Saint Philomena’s Convent In Crisis

After having to evacuate their convent in July, 2024, the Sisters of the Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary are in need of a home! Their hope is to be able to buy or build a new convent, since, with the entrance of their newest postulant, they have officially outgrown Saint Philomena’s Convent. Still, this minimum amount of $500,000 would allow them to make the repairs necessary for their old convent to be livable again.

The Sisters have dedicated their lives to spreading the beautiful truths of the Catholic Faith through their missionary work, their K-12 school in New Hampshire, and their online and print publications. Since they are a nonprofit 501(c)(3), the customized thank-you letter you will receive for your donation through this site, as well as the payment receipt, can be used together for tax write-off purposes.

Your donations and prayers are most appreciated! May Our Lady bless you!







