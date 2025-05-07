Luv4Pets fundraiser - Slip Leashes for Clinic Days

Hello, fellow animal lovers! 🐾🐶 As most of our supporters know, we host monthly veterinary clinic days, where we provide essential healthcare services to dogs in need. But, we need your help to make sure every furry friend leaves with a comfortable slip leash! 🐾💕

As we all know, uncontrolled dogs can lead to unfortunate situations like dog fighting. 😔 By providing slip leashes, we can promote positive pet ownership and avoid these dangerous scenarios. Our goal is to raise ZAR 30,000 to purchase slip leashes for all dogs attending our clinic days. 🐾💰

Your contribution will not only improve the health and well-being of these precious animals but also help us promote a safe and loving community for pets and their owners. 🐾🐾 Our team of dedicated volunteers will ensure that every dog receives the care they deserve. 🐾🐶

Join us in our mission to provide slip leashes for all dogs attending our monthly clinic days. Every ZAR 120 donated will go directly towards purchasing slip leashes, and we'll provide regular updates on our progress. 🐾📊 Together, we can create a safer, happier community for our beloved pets! 🐾🐾

Thank you for your support, and let's make a difference for these deserving dogs! 🐾🐾❤️ #PositivePetOwnership #SlipLeashesForClinicDays #DogWelfare #AnimalRescue #CommunityFirst