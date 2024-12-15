Legal Fund for Dr Makis

Dr.William Makis is a Canadian physician based in Edmonton, Alberta, who has been taking care of cancer patients for the past 18 years. With background in Radiology, Oncology and Cancer Research, cancer patients worldwide have sought out his expertise and help. Dr.Makis has also been battling corruption in the healthcare system for the past 9 years, and was one of the few doctors to honor his Hippocratic Oath during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec.9, 2024, Healthcare Executives working for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, filed an application in Court asking to have Dr.Makis imprisoned for 83 days, for protecting his cancer patients and defending his family. Dr.Makis and his wife have been repeatedly threatened and are currently being extorted by Alberta Health Services and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Officials for over $100,000 in fraudulently obtained Civil Court costs, which were issued by Justin Trudeau appointed Judges.

In the past few months, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has intimidated Dr.Makis and his wife at their home, threatening to take their home if they don't pay the College $50,000. The Edmonton Police have opened a criminal investigation file against several College Officials but nothing has been done. The College is working closely with Alberta Health Services Executives, who are further threatening Dr.Makis with imprisonment if he doesn't pay AHS an additional $55,000 in less than 3 months.

Despite being one of the most persecuted doctors in Canada, Dr.Makis has defended himself legally and has never asked for help with legal costs. However, this latest escalation by government bureaucrats who have unlimited funding for lawyers, is unprecedented. Dr.Makis has retained an excellent freedom minded lawyer to help him navigate this very dangerous situation and needs your support to prevail.

Thank you for your help, and God bless you.








