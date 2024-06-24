Maddy’s YWAM KONA F&F 2024

“We do this by keeping our eyes on Jesus, the champion who initiates and perfects our faith. Because of the joy awaiting him, he endured the cross, disregarding its shame. Now he is seated in the place of honor beside God’s throne.”

‭‭Hebrews‬ ‭12‬:‭2‬ ‭NLT‬‬





I’m almost there!!! I need about 2900 more to be paid in full❤️ so much if you would pray about partnering with me to reach this goal❤️❤️

If you don’t feel Called to support me financially I would love it if you added me to your prayer list❤️

With love,

Maddy