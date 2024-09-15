Mission Trip to Mexico

Caleb and I are on our way to Mexico! We are partnering with our church and an organization they support called Strategic Alliance Ministries. We will be there in late December building a home for a family in need in Reynosa. Many families have settled in this area and make do with what they find picking through the trash dump. Building them a home not only provides them with adequate shelter, it allows them an opportunity to begin pulling themselves out of abject poverty. They can even send their children to a local Christian school formed and operated by this same ministry. We are supporting a young man to be able to attend this school and we hope we can also have a chance to meet him while we are there.

As an MK I've often dreamed of exposing my kids to missions and the world and need that exists beyond them. I'm so excited to begin sharing these amazing experiences with my family. We would greatly appreciate your support both financially and also in prayer.