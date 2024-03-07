Supporting the Maguire Family

This GiveSendGo fund has been organized for the Maguire Family by his team of brothers and sisters, uniting together to help our leader, Terry and family.

The Maguire's lost their daughter Kellie suddenly and Kellie leaves behind her son Anthony. Kellie's death has left her family truly heartbroken. They are also faced with the reality of financial obligations including burial/funeral expenses and Anthony's future.

"So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets." Matthew 7:12.

The Maguire family requests that you do whatever the Lord leads, but most of all they request prayer for the family and especially Anthony.



In Christ,

Operation Christmas Child Team South Florida