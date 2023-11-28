Ghana Mission

Goal:
USD $32,610
Raised:
USD $21,910
Campaign funds will be received by Mary Parker
When I run into people I haven't seen in awhile, the conversation doesn't end without someone almost always saying "Hey, how long are in you country for?" or "What country are you living in now?"
I use to internalize this as a failure.
I knew God made me to be a 'Global Ambassador' for Him and yet I hadn't been on the global mission field since 2018. And, before that-- it had been 5 years.
I tried and tried to find opportunities to work, live & serve overseas, however, nothing came of my attempts.
Nevertheless, New Years Eve of 2020, after a day or prayer, God said its time to go and I want you in Ghana!
Whoa! He was so specific and so direct.
Of course I was on board and I thought by mid-2021 I'd be there. But it didn't happen. 2021 & 2022 went by and I remained stateside.
Angry, frustrated and confused I continually asked God why. Why weren't opportunities opening for me! He answered and said this--You've been trying to get there, walk in your calling, without me. This time I need you to do it WITH me. Ouch!
Instead of an immediate miraculous departure to Ghana, God took me through a challenging, uncomfortable yet, as it often is when He's working something out in you, rewarding path of healing and restoration. Healing in regards to:
This is why my life was in disarray. Living outside of purpose can make your life miserable. (Let's talk more about that later).
I went through all of this to get to the point where I understood my responsibility is to live everyday with the mind of Christ. He needs me in synch with him in order that I may be used by Him according to the purpose and calling He assigned me.
During the past 2 years, He's strengthened by spiritual gifts, my leadership skills and now He's sending me off.
This is where I need your support:
It's a challenge for me to be transparent and ask for financial support. However, I shall be obedient and I stand confident in God's instruction.
Please consider being apart of God's supernatural process to transpose me to the land He's called me to in order to do the work He's asked of me.
Not everyone who reads this will be a believer in Jesus Christ. As the church folks say, God works in mysterious ways! I thank you for your trust in me--for your belief in me to do what I say.
Thank you for your consideration. You can support with a:
See the gallery images for the budget details.
Thank you for doing this journey with me! Let's Goooo!
Yours Faithfully,
Mary Parker
Hebrews 12:1 says, "Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us" Run your race with your eyes forward
May God's hand of protection always be upon you. Deut. 31:6
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.