Supporting Lynae and Dillon Fryar

On 11/15/2024 Lynae was traveling to see a hospice patient. She was on Hwy 65 at Springhill . A dump truck was stopped in the passing lane. Lynae hit the dump truck at 65mph. She was wearing her seatbelt which saved her life , but this also caused her small bowel to shear and hemorrhage. Lynae’s best friend Tory Houston received a crash detection notification and was able to get to the crash site within a few minutes. Dillon was also able to get to the crash scene as well and was able to ride in the ambulance with her to Baptist Health in Conway. The original plan was to reduce the compound fracture to Lynae’s right tib/fib and transport her to UAMS. During this time Lynae had a CT scan and the results came back that she had some blood in her belly. Right before they started the reduction Lynae crashed. They worked very quickly to get her back to the OR and open up her belly. She had 2 surgeons working on her.They discovered the seatbelt had caused part of her small bowel to shear apart and she was hemorrhaging. They removed 2L of blood , and ended up removing over 2 feet of her small colon. Her surgeons did an amazing job and she was then transferred by ambulance to UAMS . Lynae is currently in ICU and awaiting surgery to her right leg fractures and right hand. This sweet little family has a long road of recovery ahead. Lynae is absolutely the sweetest and strongest person. Dillon is being an amazing husband. We are all pitching in to help take care of Dawson. The little Fryar family will need lots of help not only financially but physically once Lynae is home from the hospital. We covet your PRAYERS and appreciate any assistance you can help with! Much love 

Peter
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Happy to help

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers🙏

Logan and Lani Hall
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Karen Ware
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you, Lynae!

Laura Burnett
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you, Lynae! Please let us know if we can help in any way!

Darci Cruz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys!

Tina
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I’ve been praying for you all! Hope you are all back on your feet soon!

Neill family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for complete recovery.

Timi Turbyfill
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family!

Jonathan Snyder
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Taylor Harris
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Trisha Szalewicz
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers for your family.

Caroline
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristina Aday
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a speedy recovery girl! We love you!

Kevin Spurlin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Caitlin Corona
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

The Gleasons
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for healing, no complications, and that all of y’all’s needs will be met.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying today and all the days ahead for you all❤️

Updates

Update #9 . Another surgery in morning

November 18th, 2024

Update 9… 11/17 Evening update.


Lynae has had a good day in the trauma unit with good pain control. Dillon got to rest for a little bit and see Dawson. Sooooo we got news this evening… the Ortho team wants to take Lynae for surgery in the MORNING at 7:00 ( unless a trauma comes in and they bump her)… They want to go ahead and remove the external fixators and do her repair surgery. This will be doing plates/screws and they may need to do a bone graft.. They were originally planning on leaving the fixators on for 2 weeks. So big prayers! This will be her 3rd surgery in 4 days! That is A LOT on ones body. Pray for Lynae, and her surgical team, for a smooth surgery, that everything can be repaired and pain control post op. Again thank you all for your love and prayers 
🙏🏻❤️
Update Update #9 . Another surgery in morning Image
11/16 evening update

November 17th, 2024

UPDATE 7… EVENING update… everyone has been calling/texting for updates. Lynae is still in ICU.. stable… hard day after surgery trying to keep pain control.. that’s the biggest prayer now for her to REST and PAIN MANAGEMENT…Her little body has just taken a beaten… Not sure how long Ortho will leave the external fixators ( you can Google image ankle/leg external fixators if you need a visual of what I’m talking about).. The rods keep the leg in alignment until the swelling is down… once they feel it’s safe she will go in for another surgery to have those removed, and then plates and screws to repair her pilon fracture… again thank you for the outpouring of LOVE and Prayers! She got to see her sister Katelyn McDaniel and best friend Tory Houston and a few other family members brought a love basket. God is GOOD 🙏🏻

Update 11/16 evening update Image

