Empowering a Bright Future for Miriam

Goal:

 CAD $50,000

Raised:

 CAD $630

Campaign created by Julieta Gerbrandt

Miriam Camarlinghi is a bright, talented young woman with a passion for learning and a heart for service. She was born and still lives in Nicaragua. She’s an exceptional student and a dedicated soccer player, always striving for excellence on and off the field. Beyond her academic and athletic pursuits, she actively volunteers in her community, making a positive impact on those around her.

Miriam was accepted at Abilene Christian University in Texas to pursue a degree in Psychology. This will allow her to reach her full potential and contribute to society in meaningful ways. However, the cost of higher education is a significant obstacle coming from a developing country. 

Your support can make a real difference. By donating to Miriam’s education fund, you’ll be investing in her future and helping her achieve her dreams. Your generosity will enable her to focus on her studies and make a lasting impact on the world.

Let’s work together to empower Miriam's journey to success.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
52 minutes ago

May God give you the desires of your heart.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
4 hours ago

Bendiciones

Chepe
$ 100.00 CAD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
17 days ago

Bendiciones!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
17 days ago

Aunt Laura
$ 200.00 CAD
17 days ago

May the Lord open the windows of heaven for you to pursue his purpose. Love you.

