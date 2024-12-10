Campaign Image
Luigi Mangione Legal Fund For CEO Shooting Suspect

Goal:

 USD $500,000

Campaign created by Friends of Luigi Mangione Legal Fund

Dear Friends,

We are reaching out with heavy hearts to support Luigi Mangione in his time of need. As he faces serious legal challenges, we aim to gather funds to ensure he has access to the best possible legal representation and assistance for his family during this difficult period.

While we do not condone violence in any form, we firmly believe in the right to a fair trial and due process. This campaign is dedicated to raising funds that will go directly toward reaching Luigi’s attorneys and his loved ones, ensuring they have the financial support to navigate this challenging journey.

Luigi is someone who has touched the lives of many with his kindness, loyalty, and determination. Now, it’s our chance to give back. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in his life by showing him he’s not alone and that his community stands firmly by his side.

Here’s how you can help:

Donate whatever you can – no amount is too small.

Share this campaign with your friends, family, and network to spread the word.

Keep Luigi and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Your generosity and support mean everything. Let’s come together to give Luigi and his loved ones the strength and resources they need to ensure justice and fairness prevail.

Thank you for your kindness.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

Wish him to get fair trial.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
18 days ago

How can we write the Judge? Any address you have for the Judge in his case? I hope that families who have abortions will protest against Luigi's case. I also hope that families affected by medical care denials, causing the death of a loved one will show up in public or write to the Judge to release Luigi. Luigi's medical providers can be the prime witnesses to his medical ailment with severe pain.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
18 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

Quiet Supporter Here, Don't agree with murder but certainly defend your platform for medical reform. Signing petitions etc will not change things quickly enough...or at all! On your side Luigi. You are braver than I. Retired RN who has seen it all

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
22 days ago

Healthcare denial claims murders thousand of Americans

DAVID FREISE
$ 20.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
30 days ago

Denying healthcare coverage to people is murder,

Youngstown Support
$ 5.00 USD
30 days ago

Support from the Italian-Americans of Youngstown, Ohio.

