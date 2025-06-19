Freedom Fighter's Family Fund

Goal:
USD $5,000
Campaign funds will be received by Markus Maly
As a proud patriot and a recipient of President Trump's gracious pardon on January 6th, I am reaching out to the kind-hearted citizens of this great nation to help me provide for my family. Since my release, I have been struggling to make ends meet and keep up with my responsibilities, including providing for my loving wife and three beautiful children.
As a self-employed contractor, my work van is essential to my livelihood. However, it has been breaking down frequently, causing me to lose valuable time and income. Your generosity will not only help me keep up with my family's needs, but it will also enable me to repair my trusty van, ensuring that I can continue to provide for my family and serve my community with the quality service they deserve.
My family and I are grateful for any contribution you can make, no matter how big or small. Your support will help us maintain our freedom and independence, and we are eternally thankful for your kindness. God bless America, and God bless you!
---
Our goal is to raise $5,000 to cover our family's living expenses, van repairs, and other necessary expenses. Your contribution will go directly towards supporting my family and keeping us on the path to success. Thank you for considering our campaign.
God bless and have a beautiful day.
You are in my prayers
Hey Markus, I hope this helps. We’ll be praying that you and your family receive the help you need and y’all can see better days soon. Your friend, FTC OKC bro
Never forget that you shared the path of another man who was jailed and tormented in a capital far away over 2000 years ago for saying and doing what was right.
Don't forget how much the lord loves you. Keep seeking him and asking him for help and he is a good good father
Keep the faith…our God will see you through!
I don't have much to give, but I hope this will help you and your family heal from the tragedy that the corrupt Biden DOJ has done to you. I will pray that God will help to provide everything you and your family need to get back on your feet and put all of this travesty behind you. God bless and thank you for your patriotism!
Know that we love and appreciate you and the best is yet to come.
God be with you and your family!
God bless you and keep you! 🙏🏻
Keep the faith!
God Bless with Jesus all things are possible
Wife, friends, & I were there in the District of Corruption that chilly day, Markus. obiden's fbLIE arrested me, and stole my bride's 12ga. Wish we could comfortably donate $1k, brother. A 30 year search led me to find a peaceful, lawful solution to gov't crime (local, State, & federal) TacticalCivics.com Let's turn this around, for our children & grandchildren.
God bless you Markus Maly, stay strong because you did the right thing and we the people are proud of you!
June 24th, 2025
THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH
My family and myself give love and thanks to all the people who were able to give to our fundraising campaign.
It's not easy for me to ask for help, but I didn't have another option. Thank you all so much. I have made a promise to myself to pay it forward someday.
The money that was received today literally saved my household and I can't express enough how absolutely grateful I am to everyone out there.
Thank you and God bless every last one of you.
