Luigi Mangione Legal Fund For CEO Shooting Suspect

Goal:
USD $500,000
Dear Friends,
We are reaching out with heavy hearts to support Luigi Mangione in his time of need. As he faces serious legal challenges, we aim to gather funds to ensure he has access to the best possible legal representation and assistance for his family during this difficult period.
While we do not condone violence in any form, we firmly believe in the right to a fair trial and due process. This campaign is dedicated to raising funds that will go directly toward reaching Luigi’s attorneys and his loved ones, ensuring they have the financial support to navigate this challenging journey.
Luigi is someone who has touched the lives of many with his kindness, loyalty, and determination. Now, it’s our chance to give back. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in his life by showing him he’s not alone and that his community stands firmly by his side.
Here’s how you can help:
Donate whatever you can – no amount is too small.
Share this campaign with your friends, family, and network to spread the word.
Keep Luigi and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
Your generosity and support mean everything. Let’s come together to give Luigi and his loved ones the strength and resources they need to ensure justice and fairness prevail.
Thank you for your kindness.
Wish him to get fair trial.
How can we write the Judge? Any address you have for the Judge in his case? I hope that families who have abortions will protest against Luigi's case. I also hope that families affected by medical care denials, causing the death of a loved one will show up in public or write to the Judge to release Luigi. Luigi's medical providers can be the prime witnesses to his medical ailment with severe pain.
Quiet Supporter Here, Don't agree with murder but certainly defend your platform for medical reform. Signing petitions etc will not change things quickly enough...or at all! On your side Luigi. You are braver than I. Retired RN who has seen it all
Healthcare denial claims murders thousand of Americans
Denying healthcare coverage to people is murder,
Support from the Italian-Americans of Youngstown, Ohio.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.