Adam Mancuso January 6th Legal Fund

In early January 2021, Adam traveled from Michigan to Maryland to visit his brother and to go see what was possibly the last Trump speech as president in Washington D.C. Unfortunately, due to bad timing, he was late getting to D.C. and unknowingly missed the speech.

He saw the crowd making their way towards the Capital. He followed thinking that he was headed to see the speech. He made his way through the crowd to get a closer look. He was eager to take pictures and saw that they were letting people inside the building so he went in. Guided by police officers on where to go, he did a simple walk through. He documented his time with pictures and video. When he noticed some people were getting disorderly, he tried to step away. An officer noticing Adam's discomfort showed him to the nearest exit. Adam was in D.C. less than 4 hours. He wasn't aggressive towards anyone and had no motive other than documenting what looked like history in the making. His actions were non violent. He was there as a tourist.

Now, Adam needs your help. Despite his peaceful actions, he faces legal challenges and needs support to cover mounting legal expenses. Please consider donating to his legal fund to help him navigate this difficult time. Your support will make a significant difference. Thank you for standing by Adam.

