Supporting Pastor Luke Ash

Why We’re Raising Funds (watch Luke's story)

Pastor Luke Ash, a devoted husband, father, and follower of Christ, was recently terminated from his position with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System. His “offense”? He respectfully declined to use pronouns that contradict his biblical convictions about gender and creation.

Luke treated his colleagues with dignity and worked diligently in his role. But because he chose to honor his faith, he lost his livelihood.

This campaign is designed to support Luke in two key ways:

• Living Expenses: While Luke searches for new employment, these funds will help provide for his family’s basic needs.

• Legal Expenses: Should legal action become necessary, funds will also assist with any legal costs incurred as Luke seeks justice and stands for religious liberty.

Why It Matters

Luke’s story is not just about one man—it’s about whether people of faith will be allowed to live out their convictions in the public square. This case could set a precedent for how Christians are treated in workplaces across the country.

If you believe religious liberty still matters in America, please consider giving generously—and pray for Luke and his family.

All funds will be managed with integrity and accountability.

Thank you for standing with us!



