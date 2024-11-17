Supporting Lynae and Dillon Fryar

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,905
Campaign funds will be received by Dillon Fryar
On 11/15/2024 Lynae was traveling to see a hospice patient. She was on Hwy 65 at Springhill . A dump truck was stopped in the passing lane. Lynae hit the dump truck at 65mph. She was wearing her seatbelt which saved her life , but this also caused her small bowel to shear and hemorrhage. Lynae’s best friend Tory Houston received a crash detection notification and was able to get to the crash site within a few minutes. Dillon was also able to get to the crash scene as well and was able to ride in the ambulance with her to Baptist Health in Conway. The original plan was to reduce the compound fracture to Lynae’s right tib/fib and transport her to UAMS. During this time Lynae had a CT scan and the results came back that she had some blood in her belly. Right before they started the reduction Lynae crashed. They worked very quickly to get her back to the OR and open up her belly. She had 2 surgeons working on her.They discovered the seatbelt had caused part of her small bowel to shear apart and she was hemorrhaging. They removed 2L of blood , and ended up removing over 2 feet of her small colon. Her surgeons did an amazing job and she was then transferred by ambulance to UAMS . Lynae is currently in ICU and awaiting surgery to her right leg fractures and right hand. This sweet little family has a long road of recovery ahead. Lynae is absolutely the sweetest and strongest person. Dillon is being an amazing husband. We are all pitching in to help take care of Dawson. The little Fryar family will need lots of help not only financially but physically once Lynae is home from the hospital. We covet your PRAYERS and appreciate any assistance you can help with! Much love
Happy to help
Sending prayers🙏
Praying for you, Lynae!
Love you, Lynae! Please let us know if we can help in any way!
Love you guys!
I’ve been praying for you all! Hope you are all back on your feet soon!
Praying for complete recovery.
Praying for your family!
Continued prayers for your family.
Praying for a speedy recovery girl! We love you!
Prayers for healing, no complications, and that all of y’all’s needs will be met.
Praying today and all the days ahead for you all❤️
November 18th, 2024
November 17th, 2024
Update 8. 11/17 Morning update.
Lynae has made progress and has been taken to a regular room!! We are out of ICU 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻They had a long night and Dillon is exhausted. Brandy and I are going to tag team and Dillon is going to go home , shower and prayerfully get some sleep and rest today! Her bestie Tory is going to watch Dawson today and let him play with her boys. We still haven’t told him yet.
We LOVE y’all so much! Keep praying for our girl! Pain control and progress… We will see if they have plans to get her maybe up to a chair today?! Please know …you are not bothering with the calls/texts! Just shows us how much we are LOVED!! 🥰
November 17th, 2024
Update 8. 11/17 Morning update.
Lynae has made progress and has been taken to a regular room!! We are out of ICU 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻They had a long night and Dillon is exhausted. Brandy and I are going to tag team and Dillon is going to go home , shower and prayerfully get some sleep and rest today! Her bestie Tory is going to watch Dawson today and let him play with her boys. We still haven’t told him yet.
We LOVE y’all so much! Keep praying for our girl! Pain control and progress… We will see if they have plans to get her maybe up to a chair today?! Please know …you are not bothering with the calls/texts! Just shows us how much we are LOVED!! 🥰
November 17th, 2024
UPDATE 7… EVENING update… everyone has been calling/texting for updates. Lynae is still in ICU.. stable… hard day after surgery trying to keep pain control.. that’s the biggest prayer now for her to REST and PAIN MANAGEMENT…Her little body has just taken a beaten… Not sure how long Ortho will leave the external fixators ( you can Google image ankle/leg external fixators if you need a visual of what I’m talking about).. The rods keep the leg in alignment until the swelling is down… once they feel it’s safe she will go in for another surgery to have those removed, and then plates and screws to repair her pilon fracture… again thank you for the outpouring of LOVE and Prayers! She got to see her sister Katelyn McDaniel and best friend Tory Houston and a few other family members brought a love basket. God is GOOD 🙏🏻
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.