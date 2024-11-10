Monthly Giving

November 10, 2024

Dear Generous Supporter,

As the year draws to a close, we at Maple Hill Baptist Church want to take a moment to reflect on the incredible blessings and growth we’ve experienced together this year. From vibrant worship services to life-changing community outreach and deepening discipleship, God’s hand has been at work in powerful ways within our church family. None of this would have been possible without your faithful prayers, dedication, and generous support.

As we look ahead to the coming year, we see even more opportunities for growth and impact. Yet, to make these dreams a reality, we need your partnership. This is why we are reaching out to ask if you would consider an additional year-end gift. Your support will allow us to continue and expand the ministry areas that are dear to our hearts:

1. Supporting Families and Children – We want to equip the next generation to know and love Jesus. Your gift will help enhance our children’s ministry with updated materials, resources, and programs that teach and inspire young hearts to follow Him.

2. Community Outreach and Benevolence – We believe in the mission of showing God’s love through action. Increased funds will allow us to offer even more help to those in need through our food pantry, financial assistance, and other essential services, meeting real needs in our community.

3. Building and Facility Upgrades – As our congregation continues to grow, so does our need to ensure that our church building is a welcoming, safe, and accessible place for all. Your gift can help us make necessary upgrades that will sustain our facilities for years to come.

4. Missions and Evangelism – It is our calling to reach out and make disciples. With additional support, we can expand our missions and evangelism initiatives, both locally and internationally, spreading the good news of Christ to those who have yet to hear.

As you consider making a year-end gift, please remember that each contribution, regardless of size, is a vital part of furthering God’s work here at Maple Hill. To make giving as convenient as possible, we offer several options: you may give through GiveSendGo, mail in a check, or give in person during our Sunday services. All gifts are tax-deductible and will go directly toward fulfilling the ministry goals we’ve set for the coming year.

Thank you for being a part of our church family. Your continued faithfulness has helped build a firm foundation, and together, we will continue to see God’s amazing work unfold in and through us.

May the Lord bless you abundantly in this season of giving.

In Christ,

Bryan R. Hornsby M.Div. Pastor, Since 2019



