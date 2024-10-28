Saint Philomena’s Convent In Crisis

Goal:
USD $500,000
Raised:
USD $12,180
Campaign funds will be received by Saint Benedict Center
After having to evacuate their convent in July, 2024, the Sisters of the Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary are in need of a home! Their hope is to be able to buy or build a new convent, since, with the entrance of their newest postulant, they have officially outgrown Saint Philomena’s Convent. Still, this minimum amount of $500,000 would allow them to make the repairs necessary for their old convent to be livable again.
The Sisters have dedicated their lives to spreading the beautiful truths of the Catholic Faith through their missionary work, their K-12 school in New Hampshire, and their online and print publications. Since they are a nonprofit 501(c)(3), the customized thank-you letter you will receive for your donation through this site, as well as the payment receipt, can be used together for tax write-off purposes.
Your donations and prayers are most appreciated! May Our Lady bless you!
I plan to also buy your wonderful Rosary book, bless you all and you wonderful faith.
Dear Sisters, May God bless awnd shower you with graces always. May Our Most Holy Mother, Mary Ever Virgin ever pray and intercede for you. Yours in Christ, Mary's Dowry A Crusade Channel listener Ad Jesum Per Mariam
God Bless and Mary keep you
Praying you soon meet your goal!
Sending best wishes to meet the goal!
Prayers for your housing!
🙏
Dear Sisters, thank you for reaching out in your time of need! I will share your request with others and ask that they give if they are so moved. With much love, Melissa
