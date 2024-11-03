Malone Family Support for Kyles Cancer Journey

Many of you have asked about making donations to help Kyle Malone and his family during his journey to beating cancer. So I’m creating a place to share his story and a place where donations can be made if able. As most of you know, Kyle has been battling cancer and it’s been an uphill battle that has come with more unexpected hills to climb recently. In this family no one fights alone! I've chosen this platform because the only fees taken from the campaign are to cover the credit card processing fees. The family will be able to keep all of their donations and that's the goal! Megan also has a Venmo account if that route is preferred.

Kyle grew up in the Houston County, Texas area and has lived here the majority of his life. He is married to the love of his life, Megan (Osborn) Malone and together they have 4 children. Colby (21), Hailey (16), Asa (12) and Cooper (10). They are both so strong and so determined to make everything as normal as possible and times like these are extremely difficult on a family, especially financially. I am hopeful that together, we can relieve some of this burden from them.

On February 28, 2023, Kyle was diagnosed with stage 3B Lung Cancer (and no, he’s not a smoker). The very large tumor was in his lower right lobe and a smaller tumor in a branch of his lung, but contained. He struggled with breathing and was misdiagnosed with chronic bronchitis for a long time before the cancer was discovered. Kyle began his 7 week journey of radiation and chemotherapy. He then began his immunotherapy treatments monthly, which are set to go until May 2024.

In September, Kyle had a chest CT showing that his tumor in the lower lobe had shrunk by 60% and the small one in the branch was dead. In late October, Kyle began getting severe headaches and was scheduled for an MRI and CT Scan on November 10th. Because he was feeling so bad, on November 6th, Megan took him to the emergency room in Athens. They did a CT Scan and MRI which revealed two masses on his brain. The largest mass was about the size of a ping pong ball and in an operable place. The surgery was a success, the mass was removed and after a week in ICU, Kyle was able to go home. The other mass turned out to be 3 lesions in the center of his brain and not operable.

Kyle began high intensity radiation treatments on December 4th. These treatments crammed 6 weeks worth of radiation into only 5 treatments and targeting all 3 lesions at once.

Latest Update: On December 5th, Kyle had a chest CT scan done before his second radiation treatment to see if his lung cancer had continued to shrink. The results of that scan came back with news that we did not want. The tumor in his lung had not changed since his last scan in September. The cancer showed new growth in his left lung and a mass on his kidney. On December 12th, Kyle had a biopsy of the kidney mass and is currently waiting for those results. His doctor will set up a PET scan and discuss the next steps for Kyle’s treatment and will be heading to MD Anderson in Houston in January to set up his clinical trial.



Pray for the ultimate healing of Kyle’s body and for strength and support for his wife and children as they are all fighting this battle together. Pray that their financial needs are met to cover their bills, groceries and other needs as they travel for treatments, during times they are unable to work and medical expenses. Kyle is a hard worker and has unfortunately used up his benefits at work for paid time off and sick time fairly quickly. Thankfully they both work for wonderful companies and some other employees donated their PTO to help relieve some of the stress. Megan is currently working a full-time job and a part-time job to help make ends meet, while also being his caregiver and transportation and support to and from all of these appointments.

I will try to keep this timeline updated as things change and updates come. Thank you for your love and support to this wonderful family. Every prayer, message, gesture, donation etc has been so appreciated and has helped their family try to live life as normal as possible during this trying time. The family, friends and community have rallied around them with a baseball tournament in honor of Kyle and so much love. Thank you to each and every person who has supported them in so many ways. You have made a huge impact and difference in their lives.

I will update this with any new information that comes.



