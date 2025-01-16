Supporting MacLean Family

On January 7, 2025, Adam MacLean of Round Rock, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50. His loss is heartbreaking and deeply felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Adam was a devoted husband to Stacey, his wife of 26 years, and a proud father to six amazing kids: Ashley (married to Aubrey Warren), Cole, David, Lindsey, Justin, and Lauren. Family was everything to Adam. He brought love, laughter, and kindness to every moment he shared with them. Whether it was cracking a joke, offering a helping hand, or showing up when it mattered most, Adam made life brighter for everyone around him.

His sudden passing has left a devastating hole in the hearts of his loved ones and brought unexpected challenges to Stacey and their children. Please help us lift the MacLean family during their unimaginable loss as they navigate this difficult time and adjust to their new reality without Adam. Your kindness will help ease the financial burdens that come with such a tragedy, allowing the family to focus on hope, healing, and remembering the incredible man who meant so much to them.

Thank you for supporting the MacLean family during this time of grief. Your contributions will help us honor the life of the Father, Brother, Husband and Friend that Adam was. We are deeply grateful for any contribution, no matter the size to celebrate his memory.





Thank you♥️