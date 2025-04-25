Support Malia's Dream Pro Life Film

Moonrise Films, based on Oahu in beautiful Hawaii, is developing a new full length feature film, titled "Malia's Dream".

This is a deeply moving story about a young girl, Malia, a devout Christian, who makes a mistake and becomes pregnant at only 17 years old. She is pressured by the father to have an abortion, and in order to not disappoint her family, she agrees. However, after being sedated at the abortion clinic, she experiences a miraculous vision from God, showing her the amazing life destined for her unborn son, Matthew.



Malia wakes up just in time to save her baby, and runs away from the abortion clinic. Her family does not believe her story about having a vision from God, and Malia goes through many challenges that test her faith.

We don't want to give away the whole story before you have had a chance to watch the movie, but it is deeply touching and emotional. Many of us who have read the script could not hold back our tears, both of joy and pain.

We believe this film will help change lives, giving hope and inspiration to those who need it most.

The entire film will be shot on the islands of Hawaii, which will give it a beautiful setting and unique vibe.

We need financial help to bring Malia's Dream to life. Please donate whatever you can, whether it's $20, or $50,000 or more. All donations (less fees and 1% for GiveSendGo) will be used entirely for funding the production and marketing of this film.

Anyone who donates $1000 or more will receive a movie poster signed by the director.

Let's work together to help save pre-born babies and inspire struggling soon-to-be mothers.

Thank you so much for your generosity and compassion.

