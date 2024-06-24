Campaign Image

Maddy’s YWAM KONA F&F 2024

Goal:

 USD $2,900

Raised:

 USD $835

Campaign created by Madelyn Fullingim

Campaign funds will be received by Madelyn Fullingim

“We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Because of the joy awaiting him, he endured the cross, disregarding its shame. Now he is seated in the place of honor beside God’s throne.”

‭‭Hebrews‬ ‭12‬:‭2‬ ‭NLT‬‬


I’m almost there!!! I need about 2900 more to be paid in full❤️ so much if you would pray about partnering with me to reach this goal❤️❤️

If you don’t feel Called to support me financially I would love it if you added me to your prayer list❤️ 

With love, 

Maddy 

Missy Denson
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 370.00 USD
1 month ago

Jayme Hintz
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You’ll do great things Maddy! It’s been fun watching you grow and I can’t wait to see this next journey!

Steve Webster
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Sylvia Harris
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Blessings on your mission time.

Kirchen Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Mark 16:15!! Praise God! We’ll be praying for you my sweet girl! Have fun and let God continue to be your guide! Love you!!

Gorman Family
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

So proud of you Maddie!

I am fully Funded!!!!!!! Thank you so much to everyone who stepped up to help me!! I can’t thank you enough❤️❤️

December 19th, 2024

