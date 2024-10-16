Campaign Image

For Emily and the MacGillivray Family

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $20,841

Campaign created by Ashley Garecht

Campaign funds will be received by Grace MacGillivray

Friends - Emily MacGillivray was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2021. She completed her treatments in February 2024 and her blood was looking healthy again.  

This October, Emily began showing some unusual bruising. Testing revealed that her leukemia had relapsed. She will be inpatient at CHOP for at least a month, undergoing treatment once again.

Within a few days of Emily's re-admission to the hospital, her older sister at college in Florida had to undergo emergency surgery for a ruptured cyst, and her grandfather (Mountain's dad) passed away.

The MacGillivray family is in the thick of it. 

Many thanks to all of you who supported the Meal Train and the CHOP Food Voucher collection effort. This GiveSendGo campaign will raise funds for ANY expenses the family encounters as they navigate this new and very challenging chapter.

Please share this campaign widely. And most of all, please pray for the complete healing of this sweet little girl and the peaceful fortitude of her beautiful, faithful family.

Our trust is in the Lord.

Recent Donations
Show:
Joan and Annie Smyth
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Bill Donahue
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

God Bless.

Jim and Denise Crawford
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

God Bless Emily!!

Fr Paul
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Persevere in love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for your family!

OMalley Family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

The Sanchez Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers for strength and healing!

Coleman Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are keeping you all in our prayers.

Jim and Eileen Williamson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for Emily and your family.

Pigeon Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Stephen McGonigle
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Christie Family
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

You are in our daily prayers, dear MacGillivrays!

Christopher Dougherty
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Emily and for your family Mountain.

The Walsh Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Gary and Karen Farley
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

We are storming heaven for Emily and your whole family. God bless!

Peggy and Joe McCloskey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Celie and Bob Adams
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for your family, stay strong, Emily!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

I am praying for Emily and your entire family.

