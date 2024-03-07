Supporting the Maguire Family

Raised:
USD $3,780
Campaign funds will be received by Terrence Maguire
This GiveSendGo fund has been organized for the Maguire Family by his team of brothers and sisters, uniting together to help our leader, Terry and family.
The Maguire's lost their daughter Kellie suddenly and Kellie leaves behind her son Anthony. Kellie's death has left her family truly heartbroken. They are also faced with the reality of financial obligations including burial/funeral expenses and Anthony's future.
"So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets." Matthew 7:12.
The Maguire family requests that you do whatever the Lord leads, but most of all they request prayer for the family and especially Anthony.
In Christ,
Operation Christmas Child Team South Florida
Sherry & John send our thoughts and prayers. Anthony will always be in our thoughts, prayers & our hearts.
This is such a devastating loss and we are keeping Kellie’s family and friends in our prayers.
To Kellie's family and friends, I express my sincere condolences. Kellie and I were close friends in high school and I will miss our friendship and cherish my memories. I'll think of Kellie everyday and know she looks over each and every one of you.
We are praying for you all!! May God provide you strength, comfort and peace in the days ahead.
We are deeply saddened by the Maguire's sudden loss of Kellie. Much love is sent to Terry, Mary and Anthony and all of those that will miss Kellie. Love, Debbie and CJ
So truly sorry for your loss
Psalm 34:18. The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
Prayers for the McGuire Family
We're all praying for you and your family Terry. May He comfort you and strengthen you as only He can during this time. Jeanette Kerr, OCC.
We enjoyed the time we got to spend with Kellie. May she RIP 🙏🏼
God bless the Maguire family on this very difficult time in your life! So sorry. Love and prayers are coming your way!
Terry My deepest sympathy to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
I am so sorry we can't give you more.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.