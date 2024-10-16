For Emily and the MacGillivray Family

Friends - Emily MacGillivray was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2021. She completed her treatments in February 2024 and her blood was looking healthy again.

This October, Emily began showing some unusual bruising. Testing revealed that her leukemia had relapsed. She will be inpatient at CHOP for at least a month, undergoing treatment once again.

Within a few days of Emily's re-admission to the hospital, her older sister at college in Florida had to undergo emergency surgery for a ruptured cyst, and her grandfather (Mountain's dad) passed away.

The MacGillivray family is in the thick of it.

Many thanks to all of you who supported the Meal Train and the CHOP Food Voucher collection effort. This GiveSendGo campaign will raise funds for ANY expenses the family encounters as they navigate this new and very challenging chapter.

Please share this campaign widely. And most of all, please pray for the complete healing of this sweet little girl and the peaceful fortitude of her beautiful, faithful family.

Our trust is in the Lord.