Supporting Lynae and Dillon Fryar

On 11/15/2024 Lynae was traveling to see a hospice patient. She was on Hwy 65 at Springhill . A dump truck was stopped in the passing lane. Lynae hit the dump truck at 65mph. She was wearing her seatbelt which saved her life , but this also caused her small bowel to shear and hemorrhage. Lynae’s best friend Tory Houston received a crash detection notification and was able to get to the crash site within a few minutes. Dillon was also able to get to the crash scene as well and was able to ride in the ambulance with her to Baptist Health in Conway. The original plan was to reduce the compound fracture to Lynae’s right tib/fib and transport her to UAMS. During this time Lynae had a CT scan and the results came back that she had some blood in her belly. Right before they started the reduction Lynae crashed. They worked very quickly to get her back to the OR and open up her belly. She had 2 surgeons working on her.They discovered the seatbelt had caused part of her small bowel to shear apart and she was hemorrhaging. They removed 2L of blood , and ended up removing over 2 feet of her small colon. Her surgeons did an amazing job and she was then transferred by ambulance to UAMS . Lynae is currently in ICU and awaiting surgery to her right leg fractures and right hand. This sweet little family has a long road of recovery ahead. Lynae is absolutely the sweetest and strongest person. Dillon is being an amazing husband. We are all pitching in to help take care of Dawson. The little Fryar family will need lots of help not only financially but physically once Lynae is home from the hospital. We covet your PRAYERS and appreciate any assistance you can help with! Much love