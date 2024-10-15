Campaign Image

Madsen Family Christmas

Raised:

 USD $1,065

Campaign created by Jason Cannon

Campaign funds will be received by Amber Madsen

Madsen Family Christmas

The Madsen family has been fighting quite the battle this Fall. Kimball was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis and has undergone multiple surgeries with more still to go. It has been a tough battle but Kimball, Amber and their boys are strong, wonderful people who we all know will get through this but, in the meantime, we want to do whatever we can to help out. 

As we gather for Mimosagiving, we invite you to consider a donation to our cause to make sure Amber, Kimball and the boys have the Christmas they deserve.

This is purely at your discretion, we understand that we all have various charities, organizations and our own families that we take care of during the holiday season. If you can donate, that would be fantastic and thank you very much. Happy holidays!!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Allie and Matt
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Caitie Harris
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 80.00 USD
1 month ago

Tracey and Duran
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Odog
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you boys so much!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

