Support for Lukas Olivas and family

My 16 year old son, Lukas, underwent two emergency surgeries to remove his colon on 1/15 & 1/16. He is normally a strong, active boy that participates in Boy Scouts and even completed 75 Hard over the summer. He is currently still in the hospital. Unfortunately there have been some setbacks with his recovery due to needing multiple blood transfusions, breathing issues, extreme exhaustion due insomnia and fevers.

I am the sole provider for myself and my five boys. I am unable to work while he is still in the hospital and will also need to take time off once he’s home to support his recovery. I’ve been advised that although my job will be secured for up to 12 weeks, any additional time I need to take off after I’ve run out of PTO will be unpaid. Please consider donating to at least help with the stress of the financial liability illness has caused.



