MBEU Seed of Life Moamba by Sonia Miambo Lawrence

Seed of Life: Building a Brighter Future for Underprivileged Women and Children

We are a community project building a water well to provide water, houses and a hall to help underprivileged women and children to sustain themselves and reduce the risk of child trafficking. So far we have secured 8 acres of land and built two houses. Our initial goal is to build 10 houses.

HERE'S WHY THIS PROJECT MATTERS:

Every day, vulnerable women and children in our community face immense hardships and dangers due to a lack of basic necessities like shelter and clean water. Many children are at high risk of trafficking and abuse. But together, we can change that.

Sonia is a determined woman dedicated to uplifting lives in her village, she has secured 8 acres of land to build safe homes and a community centre with a water well for women and children in need.

She has already built two houses, providing refuge for families. But she needs your help to build 10 more homes and complete this project.

The fundraising platform welcomes contributions starting from as low as £4, while also offering the opportunity for individuals or businesses to sponsor an entire house with a donation of £5,000. However, all donations, regardless of size, are equally appreciated.

Your generosity will give an underprivileged family a place to call home, access to clean water, and opportunities to build a better life. You will be directly transforming lives and reducing the risks of abuse and trafficking.



Every single donation makes a difference in this project of hope. With your support, we can accomplish Sonia’s vision of providing shelter, water and a community centre for the vulnerable.

Together, we have the power to change lives. Please donate today and be a part of this inspiring movement to uplift and empower our community.

Love and Blessings!

Sonia and the Project Team

All donations are gratefully received no matter how big or small. Thank you!