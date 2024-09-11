Support Lukas' Battle Against Leukemia

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $2,390
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Hagenhoff
Hi! I'm a friend of the Hagenhoff Family. We threw a Poker Run for Lukas and his family last year to help raise money for their medical expenses, monthly bills, traveling expenses, etc., while Lukas received his treatments. Lukas was born a Heart Warrior, something myself, my family, and daughter are very familiar with. I know from experience how stressful it can get - emotionally, physically, and most especially financially. With Lukas, I can't even imagine the stress that the Hagenhoff's go through because on top of his heart conditions, he has his Down Syndrome, which requires him to see 7 different specialists, some of them weekly.
Here is where the fundraiser comes in. As if Lukas hasn't been through enough, last week he was diagnosed with Leukemia. They are not sure what stage yet. He is still waiting to get his bone marrow in the next few days. This is going to be a very long and intensive journey for Lukas and all of his loved ones. Lets help them have just one less thing to worry about so they can put all of their strength and energy into what matters - Lukas, not stressing about medical costs for treatment, monthly bills, if they have enough to put food on the table, etc. I know that $50,000 sounds like a lot, but it costs roughly $35,000 to treat Leukemia in Missouri. Then, once Lukas is in remission, it’s another estimated $17,000 just for follow up care. Help us support them however you can. It doesn't have to be $100 or $50 or $20 or even $10 - whatever you can contribute means the world to them. If you can't afford to donate anything, then just share this fundraiser. Let's help this beautiful and overly kind family as much as possible. This baby has been through way too much as is.
Merry Christmas, Blessings and Prayers
Always in our thoughts and prayers!
With love
Hugs and prayers
Praying for you all
Praying for strength and comple restore of health for Lukas and his family 💙
Thinking of and praying for all of you! ❤️
Your family is in our prayers
Keeping your family in our prayers!
Thoughts and prayers
October 24th, 2024
Update:
For those that don't know, Lukas goy the official call on Oct 16th that he is in remission!!!
Praise God!!!!
However this is not "behind" us. Lukas will continue to receive chemotherapy for the next 2-3 years. This is to prevent relapse.
He had his first chemotherapy on Monday for this "consolidation " phase. It consists weekly IV chemo infusions (1 a week for 4 weeks) at the children's cancer center, 3 times a month lumbar puncture/spinal infused chemotherapy, and a chemotherapy drug at home every night via his g-tube (for 4 weeks)
At the end of this consolidation phase we'll go over what the next phase will be.
Sounds like it may be a chemotherapy that puts us back in the hospital 3 or 4 times for 3 days at a time.
Then at some point he's going to be getting 24/7 pump chemo that he has to wear a little backpack for when he's not sleeping or in the bath.
The intensive chemo should cut back drastically in 6-8 months, based off of his counts, so sometime between March and May. Then he'll just need to be going for inpatient once a month.
This is all fluid, as Lukas's body may require breaks so we don't make him too sick/worn down.
Please keep the prayers coming that we keep Lukas safe and protected from viruses and keep the prayers coming for his strength and continued remission!
Through God we will succeed!!
Please share, anything at all helps as I've not been able to really work since Lukas was born due to his specialty appointments and therapies.
