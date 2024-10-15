In loving memory of Dee Scott

Margaret, Dee to many, left us unexpectedly and much too soon on the morning of October 10th, 2024, by heart failure. Mike and his daughters and Jack and I are at an absolute loss. She held us together more than we could ever share. We want to honor her love and spirit to her grandchildren, to the studio and her story.

She was the hardest working and most passionate person Michael, and I knew, ever. She fiercely protected us, while caring for others, and kind to everyone. She dedicated herself to her children and grandchildren, always. Especially during the last five years, with so much change and turmoil, putting us first to stand firmly in truth and by our dreams.



Her grandchildren will remember her engaging spirit through the many stories we share and hope that you'll share with them too, by leaving a testimony, post or by sending a memory directly to June: June5e@msn.com. Please add subject: Margaret Scott testimony.

Dee was behind Michael from the start of Strictly Ballroom, everything from sewing bench seating, to helping with the children and running a 1,000+ errands. During these past 20 years, many of us have had something hemmed, altered or sewed by her hands. We've seen her with inventory, caring for the upkeep of the studio, scheduling lessons and joyfully answering many business calls. She had a way of making everyone feel at home.

Her warm greetings, friendly rapport, and straight-forward personality will be missed. Being a sound board of reason, knowing the answers and seeking the best for the Studio was persistent and impressive. Working with family for some can be hard, but she made it seem effortless, uncomplicated and fun.

Outside of the studio, Dee was unwaveringly caring for both humans and animals. She had an underestimated compassion, infinite discernment and incredible guidance. She will never be forgotten.

A memorial contribution will help with her personal obligations, especially with the unexpected quickness of her loss. It will also foster positive change and her dedication to a place we all love and support. And to her grandchildren, may they continue her adventuresome spirit, creativity and love in pursuing their own dreams.

Namaste and gratitude. June and Michael.