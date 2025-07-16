Support for the Malveaux Children

On July 4th, 2025, our family experienced an unimaginable loss. Kristiana Malveaux — a radiant, devoted mother, U.S. Navy veteran, and loving wife — passed away suddenly, leaving behind her husband Shane Christopher Malveaux and their five beautiful children: Lana Smith, Eli (8), Shane III (6), and 11-month-old twins, Ezra and Yara.

Kristiana was the heartbeat of her family. Her joy, her selflessness, and her unwavering love for her children were felt by all who knew her. She proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy and built a home filled with laughter, warmth, and love.

Shane, her husband, is an active-duty sailor stationed in Lemoore, California. He is now facing the hardest chapter of his life — raising their children while processing an unimaginable loss.

As Kristiana’s mother-in-law and the children’s grandmother, I, Rhonda Garcia, am stepping in to help support and care for the children in this difficult time. We are asking for your help to give these kids the love, resources, and stability they need as they navigate life without their mom.

Your donation will support:

Immediate childcare and family expenses

Grief counseling and emotional support

Baby supplies and toddler essentials

Educational resources and long-term care

Household support as we adjust to new responsibilities





Kristiana’s passing is a loss not just to our family, but to the world. She would want her children to be protected, loved, and uplifted. Any gift — whether large or small — will help us keep that promise.

Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser. Most of all, keep us in your prayers as we move forward in love, faith, and remembrance.

With heartfelt thanks,

Rhonda Garcia

(Grandmother of Lana, Eli, Shane III, Ezra & Yara)