Manar the Mother Seeking Hope for Her Childrenn

I am Manar, a mother of three children: Youssef, Dana, and Saif. Like any mother in the world, I only dream of seeing my children grow up in safety, going to school, laughing, and living their childhood in peace… but the war in Gaza has stolen everything.





Our home was completely destroyed — we no longer have shelter. My husband used to work as a day laborer, but he lost his job when life here came to a halt. We have no source of income anymore. I can barely provide food and water for my children, and each day is a new struggle for survival.





I write to you today to ask for your help… I am not asking for much, just a chance at life. I want to escape this hell. I want a safe place that embraces my children and gives them a chance for a dignified life. Every donation, no matter how small, is a step toward safety — a meal for a child, warmth on a cold night.





Help me protect my children. Help me give them a better future.

From the heart of Gaza… I send you my plea

Manar



