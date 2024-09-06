Help Support Me in Publishing!

Howdy, all! I’m Madalyn Rae—I’m a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Scranton, PA who writes heavily Scripture-inspired music.

I’ve been writing music since I was 10–albeit not very *good* music, but it was the beginning of a life-long pursuit after the heart of the Father.

I’m a very private person—I spend most of my time alone in the woods by the river with nothing but a Mountain Dew, Bible, and a guitar—so when the Lord told be I was being selfish in my solitude a little over a year ago, I was hurt.

I’d been writing these songs for years, and keeping them to myself. I knew the Lord wanted to do something with them, but I wasn’t comfortable with me being the one singing them.

So I started posting an original song on Instagram once a week.

Around the same time as I started posting, I was heavily struggling with suicidal ideation. The Lord has since done a number on me, and I can confidently say that part of my past is no longer something I carry. I digress.

With all of this going on—everything I was struggling with behind the scenes, the inspiration that bled into my songs—it was uncomfortable to obey the Lord and share my music. Pretty much only friends and family followed me at the time, and for me to be sharing the most vulnerable parts of myself with them was terrifying. But at the very least, maybe one or two people who needed to hear the message in the lyrics would hear it, and at the most, maybe a very small label would sign me as a staff writer—that way I wouldn’t be selfish, right? The lyrics and the message would be known, but never my name. It’s a win-win!

Not what the Lord had in mind.

From May 2023–December 2023 I remained faithful in my once-a-week posts, and even though I saw little to no fruit, I was confident that the Lord was showing them to the right people, and I was very comfortable with the minute impact the Lord may or may not have been making on other’s lives through the lyrics He gave me.

Come April, I felt the Lord tugging at me to release a snippet of a chorus I wrote back in December. The song wasn’t finished, and it was a personal prayer. I wasn’t comfortable sharing the desperation of it—I didn’t like the melody, or how simple it was, and I wanted to keep it as a prayer between me and God.

The tug grew, and I gave in on a Monday afternoon and posted a grid post with the lyrics in the caption, praying that it would reach the ONE person it needed to reach as I pressed “share.”

“And even when You tell me to lay my Isaac on the altar, You’ll find that I don’t love the promise more than You. And even though I believe that You’ll provide a ram, who am I, as a man, not to trust You?”

Three strangers DM’d me, telling me how desperately they needed to hear the words in that prayer. One woman told me she just recently lost her son, whose name was “Isaac.”

I broke.

“Maddie, you’re being selfish.”

I went to my church that Wednesday after a really bad haircut, sat down at the grand, quickly recorded what I thought was a bad video, and posted it before I went to bed that night.

The next morning my phone was buzzing off the hook, and I quickly saw why the Lord desired my obedience.

.

.

.

My greatest desire is to remain obedient to the Lord. My sole purpose in being is simply to bring glory and honor to His name—whether that be in the comfort and solitude of the river and woods (my personal preference), or on a platform He chooses to allow me on, it is He alone who decides what a vessel shall be used for—my comfort is not part of the equation.

As uncomfortable as all this makes me, I want to remain obedient to the call He’s given me—if that means laying down every hope for the future I’ve ever had (my “Isaac,” if you will), every comfort, every dream, then let it be done.

.

.

.

I want to be able to get these songs out to you all at their best. I heavily believe that the music we write as Christian artists is an offering—and I don’t believe in giving the Lord half-hearted offerings. I look at Cain and Abel, and how Cain withheld his best from the Lord.

I don’t want to do that. If I’m going to do this, I’m not going to put it out there just to have it out there—I’m going to make sure that it’s in the Lord’s timing, in the Lord’s way, and at its best. I never want to give the Lord something that wasn’t crafted with care—but that does cost money.

Many of you have been telling me to open up a crowdsourcing page so you could help me raise the funds to produce an album—

—again, this is another thing that makes me uncomfortable. I like to work hard for what I do—I’ve worked at McDonald’s since I was 17 (still do), and by working my behind off I was able to pay for my first two years of college in cash, and buy my first car without taking any loans out. I’m very prideful in my work ethic, and don’t like hand-outs. If you’re going to give me something, I want to earn it—

—but I’m beginning to recognize that this one is far beyond me. I literally CANNOT do this on my own. And I don’t want to be so selfish in that I rob any of you in your desire to help.

Everything y’all give here will go straight into the music—paying for production, travel, equipment—nothing will be used for anything outside of this ministry.

So yeah. I’m Madalyn Rae, and I’m trying very hard to be obedient to the Lord, regardless of the discomfort it might bring me, and doing my best to bring glory to His Name.

I’m not sure what else to say, but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.