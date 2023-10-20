Campaign Image

Support For Luke Lints

Goal:

 USD $12,250

Raised:

 USD $2,287

Campaign created by Luke Lints

Campaign funds will be received by Luke Lints

I am raising money to get my life back on track, I will be spending 4 months in prison regarding the events that took place on January 6th. My life, business opportunities, and family have been deeply affected in many kinds of ways. Because of that fateful day finding a reliable job has been very difficult. I want to leave it all behind and get my life back. The time I will be spending away is missed work time, and it will gravely affect me financially, this is a last-ditch effort to hopefully keep my head above water and pay off debts associated with what I am dealing with. Nothing can replace the damage done to my life, aside from the sentence, I have suffered from PTSD from the event which has affected everything, and I am hoping my time in Prison will help me regain the parts of me still reliving that day. This money will alleviate, not remove the damage done, the last thing I need when I get out is financial pressure on top of everything else. To those of you who cannot do anything financially, your love and kindness has and will continue to lift me out of darkness and into light in more ways than one, and I appreciate you all the more for sharing this as well!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

May God continue to walk beside you. Keep your head held high. We fight for all the children.

Jeanette Holding
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Much ❤️ and 🙏 for you, Luke!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

We are with you. We support you. We love you. Keep your head up patriot! Xoxo-Kelly

Claudia
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Dani
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

They can’t break your beautiful spirit, Sweet Luke 🩷 You did the right thing 🩷

Maureen
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

My prayers are with you that you rebuild your life even better than before.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Psalm 103: 6 The Lord works righteousness and justice for all the oppressed. 19 The Lord has established his throne in heaven, and his kingdom rules over all.

Fellow Patriot
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Be strong and read your bible.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Stay strong in the Lord!! He will never forsake you! Jesus is King!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you.

Al
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

There are no words. God is with you - and with us all ❤️🇺🇸

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 year ago

So sorry. Prayers for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

