Legal Fund for Dr Makis

Goal:
CAD $150,000
Raised:
CAD $168,486
Campaign funds will be received by Viliam Makis
Dr.William Makis is a Canadian physician based in Edmonton, Alberta, who has been taking care of cancer patients for the past 18 years. With background in Radiology, Oncology and Cancer Research, cancer patients worldwide have sought out his expertise and help. Dr.Makis has also been battling corruption in the healthcare system for the past 9 years, and was one of the few doctors to honor his Hippocratic Oath during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Dec.9, 2024, Healthcare Executives working for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, filed an application in Court asking to have Dr.Makis imprisoned for 83 days, for protecting his cancer patients and defending his family. Dr.Makis and his wife have been repeatedly threatened and are currently being extorted by Alberta Health Services and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta Officials for over $100,000 in fraudulently obtained Civil Court costs, which were issued by Justin Trudeau appointed Judges.
In the past few months, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has intimidated Dr.Makis and his wife at their home, threatening to take their home if they don't pay the College $50,000. The Edmonton Police have opened a criminal investigation file against several College Officials but nothing has been done. The College is working closely with Alberta Health Services Executives, who are further threatening Dr.Makis with imprisonment if he doesn't pay AHS an additional $55,000 in less than 3 months.
Despite being one of the most persecuted doctors in Canada, Dr.Makis has defended himself legally and has never asked for help with legal costs. However, this latest escalation by government bureaucrats who have unlimited funding for lawyers, is unprecedented. Dr.Makis has retained an excellent freedom minded lawyer to help him navigate this very dangerous situation and needs your support to prevail.
Thank you for your help, and God bless you.
Thank you for all the support you have provided to so many individuals and taking a stand against the corruption. May God bless you and your family abundantly.
Thank you for all you do to help people.
God’s speed!
Let's all work together to prosecute Danielle Smith for corruption and manslaughter.
Thank you for being on Dr. Boros’ show. Best of luck in your endeavors!
Thank you for being brave!
Dear Dr. Makis, THANK YOU for what you do. We stand with you. Respectfully, Nataliya
Good luck in overcoming those nasty bureaucratical obstacles!!
God Bless You! Thank you for standing up to the tyrants.
God Bless Dr. Makis
Praying for you and your family and grateful for every victory!
Dear Dr. Makis, Heard your podcast at Coffee and a Mike. You are truly a saint. Please keep up your good work and never give up. I am here with many others to support you. Please accept this $95 as a token of appreciation for your great humanity. Thank you!
Thank you for putting people before institutions. The world needs more lion hearts like yours.
Thankyou for loudly sharing truth bravely!
God bless doctor makis
Keep up the good fight The founding fathers of America risked everything too….YOU are also making a big difference in this world. God bless you Sir.
Thank you for fighting for medical freedom!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.