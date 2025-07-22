Campaign Image

Mamas1

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $279

Campaign created by Cierra Padgett

The Mama of the week, week 1 is now open! To enter, please visit our Group on Facebook and fill out the associated Google Doc Sheet — your name will automatically populate onto the master spreadsheet. We will end this next Friday at 7 PM and go live at 8 PM. ❤️With just $2 you can really make a difference for someone else. Be the change you want to see 🦋

Frequently Asked Questions

  • What is the point of this group? This group exists to lift up moms through the power of community. Each week, we collect donations whatever is raised, big or small, goes to one randomly selected mom. The beauty is in the giving: we don’t pick the mom until after the donations come in. It’s not about how much it’s about coming together to make a difference.
  • Do I Have to Donate to Be Selected? Nope! You do not have to donate to be eligible. Everyone has an equal chance to be chosen. Just fill out the free Google Form to get on the entry list no cost, no pressure.
  • Am I Required to Gift the Mom of the Week? Never. Gifting is completely optional. But if you’re able, we encourage you to give what you can even $2 makes a difference when everyone chips in. Some weeks you give, some weeks you receive. That’s what community is all about.
  • How Is a Mom Chosen Each Week? After donations are collected for the week, we go live on Facebook and use WheelofNames.com to randomly select a mom from


Recent Donations
sheyanne england
$ 6.00 USD
1 hour ago

Cheyenne Lynn
$ 5.00 USD
2 hours ago

Beth Brown
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

Victoria Squirrels
$ 5.00 USD
5 hours ago

Moesha Griffin
$ 5.00 USD
6 hours ago

Andrea Flower
$ 5.00 USD
9 hours ago

Brittany Avery
$ 5.00 USD
9 hours ago

Jennifer Garrison
$ 5.00 USD
9 hours ago

Kalli Savaage
$ 10.00 USD
9 hours ago

Sarah Hess
$ 5.00 USD
10 hours ago

Jamie roe
$ 10.00 USD
11 hours ago

La Rhonda Parker
$ 10.00 USD
11 hours ago

Donna Wade
$ 5.00 USD
12 hours ago

Lecrecia Muro
$ 5.00 USD
12 hours ago

LayLay Johnson
$ 5.00 USD
12 hours ago

Stephanie lynn
$ 10.00 USD
13 hours ago

Brandy Walker
$ 5.00 USD
13 hours ago

Congratulations

Natalie reyes
$ 5.00 USD
13 hours ago

Jessica condado
$ 5.00 USD
13 hours ago

Christina Benson
$ 5.00 USD
13 hours ago

