Malone Family Support for Kyles Cancer Journey

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,975
Campaign funds will be received by Megan Malone
Many of you have asked about making donations to help Kyle Malone and his family during his journey to beating cancer. So I’m creating a place to share his story and a place where donations can be made if able. As most of you know, Kyle has been battling cancer and it’s been an uphill battle that has come with more unexpected hills to climb recently. In this family no one fights alone! I've chosen this platform because the only fees taken from the campaign are to cover the credit card processing fees. The family will be able to keep all of their donations and that's the goal! Megan also has a Venmo account if that route is preferred.
Kyle grew up in the Houston County, Texas area and has lived here the majority of his life. He is married to the love of his life, Megan (Osborn) Malone and together they have 4 children. Colby (21), Hailey (16), Asa (12) and Cooper (10). They are both so strong and so determined to make everything as normal as possible and times like these are extremely difficult on a family, especially financially. I am hopeful that together, we can relieve some of this burden from them.
On February 28, 2023, Kyle was diagnosed with stage 3B Lung Cancer (and no, he’s not a smoker). The very large tumor was in his lower right lobe and a smaller tumor in a branch of his lung, but contained. He struggled with breathing and was misdiagnosed with chronic bronchitis for a long time before the cancer was discovered. Kyle began his 7 week journey of radiation and chemotherapy. He then began his immunotherapy treatments monthly, which are set to go until May 2024.
In September, Kyle had a chest CT showing that his tumor in the lower lobe had shrunk by 60% and the small one in the branch was dead. In late October, Kyle began getting severe headaches and was scheduled for an MRI and CT Scan on November 10th. Because he was feeling so bad, on November 6th, Megan took him to the emergency room in Athens. They did a CT Scan and MRI which revealed two masses on his brain. The largest mass was about the size of a ping pong ball and in an operable place. The surgery was a success, the mass was removed and after a week in ICU, Kyle was able to go home. The other mass turned out to be 3 lesions in the center of his brain and not operable.
Kyle began high intensity radiation treatments on December 4th. These treatments crammed 6 weeks worth of radiation into only 5 treatments and targeting all 3 lesions at once.
Latest Update: On December 5th, Kyle had a chest CT scan done before his second radiation treatment to see if his lung cancer had continued to shrink. The results of that scan came back with news that we did not want. The tumor in his lung had not changed since his last scan in September. The cancer showed new growth in his left lung and a mass on his kidney. On December 12th, Kyle had a biopsy of the kidney mass and is currently waiting for those results. His doctor will set up a PET scan and discuss the next steps for Kyle’s treatment and will be heading to MD Anderson in Houston in January to set up his clinical trial.
Pray for the ultimate healing of Kyle’s body and for strength and support for his wife and children as they are all fighting this battle together. Pray that their financial needs are met to cover their bills, groceries and other needs as they travel for treatments, during times they are unable to work and medical expenses. Kyle is a hard worker and has unfortunately used up his benefits at work for paid time off and sick time fairly quickly. Thankfully they both work for wonderful companies and some other employees donated their PTO to help relieve some of the stress. Megan is currently working a full-time job and a part-time job to help make ends meet, while also being his caregiver and transportation and support to and from all of these appointments.
I will try to keep this timeline updated as things change and updates come. Thank you for your love and support to this wonderful family. Every prayer, message, gesture, donation etc has been so appreciated and has helped their family try to live life as normal as possible during this trying time. The family, friends and community have rallied around them with a baseball tournament in honor of Kyle and so much love. Thank you to each and every person who has supported them in so many ways. You have made a huge impact and difference in their lives.
I will update this with any new information that comes.
Hugs to you and your family, Megan.
Prayers are powerful and God is good! Keep fighting as the warrior you are.
God bless Kyle and the Malone family.
Prayers are powerful and God is good! Keep fighting as the warrior you are.
Prayers of complete healing and life to the family, doctors and nurses.
Praying for your family through this time
Praying hard for comfort, peace, and healing.
November 4th, 2024
I’m going to share Megan’s post here, please keep them all in your prayers as they push for more answers and options. Kyle wants to keep fighting.
From Megan:
I haven’t wanted to give this update on Kyle, because I wanted the medical staff to tell me that they were wrong.
I’m still waiting on them to tell me that.
Kyle was admitted to the hospital on Monday October 28th (against his will, because I wasn’t taking no for an answer). He began to be very weak in his legs, mostly on the left side. Over a matter of hours, he could no longer feel his left leg and wasn’t able to walk.
After an MRI, they are telling us that the cancer has spread to his spine. Kyle’s oncologist didn’t really leave us with a lot of hope. He said that he wants to be real and honest with us, which we appreciate.
He gave Kyle a couple of options.
He can do chemo directly to the spine, or he can go home on hospice and spend what time he has left with his family.
Without treatment, he probably only has 1-3 months with us.
That news was beyond devastating to hear. I just about passed out while the oncologist was giving us this news.
The next hurdle was having to tell our kids.
The kids are so strong and brave. They all took the news better than I imagined. They started sharing good memories that we have had together. It was incredibly sweet and heartbreaking at the same time.
