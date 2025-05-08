Manar the Mother Seeking Hope for Her Childrenn

Goal:
EUR €20,000
Raised:
EUR €684
Campaign funds will be received by Louise Mooney
I am Manar, a mother of three children: Youssef, Dana, and Saif. Like any mother in the world, I only dream of seeing my children grow up in safety, going to school, laughing, and living their childhood in peace… but the war in Gaza has stolen everything.
Our home was completely destroyed — we no longer have shelter. My husband used to work as a day laborer, but he lost his job when life here came to a halt. We have no source of income anymore. I can barely provide food and water for my children, and each day is a new struggle for survival.
I write to you today to ask for your help… I am not asking for much, just a chance at life. I want to escape this hell. I want a safe place that embraces my children and gives them a chance for a dignified life. Every donation, no matter how small, is a step toward safety — a meal for a child, warmth on a cold night.
Help me protect my children. Help me give them a better future.
From the heart of Gaza… I send you my plea
Manar
Donations from my friends online - sending you love and prayers as always dear sister
i love you! this donation is from a friend who saw your story in the instagram video. we are praying for you
i love you sister i am praying for you always
I am praying for you and your family and especially your sweet children today and always may Allah protect and be with you and give you peace and prosperity and end this suffering
I am sending you love and light, may Allah make it easy on you
I am praying for you every day I send you love may Allah protect you and help you survive and may your children be well
prayers and love for you and your family, in Jesus' name
Salam, my dear sister I am so sorry for your suffering. May Allah protect you and your children and give you the strength to survive may your children return to good health I send you endless love.
