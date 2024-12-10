Luigi Mangione Legal Fund For CEO Shooting Suspect

Dear Friends,

We are reaching out with heavy hearts to support Luigi Mangione in his time of need. As he faces serious legal challenges, we aim to gather funds to ensure he has access to the best possible legal representation and assistance for his family during this difficult period.

While we do not condone violence in any form, we firmly believe in the right to a fair trial and due process. This campaign is dedicated to raising funds that will go directly toward reaching Luigi’s attorneys and his loved ones, ensuring they have the financial support to navigate this challenging journey.

Luigi is someone who has touched the lives of many with his kindness, loyalty, and determination. Now, it’s our chance to give back. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in his life by showing him he’s not alone and that his community stands firmly by his side.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate whatever you can – no amount is too small.

Share this campaign with your friends, family, and network to spread the word.

Keep Luigi and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Your generosity and support mean everything. Let’s come together to give Luigi and his loved ones the strength and resources they need to ensure justice and fairness prevail.

Thank you for your kindness.