Support For Luke Lints

I am raising money to get my life back on track, I will be spending 4 months in prison regarding the events that took place on January 6th. My life, business opportunities, and family have been deeply affected in many kinds of ways. Because of that fateful day finding a reliable job has been very difficult. I want to leave it all behind and get my life back. The time I will be spending away is missed work time, and it will gravely affect me financially, this is a last-ditch effort to hopefully keep my head above water and pay off debts associated with what I am dealing with. Nothing can replace the damage done to my life, aside from the sentence, I have suffered from PTSD from the event which has affected everything, and I am hoping my time in Prison will help me regain the parts of me still reliving that day. This money will alleviate, not remove the damage done, the last thing I need when I get out is financial pressure on top of everything else. To those of you who cannot do anything financially, your love and kindness has and will continue to lift me out of darkness and into light in more ways than one, and I appreciate you all the more for sharing this as well!