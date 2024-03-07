Campaign Image

Supporting the Maguire Family

Raised:

 USD $3,780

Campaign created by Stephanie Brawley

Campaign funds will be received by Terrence Maguire

This GiveSendGo fund has been organized for the Maguire Family by his team of brothers and sisters, uniting together to help our leader, Terry and family.

The Maguire's lost their daughter Kellie suddenly and Kellie leaves behind her son Anthony.  Kellie's death has left her family truly heartbroken. They are also faced with the reality of financial obligations including burial/funeral expenses and Anthony's future.

"So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets."  Matthew 7:12.  

The Maguire family requests that you do whatever the Lord leads, but most of all they request prayer for the family and especially Anthony.

In Christ,

Operation Christmas Child Team South Florida 

Recent Donations
Kula Family
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Sherry & John send our thoughts and prayers. Anthony will always be in our thoughts, prayers & our hearts.

George Ross
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Mallory
$ 30.00 USD
9 months ago

This is such a devastating loss and we are keeping Kellie’s family and friends in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
9 months ago

Nicole
$ 75.00 USD
9 months ago

To Kellie's family and friends, I express my sincere condolences. Kellie and I were close friends in high school and I will miss our friendship and cherish my memories. I'll think of Kellie everyday and know she looks over each and every one of you.

Katy and Pete Ross
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

We are praying for you all!! May God provide you strength, comfort and peace in the days ahead.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

We are deeply saddened by the Maguire's sudden loss of Kellie. Much love is sent to Terry, Mary and Anthony and all of those that will miss Kellie. Love, Debbie and CJ

Jill & Howard Goodman
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

So truly sorry for your loss

Marissa Norwood
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Heather Evans
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Allison and Joel
$ 25.00 USD
9 months ago

Gina Zack James and Sandy
$ 250.00 USD
9 months ago

Psalm 34:18. The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Prayers for the McGuire Family

Tim and Sue Wilmot
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

We're all praying for you and your family Terry. May He comfort you and strengthen you as only He can during this time. Jeanette Kerr, OCC.

Allstate Family
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

We enjoyed the time we got to spend with Kellie. May she RIP 🙏🏼

Gail, Gary, and Kimberly Marino
$ 300.00 USD
9 months ago

God bless the Maguire family on this very difficult time in your life! So sorry. Love and prayers are coming your way!

Cindy OConnell
$ 150.00 USD
10 months ago

Terry My deepest sympathy to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
10 months ago

I am so sorry we can't give you more.

