Maddy’s YWAM KONA F&F 2024

Goal:
USD $2,900
Raised:
USD $835
Campaign funds will be received by Madelyn Fullingim
“We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Because of the joy awaiting him, he endured the cross, disregarding its shame. Now he is seated in the place of honor beside God’s throne.”
Hebrews 12:2 NLT
I’m almost there!!! I need about 2900 more to be paid in full❤️ so much if you would pray about partnering with me to reach this goal❤️❤️
If you don’t feel Called to support me financially I would love it if you added me to your prayer list❤️
With love,
Maddy
You’ll do great things Maddy! It’s been fun watching you grow and I can’t wait to see this next journey!
Blessings on your mission time.
Mark 16:15!! Praise God! We’ll be praying for you my sweet girl! Have fun and let God continue to be your guide! Love you!!
So proud of you Maddie!
December 19th, 2024
