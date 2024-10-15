In loving memory of Dee Scott

Raised:
USD $1,825
Campaign funds will be received by June Scott
Margaret, Dee to many, left us unexpectedly and much too soon on the morning of October 10th, 2024, by heart failure. Mike and his daughters and Jack and I are at an absolute loss. She held us together more than we could ever share. We want to honor her love and spirit to her grandchildren, to the studio and her story.
She was the hardest working and most passionate person Michael, and I knew, ever. She fiercely protected us, while caring for others, and kind to everyone. She dedicated herself to her children and grandchildren, always. Especially during the last five years, with so much change and turmoil, putting us first to stand firmly in truth and by our dreams.
Her grandchildren will remember her engaging spirit through the many stories we share and hope that you'll share with them too, by leaving a testimony, post or by sending a memory directly to June: June5e@msn.com. Please add subject: Margaret Scott testimony.
Dee was behind Michael from the start of Strictly Ballroom, everything from sewing bench seating, to helping with the children and running a 1,000+ errands. During these past 20 years, many of us have had something hemmed, altered or sewed by her hands. We've seen her with inventory, caring for the upkeep of the studio, scheduling lessons and joyfully answering many business calls. She had a way of making everyone feel at home.
Her warm greetings, friendly rapport, and straight-forward personality will be missed. Being a sound board of reason, knowing the answers and seeking the best for the Studio was persistent and impressive. Working with family for some can be hard, but she made it seem effortless, uncomplicated and fun.
Outside of the studio, Dee was unwaveringly caring for both humans and animals. She had an underestimated compassion, infinite discernment and incredible guidance. She will never be forgotten.
A memorial contribution will help with her personal obligations, especially with the unexpected quickness of her loss. It will also foster positive change and her dedication to a place we all love and support. And to her grandchildren, may they continue her adventuresome spirit, creativity and love in pursuing their own dreams.
Namaste and gratitude. June and Michael.
First off, my heart is broken,Juneand Michael, I'm so sorry for your loss.......Dee has always been my best buddy for so long and will always have a, special place in my heart forever. Sorry I'm not able to be there for the ceremony today....but please know my heart is there with you all. Prayers and hugs and love to you all at this time of sorrow.. Love ya all. Peace and Love always.
Loved the opportunity to meet your loving super mom
Mike & June, We’re so sorry for your loss. We’re sending love and healing vibes your way. We’re sorry we can’t attend the memorial. We’d love to be there in person, but our thoughts are with you and your family. Lauren & William
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Margaret. I worked with her for several years, and she was a valuable member of the team. She will be greatly missed. Please accept my heartfelt condolences.
We’re so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family lots of love.
Sending you all boundless love, now and always.
There are no words I can use to express my condolences. Just know you are in my thoughts and prayers. Plus you are loved.
I never met Dee but know she had to have been a special person to have raised a daughter like June.
Sending you & family love & prayers. I hold you close to my heart.
She was a lovely woman and very welcoming to new faces. My condolences to the family.
I am heartbroken that Dee is not longer with us. I looked forward to seeing her every Monday at the studio and appreciated her kind words and lovely presence at the desk. She will be greatly missed by the bellydance crew!
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Michael and family, my deepest condolences. I know your mother will continue to be a guiding force every day. My heart goes out to you now through this difficult time of loss. Much love, Mitch
Our hearts weep with you on your loss. We are here for you.
I am deeply sorry for your loss. I know how much your mom meant to you and I can’t imagine your pain. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family and know I am always here if you need anything. Long Hugs
Dear Michael, June and Family. We are sorry for your loss and offer you our condolences. Prayers for the Family. Tere, Jose & Mia Fernandez
