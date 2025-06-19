Freedom Fighter's Family Fund





As a proud patriot and a recipient of President Trump's gracious pardon on January 6th, I am reaching out to the kind-hearted citizens of this great nation to help me provide for my family. Since my release, I have been struggling to make ends meet and keep up with my responsibilities, including providing for my loving wife and three beautiful children.

As a self-employed contractor, my work van is essential to my livelihood. However, it has been breaking down frequently, causing me to lose valuable time and income. Your generosity will not only help me keep up with my family's needs, but it will also enable me to repair my trusty van, ensuring that I can continue to provide for my family and serve my community with the quality service they deserve.

My family and I are grateful for any contribution you can make, no matter how big or small. Your support will help us maintain our freedom and independence, and we are eternally thankful for your kindness. God bless America, and God bless you!

---

Our goal is to raise $5,000 to cover our family's living expenses, van repairs, and other necessary expenses. Your contribution will go directly towards supporting my family and keeping us on the path to success. Thank you for considering our campaign.

God bless and have a beautiful day.



