ultimately claimed his life.

Jessie’s father had expressed a strong wish not to be cremated, and fulfilling this wish comes with funeral expenses exceeding $10,000. Additionally, even with cremation, his uncle’s funeral costs will surpass $1,500. These financial burdens have fallen on Jessie as he and his family navigate this incredibly difficult time.

We’re reaching out to ask for your help in easing the financial strain on Jessie and his family as they cope with their grief. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way toward helping them honor their loved ones and alleviate some of their stress.

Please join us in supporting the Mann family during this heartbreaking time. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.

Thank you for standing with Jessie and his family.