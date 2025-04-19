Support for Madison and the Askins family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $575
Campaign funds will be received by Morgan Basler
Madison Askins, an FSU grad student, was shot and left with a bullet lodged in her spine in the FSU shooting that occurred on April 17, 2025. We're raising funds to support her family during this difficult time. Madison's story deserves to be heard, and your contribution will help her and her family. The Askins family has always been there for me on and off the lacrosse field, and now I’m asking that we be there for them. Let's come together to support Madison's family and bring awareness to this tragic event. To read more about Madison’s story and how she survived this tragic event, a link has been shared below
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/student-shot-by-fsu-gunman-recounts-terrifying-ordeal/3595406/
Madison we are keeping you in our prayers and thoughts. We are sending you strength and healing thoughts for your recovery.
God Bless
Your shine family is praying for you during this difficult time ❤️
