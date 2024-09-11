Support Lukas' Battle Against Leukemia

Hi! I'm a friend of the Hagenhoff Family. We threw a Poker Run for Lukas and his family last year to help raise money for their medical expenses, monthly bills, traveling expenses, etc., while Lukas received his treatments. Lukas was born a Heart Warrior, something myself, my family, and daughter are very familiar with. I know from experience how stressful it can get - emotionally, physically, and most especially financially. With Lukas, I can't even imagine the stress that the Hagenhoff's go through because on top of his heart conditions, he has his Down Syndrome, which requires him to see 7 different specialists, some of them weekly.

Here is where the fundraiser comes in. As if Lukas hasn't been through enough, last week he was diagnosed with Leukemia. They are not sure what stage yet. He is still waiting to get his bone marrow in the next few days. This is going to be a very long and intensive journey for Lukas and all of his loved ones. Lets help them have just one less thing to worry about so they can put all of their strength and energy into what matters - Lukas, not stressing about medical costs for treatment, monthly bills, if they have enough to put food on the table, etc. I know that $50,000 sounds like a lot, but it costs roughly $35,000 to treat Leukemia in Missouri. Then, once Lukas is in remission, it’s another estimated $17,000 just for follow up care. Help us support them however you can. It doesn't have to be $100 or $50 or $20 or even $10 - whatever you can contribute means the world to them. If you can't afford to donate anything, then just share this fundraiser. Let's help this beautiful and overly kind family as much as possible. This baby has been through way too much as is.



