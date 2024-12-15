Legal Fund for Dr Makis

Goal:

 CAD $150,000

Raised:

 CAD $168,486

Campaign created by Dr Viliam Makis MD

Campaign funds will be received by Viliam Makis

Dr.William Makis is a Canadian physician based in Edmonton, Alberta, who has been taking care of cancer patients for the past 18 years. With background in Radiology, Oncology and Cancer Research, cancer patients worldwide have sought out his expertise and help. Dr.Makis has also been battling corruption in the healthcare system for the past 9 years, and was one of the few doctors to honor his Hippocratic Oath during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec.9, 2024, Healthcare Executives working for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, filed an application in Court asking to have Dr.Makis imprisoned for 83 days, for protecting his cancer patients and defending his family. Dr.Makis and his wife have been repeatedly threatened and are currently being extorted by Alberta Health Services and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Officials for over $100,000 in fraudulently obtained Civil Court costs, which were issued by Justin Trudeau appointed Judges.

In the past few months, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has intimidated Dr.Makis and his wife at their home, threatening to take their home if they don't pay the College $50,000. The Edmonton Police have opened a criminal investigation file against several College Officials but nothing has been done. The College is working closely with Alberta Health Services Executives, who are further threatening Dr.Makis with imprisonment if he doesn't pay AHS an additional $55,000 in less than 3 months.

Despite being one of the most persecuted doctors in Canada, Dr.Makis has defended himself legally and has never asked for help with legal costs. However, this latest escalation by government bureaucrats who have unlimited funding for lawyers, is unprecedented. Dr.Makis has retained an excellent freedom minded lawyer to help him navigate this very dangerous situation and needs your support to prevail.

Thank you for your help, and God bless you.



Recent Donations
Gregg Jones
$ 10.00 CAD
21 hours ago

L Erickson
$ 200.00 CAD
1 day ago

Thank you for all the support you have provided to so many individuals and taking a stand against the corruption. May God bless you and your family abundantly.

Felix Shuster
$ 685.00 CAD
1 day ago

Thank you for all you do to help people.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
3 days ago

God’s speed!

Mark
$ 10.00 CAD
3 days ago

Let's all work together to prosecute Danielle Smith for corruption and manslaughter.

Christina
$ 100.00 CAD
3 days ago

Thank you for being on Dr. Boros’ show. Best of luck in your endeavors!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 CAD
4 days ago

Thank you for being brave!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
4 days ago

Nataliya Hulyayeva
$ 70.00 CAD
4 days ago

Dear Dr. Makis, THANK YOU for what you do. We stand with you. Respectfully, Nataliya

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
4 days ago

TJ
$ 15.00 CAD
4 days ago

Good luck in overcoming those nasty bureaucratical obstacles!!

Mzzkty
$ 100.00 CAD
4 days ago

God Bless You! Thank you for standing up to the tyrants.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
4 days ago

God Bless Dr. Makis

Tamara Mcfarlane
$ 200.00 CAD
5 days ago

Praying for you and your family and grateful for every victory!

Anonymous Giver
$ 95.00 CAD
5 days ago

Dear Dr. Makis, Heard your podcast at Coffee and a Mike. You are truly a saint. Please keep up your good work and never give up. I am here with many others to support you. Please accept this $95 as a token of appreciation for your great humanity. Thank you!

Steve Martin
$ 10.00 CAD
6 days ago

Thank you for putting people before institutions. The world needs more lion hearts like yours.

Luke Pickford
$ 100.00 CAD
7 days ago

Thankyou for loudly sharing truth bravely!

ken weinkauf
$ 100.00 CAD
7 days ago

God bless doctor makis

Kenneth Standeven
$ 1000.00 CAD
7 days ago

Keep up the good fight The founding fathers of America risked everything too….YOU are also making a big difference in this world. God bless you Sir.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
8 days ago

Thank you for fighting for medical freedom!

