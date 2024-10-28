Campaign Image

Saint Philomena’s Convent In Crisis

Goal:

 USD $500,000

Raised:

 USD $12,180

After having to evacuate their convent in July, 2024, the Sisters of the Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary are in need of a home! Their hope is to be able to buy or build a new convent, since, with the entrance of their newest postulant, they have officially outgrown Saint Philomena’s Convent. Still, this minimum amount of $500,000 would allow them to make the repairs necessary for their old convent to be livable again. 

The Sisters have dedicated their lives to spreading the beautiful truths of the Catholic Faith through their missionary work, their K-12 school in New Hampshire, and their online and print publications. Since they are a nonprofit 501(c)(3), the customized thank-you letter you will receive for your donation through this site, as well as the payment receipt, can be used together for tax write-off purposes.

Your donations and prayers are most appreciated! May Our Lady bless you!



Recent Donations
Robert Winn
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

I plan to also buy your wonderful Rosary book, bless you all and you wonderful faith.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

carltom phillips
$ 250.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Julie LaMotte
$ 200.00 USD
17 days ago

Linda Rangongo
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Dear Sisters, May God bless awnd shower you with graces always. May Our Most Holy Mother, Mary Ever Virgin ever pray and intercede for you. Yours in Christ, Mary's Dowry A Crusade Channel listener Ad Jesum Per Mariam

Austin Maxwell
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

David Hayes
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

God Bless and Mary keep you

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

Martin Chouinard
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Migdalia
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying you soon meet your goal!

Kartika Wright
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending best wishes to meet the goal!

Suzanne Zignego
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Doucette family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for your housing!

carltom phillips
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Alain
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏

Melissa Marino
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Sisters, thank you for reaching out in your time of need! I will share your request with others and ask that they give if they are so moved. With much love, Melissa

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Alexa
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

