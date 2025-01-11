Lyla’s supporters

Our family learned in march 2024 that our soon to be born daughter, Lyla, has a congenital heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot with Pulmonary Atresia, ventricle septal defect, and multiple arterial pulmonary collateral arteries (TOF w/ PA VSD and MAPCAs). It’s a rare and complex condition and we knew she would need extended hospitalization after birth and eventually major open heart surgery- (how many and when couldn’t yet be determined).



Lyla Noelle Silverman was born May 28 2024 and completed our family. Within hours of birth she was moved to Children’s healthcare of Atlanta where they ran lots of tests and confirmed her prenatal diagnosis. Within her first week of life she had a shunt placed to hold open the ductal tissue that’s supplying blood flow to her left lung. Before she came home from the hospital that shunt fractured and had to be replaced. She handled all of that well.



She has been NG tube fed since birth and will have to continue that method of nourishment until her heart is totally repaired. Feeding issues and finding the right medication regiment etc kept us in the hospital until she was nearly 9 weeks old.

After coming home Ryan, Lyla’s dad, had to resigned from his job in order to be a full time dad. While Lyla awaited her surgery she required around the clock meds, was tube fed 19 hours a day and had constant appointments and Ryan handled it all. I was the one that went back to work.

Lyla’s older sister Aria, who is now 3, instantly fell into the big sister roll. She nicknamed Lyla “Lala” and often calls her “her baby.” They have the sweetest bond. We got to all enjoy the holidays together at home and it was amazing.

Unfortunately Lyla’s open heart surgery on January 9 2025 wasn’t able to be a complete repair. After over 12 hours of surgery she will need another surgery in 3-6 months. She’s currently doing okay and is stable. Lyla has a really long road to recover from her recent surgery. She’s currently in the Cardiac intensive care unit. It will be 3-4 weeks before she’s able to come home. We have so much faith in Lyla’s ability to overcome anything. She is the strongest little girl. ❤️



While we would do ANYTHING for our sweet girl having another surgery before Lylas heart is repaired does make things financially difficult. We had hoped after she recovered from her surgery that happened January that we’d be able to find childcare and resume both being working parents. With what we now know Ryan won’t be able to return to work for possibly another 6-8 months.



We appreciate everyone that’s prayed and sent words of encouragement to Lyla and our family as we’ve navigated her medical needs. We’ve all got a long road ahead of us but with our support system we’ll make it through.







So much appreciation,

Amanda & the Silverman family.