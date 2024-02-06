Join me in Reaching Uruguayan Secular Students

I was born in Nepal and raised in Argentina by missionary parents. After my university studies in Oregon I was called to serve in missions in South America. I was sent out as a global staff with Global Intercultural Services (GLINTS https://www.glints.org), and have now ministered in Uruguay for 19 years (20 years in July of 2024) both in church planting and I especially partnered with the local chapter of International Fellowship of Evangelical Students (IFES or Intervarsity in the USA, https://ifesworld.org) working with university students in Montevideo. The locally affiliated ministry is named Comunidad Bíblica Universitaria Uruguay or CBU (https://cbu.uy).



Uruguay is the most atheistic and secular country in the Western Hemisphere; in the capital, Montevideo, where the large National University is located, a majority of Uruguayans define themselves as atheists. Uruguay did a better job of making atheists than did some of the Marxists countries of Eastern Europe.

Uruguay has a small Evangelical community and Christian youth find their faith severely challenged upon entering higher studies. Often Roman Catholic students lose their faith when entering the university system where many professors target any Christian background or viewpoints.

I work with a team of local and international workers who give students hope and thoughtful reasons to defend their faith in Christ. CBU organizes bible studies which take place in the different universities throughout the city of Montevideo. Even though by national law we cannot organize religious acts on university premises, (defined as talking “to” God in worship or prayer) we can talk “about” God and the Bible. Other Christian organizations have been expelled from the university campuses, but CBU has managed to continue to have a presence in the universities studying the Bible in groups. Out of the local CBU ministry have come key lay and pastoral leaders for Uruguay’s churches as well as believers serving Christ internationally.

CBU also serves the local churches, not only in training college students to lead Bible studies (which they immediately apply in their church communities), they also provide training in preaching for local churches. The sister organization of IFES is called Langham Partnership, designed by theologian and author John Stott (https://us.langham.org). CBU provides this service to local churches in Montevideo and will be expanding into the interior of the country this coming year.

My home, centrally located in Montevideo, has provided a gathering place for the local CBU student leaders and community building events for the university movement. And I have provided hospitality for IFES students and staff who have come to Montevideo for events. But for continuing this hospitality I need to do some much needed repairs and maintenance of the house.

Your recurring financial gifts will give strength to my ministry as well as the local team’s ministries to Uruguayan university students and local churches. The funds will help my lodging, personal expenses and healthcare, and specific project funds will gird up the CBU ministries and regional camps. All gifts, either one-time or monthly, will go to meeting financial needs this year.

The five projects are as follows:

1. Mentoring university students to lead Bible studies on university campuses of Montevideo, Uruguay

2. Teaching at leadership training events for students (local, national and regional events)

3. Furthering the Langham Partnership program through the local churches in Uruguay.

4. Assisting local church, IEBC (Iglesia Evangélica Bautista de Carrasco) in teaching the Bible and worship.

5. Providing hospitality for local and visiting students and staff of IFES.

$15,000 a one-time amount to replace my older vehicle, not with a “new” one, just with one that has lower mileage and will keep me on the road and involved in key ministries.

$1000 a month for base salary

$800 a month for ministry funds ($100 transportation costs; $200 Car insurance, registration and vehicle maintenance; $500 CBU ministry projects - including sponsoring students for camps and leadership training, assisting at regional IFES events, and local staff support.

$200 a month for utilities and home maintenance

$150 a month for medical coverage in Uruguay, long term disability, life insurance, workers comp

$150 a month for retirement

I will keep you updated on the local ministries through newsletters and the CBU Uruguay Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/cbuuruguay) as well as periodic updates here on GiveSendGo.

WAYS TO GIVE:

Online Donation through GiveSendGo (not tax deductible) GiveSendGo.com/Lynette_Ministry

One-Time or Monthly Donation

Tax Deductible Option: GLINTS

Mail Cash, Check, or Money Order to:

Pay to the order of GLINTS, write Young Global Ministry on the memo line and send to:

GLINTS

PO Box 962

Wheaton IL 60187

For more information on different ways to give through GLINTS: https://www.glints.org/global_staff/lynette-young/

Thank you for walking with me on this journey of faith!

“But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect.” 1 Peter 3.15

"Jesus called them together and said, “You know that the rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be your slave— just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” Matthew 20.25-28