I told Kyle that I refuse to settle with this prognosis because God is in control. Kyle wants to keep fighting, but I know that he is getting tired. I am doing whatever I can to keep him mentally and physically strong. I need him to lean on the Lord now more than ever. Please pray for strength!
A few things. It is a little confusing that Kyle has cancer on his spine considering we just had a good report on an MRI just a week prior. The cancer is apparently on his entire spine.
Friday, we found out that he has an infection in his spine as well.
I am really frustrated. I am angry and I am numb.
If anyone would like to see Kyle, please get with me and I will give you his hospital information.
If you have been sick, or around anyone sick, please postpone your visit due to his immune system being compromised.
September 4th, 2024
Apologies, I've not been keeping this page updated with changes. Praying that Megan and Kyle will have all of their financial needs met so that stress can be lifted. Lord, please heal Kyle and keep them financially covered with their living expenses. Surround them with your love.
Somewhat of an update:
•Kyle’s results from the PET scan came back and gave some positive results.
•The tumor that’s on his kidney has shrunk quite a bit. 🙌🏼
•The tumors in the lungs have shrunk a little as well.
•He has a lymph node under his left arm that has grown, but they will keep an eye on that.
•We don’t have any news yet on the next move for the tumor on the left frontal lobe of Kyle’s brain. If they could just tell us that he can do radiation or will in fact have to do another surgery, that would be great, because that tumor is continuing to grow.
Praying that we get those answers this week!
•Kyle saw his pulmonologist today because he’s been very short of breath and gets winded just to walk from our vehicle to the house.
They drained 1.5 liters of fluid off of his left lung 😳. The fluid is being sent off to pathology.
•I have been home with Kyle since his last surgery, (very blessed) but will most likely be returning to work soon.
•We also found out last week that Kyle has been terminated from his job. No phone call, no nothing. We got a letter in the mail offering other insurance options, and the reason stated on the letter was due to termination. Still baffled about that one. He didn’t check in for 3 weeks, because ya know, he had brain surgery (which they knew about), so they terminated him! He was never told to check in. He was off of work and on disability.
Please continue to pray for our family. These last few months have been more challenging than the others. Our kids have been so strong through this nightmare, but I can see their hearts breaking more and more. 🤍
June 6th, 2024
Megan and Kyle celebrated their 15th anniversary today with a long chemo treatment. Not the way most people would want to spend their anniversary, but - taking wins that his labs came back up so he was able to begin his new treatment today. I will share Megan's update from yesterday here followed by today's.
Kyle update:
•Last Wednesday, Kyle was supposed to start a new chemo and immunotherapy. His labs didn’t come back good, so they weren’t able to do treatment. We go back tomorrow to try again.
•Yesterday, we met with the Pulmonologist. Kyle had to do a lung function test. His lungs are working pretty well, but he feels very short of breath. He can’t do much of anything without getting really winded. The radiation that he did on his lung last year left a bunch of inflammation and scar tissue (hence why he can’t breathe well). They also said he has pockets of fluid in his lungs, so he may end up having to get that drained off.
•We still aren’t certain what’s going to happen with the lesion on his brain (super frustrating).
•June 11th, Kyle will have a procedure to get his chemo port (he’s not thrilled about this, but the kids said he will look like iron man, so we are going with it).
I think that’s all for now. I’m still trying my best over here to keep it all together. I work constantly, and when I’m not at work, I’m at the doctor/hospital, or at the ball fields!
We appreciate all the love and prayers. We love y’all!!
Today: June 5. Kyle’s bloodwork was significantly better than last week! It was a very long day of chemo. Thank you for all the love and prayers 🙌🏼
January 25th, 2024
1/20/24 From Megan: We finally heard from MD Anderson. Kyle's bloodwork shows that he has several mutations going on. He no longer qualifies for the clinical trial at MDA in Houston. Kyle will start another round of chemo soon, and will be able to do that in Athens. We will still make some trips to MDA in Houston, but for the most part, treatment will be closer to home.
1/24/24: (Update on the lesions found in Kyle's brain and the radiation treatment for those): Kyle will have an MRI of his brain and an appointment with his neurologist tomorrow, praying for clear scans! He will begin chemotherapy again on Monday, January 29th.
January 1st, 2024
January 1, 2024. Please keep Kyle & Megan in your prayers as they head to Houston tomorrow. Kyle checks in at MD Anderson on Wednesday morning to meet with his care team. They have all been dealing with illness through the holidays and are finally feeling better now, just in time to make this next step.
We pray for complete healing, safe travels and a clear path of treatment for Kyle's cancer to be crushed. We pray for positive thinking, faith and strength to get through this treatment plan. Please keep the kiddos in your prayers as they return to school this week as well. Thank you always for your love and support for my sisters family. They appreciate it more than you will ever know.
December 24th, 2023
The biopsy from December 14th came back confirming that the lung cancer has spread to his right kidney. At least it’s the same the same type of cancer and not a new one, but it is a hard pill to swallow. We ask for prayers, Kyle needs to be uplifted so he has the mindset to fight this head on. Thank you for your love and support!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.